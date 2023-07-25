Sulzer Midyear Report 2023 - Letter to the shareholders 4

Orders in Chemtech rose 25.3%, continuing its strong growth in both core and new markets. Flow Equipment's order intake grew 25.1% year-on-year, based on strong activity in the energy markets, and Services grew 22.1% year-on-year, fueled by demand for higher efficiency and lifetime extension of critical infrastructure. Based on our strong order execution, sales increased 15.4% to CHF 1'601.6, while our operational profitability rose by 110 basis points to 10.1%. Flow Equipment managed to increase profitability by 170 basis points to 7.0%, its best performance ever, while Chemtech also reached a new high of 11.7%. We achieved these gains thanks to a favorable product portfolio mix, cost discipline and higher sales volumes.

"Markets evolve and so does demand. By capturing the opportunities that these changes bring, we will spearhead development and continue to shape the future."

Suzanne Thoma

Executive Chair

Long-term growth potential

Markets are changing rapidly and dynamically, leading to shifts in demand that we can serve. The development of innovative technology, improved processes for critical applications and a resilient infrastructure support the transition to clean and renewable energy.

For Sulzer, precisely because our technologies support and enable sustainable development, these fundamental challenges represent significant growth opportunities. To ensure we can seize these opportunities, we continue to invest in research and development (R&D) throughout our global organization to drive technical innovation and maintain our market leadership. A good example of this is our new R&D facility in Singapore. Announced in April, this research center will fuel development of innovative clean technologies for customer applications in the Asia Pacific region.

Strategy review

Given our transforming markets, we are adapting our strategy to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our global customers. At the same time, we are examining internal processes to improve the way we generate value and to achieve operational excellence. We define operational excellence as improvements in all aspects of our business. An important element is our net working capital (NWC), which we have reduced to deploy it more effectively and to fund future growth. Operational excellence also requires effectiveness and efficiency in management across all essential processes. It is the basis of how we manage our resources and shape our corporate culture and helps support our business leaders make the right decisions. It is also about quality, which shapes our customer relationships and ultimately drives our innovation.

These endeavors form the foundation on which we build our evolving strategy. Here we look at the fundamental value drivers across the business, our respective market positions and the ongoing development of our business portfolio to ensure we continue to grow profitably.