Midyear Results 2024
Dr. Suzanne Thoma | Executive Chairwoman Thomas Zickler | CFO
Highlights H1 2024
Sulzer Strategy 2028 implementation underway:
- Further Order Intake growth after strong 2023
- Sales growth and stringent cost management
- 11.4% profitability: +130bps compared to H1 2023
- Strong increase of gross margins: +140bps
Financials H1 2024
Thomas Zickler | CFO
Order intake above 2bn & strong sales growth
Order intake | In CHFm
Sales | In CHFm
+8.9%
2'079
1,992
+10.5%
▪
1'699
1,602
▪
▪
H1 2024
H1 2023
H1 2024
H1 2023
Order intake
Strong growth momentum in all three divisions
Order intake margin plus 120bps
Sales
All divisions contributing to the growth
Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions / disposal effects
Continued profitable growth on track for guidance
Operational Profit | In CHFm
ROCE | In CHFm
11.4%
17.3%
17.3%
194
10.1%
162
▪
Operational profitability
Increased sales, improved gross margin and operational
excellence
▪ ROCE stable despite FX gains on assets
EBIT increase offset by assets revaluation
H1 2024
H1 2023
H1 2024
H1 2023
Growth and excellence momentum lead to increased profitability
Order intake
Sales
Operational Profit
| In CHFm
| In CHFm
| In CHFm
+6.3%
848
+11.2%
1'389
Op Profitability
825
712
663
+250bps
9.5%
7.0%
68
46
H1 2024 H1 2023
H1 2024 H1 2023
H1 2024 H1 2023
Flow
-
Orders
Strong market momentum in Water and Industrial
- Sales
Solid execution of backlog in Energy and Infrastructure
- Operational profitability
Operational excellence and strict cost discipline
Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions / disposal effects
Continued double-digit growth in both Order Intake and Sales
Order intake
Sales
| In CHFm
| In CHFm
+12.6%
701+12.0%
663 593
558
Operational Profit
Services
| In CHFm
Op Profitability
▪
Orders
+0bps
AME and APAC with double-digit growth
▪
Sales
14.2% 14.2%
All regions contributed to growth
▪
Operational profitability
Investments to meet growing demand
84 79
Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and
H1 2024 H1 2023
H1 2024 H1 2023
H1 2024 H1 2023
acquisitions / disposal effects
Orders above 500m with strong profitability increase
Order intake
Sales
Operational Profit
| In CHFm
| In CHFm
| In CHFm
Chemtech
+8.3%
529
+7.2%
Op Profitability
▪
Orders
505
395
+150bps
Large orders in biopolymers and carbon capture
381
▪
Sales
13.2% 11.7%
Solid execution and strong commercial momentum
▪
Operational profitability
Performance improvement in execution
52
45
Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and
H1 2024 H1 2023
H1 2024 H1 2023
H1 2024 H1 2023
acquisitions / disposal effects
Strong operational profit drives EBIT and Net Income
EBIT | In CHFm
+18.7%
170
151
+35.5%
H1 2024
H1 2023
Net Income | In CHFm
▪ EBIT increase driven by
+16.7%
• Higher sales from solid backlog execution
117
• Better gross margin supported by Sulzer excellence
improvements
104
▪ Only minor one-off items in 2024
H1 2024
H1 2023
Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions /
disposal effects
