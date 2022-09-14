Advanced search
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:32 2022-09-14 am EDT
58.20 CHF   -0.94%
SULZER : Leading biofuel plant grows renewable fuels offering, thanks to Sulzer
PU
09/12SULZER : Matthias Bichsel not standing for re-election to Sulzer's Board of Directors in 2023
PU
09/02SULZER : acquires stake in CELLiCON to scale up groundbreaking technology for renewable biopolymer
PU
Sulzer : Leading biofuel plant grows renewable fuels offering, thanks to Sulzer

09/14/2022 | 04:10am EDT
EA, one of the biggest companies in Thailand for renewable energy supply, has signed a license agreement with Sulzer Chemtech (GTC Technology). The new technology provided by Sulzer Chemtech will enhance the quality of the renewable diesel, or hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to meet the regulations on diesel use in cold, wintery conditions in North America and Europe and also additionally produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

To meet this goal, the facility in Map Ta Phut, which currently features an annual capacity of 43'000 tonnes, will utilize the proprietary BioFlux® process technology offered by Sulzer Chemtech in cooperation with Duke Technologies. The BioFlux® process, developed by Duke Technologies LLC and licensed by Sulzer Chemtech globally converts various pretreated feedstocks to either HVO or SAF with maximum flexibility in the specific ratios of end products.

Sulzer Chemtech, which supported EA in the construction of its original plant, was selected for its leading expertise in sustainable manufacturing technologies as well as the ability to provide the BioFlux® licensed process technology solution. To speed up the timeline of this new project and help EA quickly benefit from this investment, Sulzer Chemtech also plans to assist EA in modular construction of the new facility.

Amorn Sapthaweekul, Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Energy Absolute, says: "As EA continues to grow locally and internationally, we need a reliable, experienced partner that can provide state-of-the-art technologies for the production of greener fuels. This is why we contacted our preferred process technology specialist, Sulzer Chemtech, for this innovative project. We look forward to completing this expansion to produce winter grade fuels and serving new markets soon."

Sander van Donk, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head at Sulzer Chemtech, comments: "We are delighted to work with EA again and strengthen our relationship with a company that is leading the way in providing fuels and energy in an environmentally friendly way. We have been driving multiple sustainable manufacturing ventures with our cutting-edge products and are keen to support more projects like this in the future."

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
