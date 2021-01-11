Sulzer : Switzerland's Sulzer to buy Nordic Water in Sweden

Financials CHF USD Sales 2020 3 402 M 3 828 M 3 828 M Net income 2020 91,3 M 103 M 103 M Net Debt 2020 233 M 262 M 262 M P/E ratio 2020 36,0x Yield 2020 3,99% Capitalization 3 266 M 3 692 M 3 674 M EV / Sales 2020 1,03x EV / Sales 2021 0,96x Nbr of Employees 15 600 Free-Float 50,0% Chart SULZER LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 100,40 CHF Last Close Price 96,10 CHF Spread / Highest target 24,9% Spread / Average Target 4,47% Spread / Lowest Target -11,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer Peter D. Löscher Chairman Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer Marco Musetti Independent Non-Executive Director Matthias F. Bichsel Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SULZER LTD 3.22% 3 692 ATLAS COPCO AB 9.45% 65 539 FANUC CORPORATION 0.75% 50 126 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 3.03% 36 149 SANDVIK AB 7.25% 32 976 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED 3.07% 28 378