Dr. Suzanne Thoma | Executive Chairwoman Thomas Zickler | CFO
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties.
These forward-looking statements are subject
to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.
July 25, 2023
Midyear Results 2023
Highlights H1 2023
Continued robust performance in all businesses
Continued order growth in all divisions
Substantial sales increase on robust execution
Substantial increase in profit
Strong cash generation on better cash management, particularly with receivables
Full year guidance increased
Strong contribution of Renewables businesses to profitable growth
Orders
Sales
Operational profitability
+24.1%
+15.4%
10.1%
Note: All growth rates (%) are organic and adjusted for FX
July 25, 2023
Midyear Results 2023
Financials H1 2023
Thomas Zickler | CFO
Overview
Robust performance on all KPIs
Order intake +24.1%
Strong momentum across all end markets
Order intake gross margin +20bps
Sales +15.4%
Solid backlog execution
Operational profitability +110bpsHigher volumes and margins, better mix
Note: All growth rates (%) are organic and adjusted for FX
(in CHF m)
H1 2023
H1 2022
+24.1%
1'992
1'734
+15.4%
Op
1'602
1'517
Profitability
+110bps
10.1% 9.0%
162
136
Order intake
Sales
Operational Profit
July 25, 2023
Midyear Results 2023
Sulzer AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in pumping solutions and rotating equipment maintenance, as well as separation, reaction and mixing technology for the oil and gas, power generation and wastewater treatment industries. The Company operates four business divisions: the Pumps Equipment division offers a wide range of pumping solutions and related equipment, including centrifugal pumps and agitators for the oil and gas industry, among others; the Rotating Equipment Services division offers repair and maintenance services for industrial gas and steam turbines, turbocompressors, generators, motors and pumps; the Chemtech division offers products and services for separation, reaction, liquid application and mixing technology, and the Applicator Systems division offers dispenser systems and liquid application systems for the dental, healthcare and beauty markets, among others. The Company operates numerous subsidiaries.