Sulzer : Q1 2022 order intake presentation pdf

Highlights Q1
▪ Order intake +14% YOY organic (+15% FX adjusted)
▪ All three divisions contributed to growth
▪ Rebound in Energy market continued, strong tendering activities
▪ Raw material price increases manageable so far
▪ Supply chain a challenge but Sulzer mainly a region for region business
▪ Russia sales were 85.6m in 2021 (2.7% of total sales), Q1 orders -80%
▪ EMEA +7%, Americas +39%, APAC flat
▪ Thomas Zickler to take over as CFO on May 1, 2022. Current CFO Jill Lee to stay with Sulzer until after H1
Growth in all divisions
Key figures | in CHF millions
|
Q1 22
|
Q1 21
|
YOY
|
Adj.1
|
Flow Equipment
|
346
|
302
|
14.7%
|
16.4%
|
Services
|
297
|
275
|
7.7%
|
8.5%
|
Chemtech
|
216
|
173
|
25.0%
|
23.0%
|
Total
|
859
|
750
|
14.5%
|
15.0%
Org.2
14.5%
8.1%
23.0%
14.1%
Quarterly order intake | in CHF millions
Flow Equipment Services Chemtech
+15%
900 600 300
0
Q2 20
Q3 20
▪ Flow Equipment up 15% organic, all businesses up
• Water up +10% in all markets
-
• Industry +22% with strong markets in Pulp & Paper and Mining
-
• Energy +13%, strong tendering activities in O&G
▪ Service up 8% organic
-
▪ Chemtech up 23% organic
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Q4 21
Q1 22
▪ FX impact in Q1 was a negative CHF 4m and M&A contributed CHF 7m
2022 Guidance confirmed
As of April 6, 2022 adjusted for FX
|
Sales
|
Operational
|
organic growth
|
Profitability %
|
up 4% - 6% (excl. Energy)
|
close to 10.0%
|
up 2% - 4% (incl. Energy)
Orders
▪ Flow Equipment: continued growth in Water and Industry, Energy to recover
▪ Services: growth expected to be supported by easing site access in more countries
▪ Chemtech: further growth in Renewables, China expected to be stable on high level, while other regions grow
