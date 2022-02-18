Sulzer : Corporate governance 2021 pdf

The rigorous application of sound corporate governance helps to consolidate and strengthen trust in the company. Sulzer is subject to Swiss corporate and stock exchange laws and applies the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance.
Sulzer Ltd is subject to the laws of Switzerland, in particular Swiss corporate and stock exchange laws. The company also applies the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance. The rigorous application of sound corporate governance helps to consolidate and strengthen trust in the company. Sulzer has had a single share class and has separated the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO for many years. Since the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of April 8, 2009, only individuals who have never held executive positions at Sulzer have been members of the Board of Directors. Unless otherwise indicated, the following information refers to the situation on December 31, 2021. Further information on corporate governance is published at www.sulzer.com/governance. The information in the following section is set out in the order defined by the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance (RLCG), with subsections summarized as far as possible. Sulzer's consolidated financial statements comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and in certain sections readers are referred to the financial reporting section in the Sulzer Annual Report 2021. Sulzer reports the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee in the compensation report.
Corporate structure
The Company's business is managed on a divisional basis and the organizational group structure corresponds to these reported segments, which consist of the Flow Equipment division (renamed in 2021 from Pumps Equipment), the Services division (renamed in 2021 from Rotating Equipment Services) and the Chemtech division. The operational corporate structure is shown under note 3 to the "consolidated financial statementsˮ in the financial reporting section. Sulzer Ltd is the only Sulzer company listed on a stock exchange. It is based in Winterthur, Switzerland. Its shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (Securities No. 3838891/ISIN CH0038388911). On September 20, 2021, the shareholders of Sulzer Ltd approved during an extraordinary meeting of shareholders the spin-off of the Applicator Systems division, which was the fourth division in the organizational group structure, and which was renamed medmix. The spin-off was effectuated by way of a symmetrical demerger pursuant to art. 29 lit. b in conjunction with art. 31 para. 2 lit. a of the Swiss Federal Merger Act dated October 3, 2003, without any changes to Sulzer Ltd's share capital. Each shareholder of Sulzer Ltd received one share in medmix Ltd for each share in Sulzer Ltd held at the time of the demerger. medmix shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange since September 30, 2021. On December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of all outstanding registered shares of Sulzer Ltd. was CHF 3'078'473'945. Information on the subsidiaries included in the consolidation can be found under note 36 to the "consolidated financial statements". The list comprises all consolidated direct subsidiaries of Sulzer Ltd as well as all further consolidated subsidiaries.
Significant shareholders
According to notifications of Sulzer shareholders, two shareholders held more than 3% of Sulzer Ltd's share capital on December 31, 2021. As published on the SIX disclosure platform on May 29, 2018, Viktor Vekselberg held 48.82% of Sulzer's shares. The shares are directly held by Tiwel Holding AG. Furthermore, FIL Limited, Pembroke, Bermuda, announced a stake of 3.25% as published on the SIX
disclosure platform on October 9, 2021. For information on shareholders of Sulzer Ltd that have reported shareholdings of over 3% or a reduction of shareholdings below 3%, please refer to the website of the Disclosure Office of SIX Swiss Exchange: www.six-exchange-regulation.com/en/home/publications/significant-shareholders.html. For the positions held by Sulzer and information on shareholders, see note 24 to the "consolidated financial statements". There are no cross- shareholdings where the capital or voting stakes on either side exceed the threshold of 5%. For information on transaction with related parties, see note 32 to the "consolidated financial statements".
Capital structure
Share capital
The fully paid-up share capital of Sulzer Ltd amounts to CHF 342'623.70 and is divided into 34'262'370 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 per share. The shares are issued in the form of uncertificated securities within the meaning of art. 973c of the Swiss Code of Obligations and are held as intermediated securities within the meaning of the Swiss Federal Act on Intermediated Securities of October 3, 2008. Each registered share entitles the holder to one vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. The company's Articles of Association provide for the possibility of a share capital increase in a maximum amount of CHF 17'000 through the issuance of up to 1'700'000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.01 per share (corresponding to 4.96% of the current share capital) through the voluntary or mandatory exercise of certain conversion, option or similar rights for the subscription of shares granted to shareholders or third parties in connection with bonds, loans or other financial market instruments of Sulzer Ltd or any of the companies controlled by it (for more details, see § 3a of the Articles of Association). The introduction of this conditional capital was approved by Sulzer Ltd's shareholders at the AGM on April 14, 2021. There is no authorized capital, nor are there any participation or dividend certificates. The latest version of the Articles of Association is available at www.sulzer.com/governance (under "Articles of Association").
Restrictions on transferability and nominee registrations
Sulzer shares are freely transferable provided that, when requested by the company to do so, buyers declare that they have purchased and will hold the shares in their own name and for their own account. Nominees shall only be entered in the share register with the right to vote if they meet the following conditions: the nominee is subject to the supervision of a recognized banking and financial market regulator; the nominee has entered into a written agreement with the Board of Directors concerning its status; the share capital held by the nominee does not exceed 3% of the registered share capital entered in the commercial register; and the names, addresses and number of shares of those individuals for whose accounts the nominee holds at least 0.5% of the share capital have been disclosed. The Board of Directors is also entitled, beyond these limits, to enter shares of nominees with voting rights in the share register if the above-mentioned conditions are not met (see also § 6a of the Articles of Association at www.sulzer.com/governance). On December 31, 2021, ten nominees holding a total of 1'544'049 shares (4.51% of total shares) had entered into agreements concerning their status. No exceptions were granted. All of those shares were entered in the share register with voting rights. Other than these restrictions on nominee voting, there are no transfer restrictions and no privileges under the Articles of Association. A removal or amendment of the nominee voting restrictions requires a shareholders' resolution with a majority of at least two-thirds of the votes represented.
Convertible bonds and options
No convertible bonds or warrants are currently outstanding. Details of the restricted share units (RSUs) issued to the members of the Board of Directors as well as performance share units (PSUs) and RSUs issued to the members of the Executive Committee are set out under note 31 to the "consolidated financial statements" and under note 12 to the "financial statements of Sulzer Ltd".
Members of the Board of Directors are elected individually for one-year terms. At the AGM of April 14, 2021, Marco Musetti and Lukas Braunschweiler did not stand for re-election. All other members were re-elected, and Peter Löscher was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. In addition, Suzanne Thoma and David Metzger were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. The Board consists of eight members. None of them has ever held an executive position at Sulzer.
All members of the Board of Directors are non-executive. None of the members of the Board of Directors have ever belonged to the management of a Sulzer company or to the Executive Committee, nor do any significant business relationships exist between members of the Board of Directors and Sulzer Ltd or a subsidiary of Sulzer Ltd.
Elections and terms of office
The Articles of Association stipulate that the Board of Directors of Sulzer Ltd shall comprise five to nine members. Each member is elected individually. The term for members of the Board of Directors is one year. At the AGM of April 14, 2021, six Board members were re-elected to the Board of Directors, all for terms of one year. Marco Musetti and Lukas Braunschweiler did not stand for re- election. Suzanne Thoma and David Metzger were elected as additional members of the Board of Directors. The Board consists of eight members: two from Austria, one from Cyprus/Israel, one from Denmark, one from France/Switzerland, one from Russia and two from Switzerland. Professional expertise and international experience played a key role in the selection of the members. The members of the Board of Directors and their CVs can be viewed below.
According to the Board of Directors and Organization Regulations, the term of office of a Board member ends no later than on the date of the AGM in the year when the member reaches the age of
70. The Board of Directors can make exceptions up to but not exceeding the year in which the member reaches the age of 73.
Internal organization
The Board of Directors constitutes itself, except for the Chairman of the Board of Directors who is elected by the Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Directors appoints from among its members the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and the members of the board committees, except for the members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, who are elected by the Shareholders' Meeting. There are currently three standing board committees (for their constitutions, see below):
The Audit Committee (AC)
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC)
The Strategy and Sustainability Committee (SSC)
The Board of Directors and Organization Regulations and the relevant Committee Regulations, which are published at www.sulzer.com/governance (under "Regulationsˮ), define the division of responsibilities between the Board of Directors and the CEO. They also define the authorities and responsibilities of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and of the three standing board committees.
