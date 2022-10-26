Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-10-25 am EDT
66.80 CHF   +1.37%
12:58aSulzer : Strong order growth, increased guidance on orders
PU
10/18Sulzer AG - Board of Directors appoints Suzanne Thoma as Executive President
AQ
10/17Sulzer Appoints Chairwoman As Executive President; CEO To Leave By October-end
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sulzer : Strong order growth, increased guidance on orders

10/26/2022 | 12:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In the first nine months of 2022, order intake grew substantially (+10.0% organic) compared to the same period a year ago. Sulzer Q3 orders grew 8.0% currency-adjusted and 8.3% organic compared to Q3 2021, mainly driven by Energy and Industry in Flow Equipment and continued strong growth in Renewables and Water in Chemtech.

Order intake in Flow Equipment for the nine-month period was up 12.1% currency-adjusted (11.5% organic) and 8.6% in Q3 (both currency-adjusted and organic). All the three segments contributed to the growth. The Water segment, which today is the biggest business in the Flow Equipment division by orders, was up 6% currency-adjusted driven by the municipal wastewater market. The Industry and Energy segments performed very well, up 12.9% and 19.7% respectively (currency-adjusted). Profitable growth was driven by an increased tendering activity and continued order selectivity.

Nine-month orders in our Services business increased by 2.8% currency-adjusted (+2.6% organically), whereas Q3 saw an increase of 3.1% (currency-adjusted and organically). Order growth was impacted by Sulzer's decision to exit the Russian market, resulting in negative order intake growth in the turbo services segment.
Chemtech continued its strong growth path in the first nine months (+19.3% currency adjusted and +19.8% organic), fueled by continued momentum in its Renewables business (+40.2% currency adjusted and organic) and sustained growth in the EMEA and Americas regions.

New division President Flow Equipment

Sulzer's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Jan Lüder will assume the leadership of the Flow Equipment division, effective January 1, 2023. Jan brings extensive experience leading successful international businesses - since 2019 he has been the CEO of thyssenkrupp Mining Technologies where he led the transformation of the EUR 1.2 billion business from loss-making to sustainable profit. Before that, he was CEO of various thyssenkrup entities, in addition to CEO roles at Primetals Technologies and Siemens Metals Technologies.

Outlook 2022

Despite global economic uncertainties and challenges, Sulzer expects its markets to remain robust. Sulzer increases its guidance for order intake to a 6-8% rise, up from 3-5% previously. Sales are now expected to be stable versus FY2021 (previously up 2-4% excluding the impact from the Russia exit) as lockdowns in China, shortages in some components and delay in projects are likely to shift some sales expected in 2022 to 2023. Sulzer confirms operational profitability at close to 10%.

The assets write-offs in Russia and Poland as shown in Sulzer's midyear report will also have a significant negative impact on net profit for the full year 2022.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SULZER LTD
12:58aSulzer : Strong order growth, increased guidance on orders
PU
10/18Sulzer AG - Board of Directors appoints Suzanne Thoma as Executive President
AQ
10/17Sulzer Appoints Chairwoman As Executive President; CEO To Leave By October-end
MT
10/17Sulzer : Board of Directors appoints Suzanne Thoma as Executive President
PU
09/21Sulzer : The virtuous plastic circle - Sulzer Chemtech exhibits its comprehensive portfoli..
PU
09/14Sulzer : Leading biofuel plant grows renewable fuels offering, thanks to Sulzer
PU
09/12Sulzer : Matthias Bichsel not standing for re-election to Sulzer's Board of Directors in 2..
PU
09/02Sulzer : acquires stake in CELLiCON to scale up groundbreaking technology for renewable bi..
PU
09/02Sulzer Ltd (SWX : SUN) acquired an unknown minority stake in Cellicon BV..
CI
08/25BASF, Sulzer Unit Team Up to Develop Sustainable Chemical Processing Products
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SULZER LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 239 M 3 256 M 3 256 M
Net income 2022 109 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2022 228 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 2 262 M 2 274 M 2 274 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 12 914
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 66,80 CHF
Average target price 97,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Lalanne Chief Executive Officer & President-Flow Equipment
Thomas Zickler Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chairman
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD-26.66%2 274
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.34%47 800
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-11.40%35 595
FANUC CORPORATION-16.69%26 104
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.23%22 317
SANDVIK AB-27.66%19 505