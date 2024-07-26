Midyear Results 2024

Dr. Suzanne Thoma | Executive Chairwoman Thomas Zickler | CFO

Highlights H1 2024

Sulzer Strategy 2028 implementation underway:

  • Further Order Intake growth after strong 2023
  • Sales growth and stringent cost management
  • 11.4% profitability: +130bps compared to H1 2023
  • Strong increase of gross margins: +140bps

Financials H1 2024

Thomas Zickler | CFO

Order intake above 2bn & strong sales growth

Order intake | In CHFm

Sales | In CHFm

+8.9%

2'079

1,992

+10.5%

1'699

1,602

H1 2024

H1 2023

H1 2024

H1 2023

Order intake

Strong growth momentum in all three divisions

Order intake margin plus 120bps

Sales

All divisions contributing to the growth

Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions / disposal effects

Continued profitable growth on track for guidance

Operational Profit | In CHFm

ROCE | In CHFm

11.4%

17.3%

17.3%

194

10.1%

162

Operational profitability

Increased sales, improved gross margin and operational

excellence

ROCE stable despite FX gains on assets

EBIT increase offset by assets revaluation

H1 2024

H1 2023

H1 2024

H1 2023

Growth and excellence momentum lead to increased profitability

Order intake

Sales

Operational Profit

| In CHFm

| In CHFm

| In CHFm

+6.3%

848

+11.2%

1'389

Op Profitability

825

712

663

+250bps

9.5%

7.0%

68

46

H1 2024 H1 2023

H1 2024 H1 2023

H1 2024 H1 2023

Flow

  • Orders
    Strong market momentum in Water and Industrial
  • Sales
    Solid execution of backlog in Energy and Infrastructure
  • Operational profitability
    Operational excellence and strict cost discipline

Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions / disposal effects

Continued double-digit growth in both Order Intake and Sales

Order intake

Sales

| In CHFm

| In CHFm

+12.6%

701+12.0%

663 593

558

Operational Profit

Services

| In CHFm

Op Profitability

Orders

+0bps

AME and APAC with double-digit growth

Sales

14.2% 14.2%

All regions contributed to growth

Operational profitability

Investments to meet growing demand

84 79

Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and

H1 2024 H1 2023

H1 2024 H1 2023

H1 2024 H1 2023

acquisitions / disposal effects

Orders above 500m with strong profitability increase

Order intake

Sales

Operational Profit

| In CHFm

| In CHFm

| In CHFm

Chemtech

+8.3%

529

+7.2%

Op Profitability

Orders

505

395

+150bps

Large orders in biopolymers and carbon capture

381

Sales

13.2% 11.7%

Solid execution and strong commercial momentum

Operational profitability

Performance improvement in execution

52

45

Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and

H1 2024 H1 2023

H1 2024 H1 2023

H1 2024 H1 2023

acquisitions / disposal effects

Strong operational profit drives EBIT and Net Income

EBIT | In CHFm

+18.7%

170

151

+35.5%

H1 2024

H1 2023

Net Income | In CHFm

EBIT increase driven by

+16.7%

Higher sales from solid backlog execution

117

Better gross margin supported by Sulzer excellence

improvements

104

Only minor one-off items in 2024

H1 2024

H1 2023

Note: All growth rates (%) adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions /

disposal effects

