Sulzer : Q1 2022 order intake presentation pdf

Frédéric Lalanne | CEO Jill Lee | CFO

Highlights Q1

▪ Order intake +14% YOY organic (+15% FX adjusted)

▪ All three divisions contributed to growth

▪ Rebound in Energy market continued, strong tendering activities

▪ Raw material price increases manageable so far

▪ Supply chain a challenge but Sulzer mainly a region for region business

▪ Russia sales were 85.6m in 2021 (2.7% of total sales), Q1 orders -80%

▪ EMEA +7%, Americas +39%, APAC flat

▪ Thomas Zickler to take over as CFO on May 1, 2022. Current CFO Jill Lee to stay with Sulzer until after H1

Growth in all divisions

Key figures | in CHF millions

Q1 22 Q1 21 YOY Adj.1 Flow Equipment 346 302 14.7% 16.4% Services 297 275 7.7% 8.5% Chemtech 216 173 25.0% 23.0% Total 859 750 14.5% 15.0%

Org.2

14.5%

8.1%

23.0%

14.1%

Quarterly order intake | in CHF millions

Flow Equipment Services Chemtech

+15%

900 600 300

0

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

1 adjusted for FX Q4 20

2 adjusted for FX and acquisitions

▪ Flow Equipment up 15% organic, all businesses up • Water up +10% in all markets • Industry +22% with strong markets in Pulp & Paper and Mining • Energy +13%, strong tendering activities in O&G

▪ Service up 8% organic • benefitted from lifting of COVID restrictions in APAC (+23.7%)

▪ Chemtech up 23% organic • Very strong quarter for chemicals amongst others due to large project booked in the US • Solid activities in China Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 Q1 22

▪ FX impact in Q1 was a negative CHF 4m and M&A contributed CHF 7m

2022 Guidance confirmed

As of April 6, 2022 adjusted for FX

Sales Operational organic growth Profitability % up 4% - 6% (excl. Energy) close to 10.0% up 2% - 4% (incl. Energy)

