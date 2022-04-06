Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Sulzer Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Sulzer : Q1 2022 order intake presentation pdf

04/06/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Q1 order intake

Frédéric Lalanne | CEO Jill Lee | CFO

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities or future performance of products and solutions, containing risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

Highlights Q1

  • Order intake +14% YOY organic (+15% FX adjusted)

  • All three divisions contributed to growth

  • Rebound in Energy market continued, strong tendering activities

  • Raw material price increases manageable so far

  • Supply chain a challenge but Sulzer mainly a region for region business

  • Russia sales were 85.6m in 2021 (2.7% of total sales), Q1 orders -80%

  • EMEA +7%, Americas +39%, APAC flat

  • Thomas Zickler to take over as CFO on May 1, 2022. Current CFO Jill Lee to stay with Sulzer until after H1

Growth in all divisions

Key figures | in CHF millions

Q1 22

Q1 21

YOY

Adj.1

Flow Equipment

346

302

14.7%

16.4%

Services

297

275

7.7%

8.5%

Chemtech

216

173

25.0%

23.0%

Total

859

750

14.5%

15.0%

Org.2

14.5%

8.1%

23.0%

14.1%

Quarterly order intake | in CHF millions

Flow Equipment Services Chemtech

+15%

900 600 300

0

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

  • 1 adjusted for FX

    Q4 20

  • 2 adjusted for FX and acquisitions

  • Flow Equipment up 15% organic, all businesses up

    • Water up +10% in all markets

    • Industry +22% with strong markets in Pulp & Paper and Mining

    • Energy +13%, strong tendering activities in O&G

  • Service up 8% organic

    • benefitted from lifting of COVID restrictions in APAC (+23.7%)

  • Chemtech up 23% organic

    • Very strong quarter for chemicals amongst others due to large project booked in the US

    • Solid activities in China

    Q1 21

    Q2 21

    Q3 21

    Q4 21

    Q1 22

  • FX impact in Q1 was a negative CHF 4m and M&A contributed CHF 7m

2022 Guidance confirmed

As of April 6, 2022 adjusted for FX

Sales

Operational

organic growth

Profitability %

up 4% - 6% (excl. Energy)

close to 10.0%

up 2% - 4% (incl. Energy)

Orders

  • Flow Equipment: continued growth in Water and Industry, Energy to recover

  • Services: growth expected to be supported by easing site access in more countries

  • Chemtech: further growth in Renewables, China expected to be stable on high level, while other regions grow

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 05:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
