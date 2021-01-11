Sulzer : Switzerland's Sulzer to buy Nordic Water in Sweden
(Reuters) - Switzerland-based engineering company Sulzer said on Monday it signed a binding agreement to buy Swedish water purification firm Nordic Water for 128 million Swiss francs ($144.13 million).
The transaction should close in the first quarter of 2021, the Swiss pumping solutions and rotating equipment maker said.
($1 = 0.8881 Swiss francs)
