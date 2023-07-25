Midyear Results 2023

Dr. Suzanne Thoma | Executive Chairwoman Thomas Zickler | CFO

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are subject

to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

July 25, 2023

Midyear Results 2023

Highlights H1 2023

Continued robust performance in all businesses

  • Continued order growth in all divisions
  • Substantial sales increase on robust execution
  • Substantial increase in profit
  • Strong cash generation on better cash management, particularly with receivables
  • Full year guidance increased
  • Strong contribution of Renewables businesses to profitable growth

Orders

Sales

Operational profitability

+24.1%

+15.4%

10.1%

Financials H1 2023

Thomas Zickler | CFO

Overview

Robust performance on all KPIs

  • Order intake +24.1%
    Strong momentum across all end markets
  • Order intake gross margin +20bps
  • Sales +15.4%
    Solid backlog execution
  • Operational profitability +110bpsHigher volumes and margins, better mix

(in CHF m)

H1 2023

H1 2022

+24.1%

1'992

1'734

+15.4%

Op

1'602

1'517

Profitability

+110bps

10.1% 9.0%

162

136

Order intake

Sales

Operational Profit

