Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/22 03:15:28 am EDT
75.88 CHF   -1.52%
02:52aSULZER : Boosting the energy efficiency of water treatment
PU
04/13SULZER : launches extended VM vertically suspended sump pump
PU
04/08SULZER LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sulzer : Boosting the energy efficiency of water treatment

04/22/2022 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attendees will be invited to explore solutions to support the whole process of collecting and treating wastewater on Sulzer's stand through a combination of live presentations and exhibits as well as a virtual reality experience. Starting with pumps and controls for pumping stations, the journey pauses with a live grinder display and continues through flood protection, static and submersible mixers, screens and turbo-blowers before finishing with sand filtration systems.

Across the complete product range, visitors will be able to see the defining qualities of Sulzer and how the company provides operators with better quality, energy efficiency and reliability. Both stands will offer opportunities to gain a hands-on experience with some products and a virtual tour of others using VR headsets.

On Sulzer's stand, there will be an opportunity to review the extended VUPX and XFP pump ranges as well as discuss the Monster Stack™ grinder, which offers a customized cutter stack that can be designed to match individual applications. In addition, there will be videos explaining the significant energy savings that can be made by switching to the HST™ turboblower as well as asset control systems that ensure pumps always operate at their most efficient point.

On the Nordic Water stand, visitors will be able to see a 3D-printed model of a treatment plant showcasing various pieces of the company's equipment as well as full size examples of filtration systems, bridgeless scrapers and pumps from Sulzer. There will be experienced staff on-hand to discuss the environmental and economic benefits of the latest in primary filtration and tertiary treatment including micropollutants, phosphate or innovative solutions for drinking water.

Visit Sulzer and Nordic Water at IFAT 2022, May 30 - June 3, on stands 321/420 and 115/214 respectively.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SULZER LTD
02:52aSULZER : Boosting the energy efficiency of water treatment
PU
04/13SULZER : launches extended VM vertically suspended sump pump
PU
04/08SULZER LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06SULZER : Shareholders approve dividend of CHF 3.50 per share and all other proposals at an..
PU
04/06Sulzer Ltd Elects Markus Kammüller to the Board of Director
CI
04/06TRANSCRIPT : Sulzer Ltd - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/06TRANSCRIPT : Sulzer Ltd - Special Call
CI
04/06SULZER : Q1 2022 order intake presentation pdf
PU
04/05Swiss Industrial Engineering Group Sulzer's Q1 Order Intake Jumps 15% on Strong Demand
MT
04/05SULZER : Continued strong growth in all divisions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SULZER LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 269 M 3 439 M 3 439 M
Net income 2022 176 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 214 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 4,54%
Capitalization 2 599 M 2 733 M 2 733 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 13 816
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 77,05 CHF
Average target price 103,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Lalanne Chief Executive Officer & President-Flow Equipment
Jill Ghim Ha Lee Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Gerhard Roiss Independent Non-Executive Director
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD-14.25%2 733
ATLAS COPCO AB-23.81%59 122
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.79%37 187
FANUC CORPORATION-13.86%31 525
SANDVIK AB-19.36%27 075
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-26.93%26 521