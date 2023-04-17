Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:27:18 2023-04-17 am EDT
79.25 CHF   +0.19%
07:07aSulzer : Strong growth due to large orders
PU
01:18aSwitzerland's Sulzer Maintains FY23 Outlook as Q1 Orders Grow 31%
MT
02/21Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sulzer : Strong growth due to large orders

04/17/2023 | 07:07am EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR April 17, 2023 Strong growth due to large orders
Executive Chairwoman Suzanne Thoma stated: "We continue to grow profitably, confirming the good momentum in demand in many industries. We are tracking ahead of expectations mainly due to some large orders that we do not expect to repeat in the next quarters. We are off to a very good start and well on track to meet our ambitious full year targets."
More languages
First Quarter 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
  • Orders YoY +31.2% organic, driven by double digit growth in all divisions
  • Order backlog increased to CHF 2.1bn
  • 2023 guidance confirmed

1Adjusted for currency and acquisition / disposal effects.

In Q1 2023, order intake increased organically by 31.2% compared to the same period one year ago, with all three divisions contributing with double digit growth. Currency translation had a negative impact of CHF 44.8m versus the prior year period and divestments contributed negatively by CHF 12m.

Order intake in Flow Equipment grew by 42.8% organically mainly driven by strong momentum in Energy. Orders in Water decreased slightly due to our increased focus on margins in the acceptance of orders in large desalination projects, whereas Industry remained stable compared to the same period a year ago.

Orders in our Services division were organically 16.0% higher YoY with double digit growth in all product lines.

The Americas and EMEA region grew strongly YoY, more than compensating for the decline in the smaller APAC region, which is due to the comparison with Q1 2022 comprising a high single order.

Chemtech grew orders organically by 33.7% with strong demand especially for the Renewables business, which tripled orders compared to Q1 last year due to a very large order for a bio-plastic plant in China.

Geographically, Sulzer's order intake grew in all regions. Europe, the Middle East and Africa YoY was up by 21.7% organically, the Americas 24.5% higher and the Asia Pacific region grew strongly by 56.8%.

Outlook

We expect demand in our markets to remain robust. Our order intake in Q1 was ahead of our expectations mainly due to large projects and we currently expect Q2 order intake to be broadly in-line with the previous year. However, due to the general economic uncertainty we will review our guidance for order intake with H1 results in July.

For the moment, we confirm our previously communicated guidance for the full year 2023 with orders up organically (adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions and divestitures) by 3 to 6% year on year, sales by 7 to 9% and operational profitability of above 10%.

This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.

Your spokesperson

Media Relations

Domenico Truncellito

Group Head of External Communications

Phone: +41 52 262 31 68


Sulzer Management Ltd

Neuwiesenstrasse 15

Switzerland

Investor Relations

Christoph Ladner

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 52 262 30 22


Sulzer Management Ltd

Neuwiesenstrasse 15

Switzerland

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 11:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SULZER LTD
Analyst Recommendations on SULZER LTD
Financials
Sales 2023 3 398 M 3 796 M 3 796 M
Net income 2023 192 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2023 340 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 4,48%
Capitalization 2 669 M 2 982 M 2 982 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 12 868
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 79,10 CHF
Average target price 100,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chairman & Executive President
Thomas Zickler Chief Financial Officer
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Vice Chairman
Alexey Valeryevich Moskov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD9.86%2 982
ATLAS COPCO AB5.24%59 013
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.66%40 931
FANUC CORPORATION15.28%32 594
SANDVIK AB17.46%26 879
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.54%23 724
