Sulzer : The virtuous plastic circle - Sulzer Chemtech exhibits its comprehensive portfolio that is enabling the production of sustainable polymers at K 2022

As one of the world's leading exhibitions for the plastics and rubber industry, K 2022 will offer a key platform to discuss and learn more about the latest innovations and developments in the field. One of the main themes of this year's event will be circularity in the industry, an area where Sulzer Chemtech has been a front runner for many years and whose support has grown considerably, in line with current market demands.

To highlight the importance of sustainable commercial operations in the sector, the company will present its leading products and services for plastic manufacturers and visitors will be able to look at how Sulzer Chemtech can serve the entire plastic and foam value chain.

More precisely, the company will display its integrated licensed technology for the production of polylactic acid (PLA - one of the most fundamental alternatives to conventional plastics.). This bio-based polymer is compostable, biodegradable, recyclable and features excellent thermal and mechanical properties. Sulzer Chemtech offers processing solutions for all key stages and its equipment is currently used in nearly all PLA facilities worldwide.

Also highlighted on stand will be the state-of-the-art polymer foam extrusion technology, which delivers high-quality, lightweight products with strong mechanical properties to optimize resource utilization for applications such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), recycled EPS, expanded polypropylene (ePP), expanded polyethylene (EPE), extruded polyethylene terephthalate (XPET) and expanded polylactic acid (ePLA). The solutions offered can efficiently extrude foams in various shapes, sizes and materials, including recycled plastics.

Finally, Sulzer Chemtech's devolatilization technology ('DEVO') will be highlighted as a key step of cutting-edge solvent-based recycling solution to give new life to end-of-life polymers. The output consists of pellets with virgin-like material properties that meet the most ambitious circular strategies. Furthermore, DEVO purifies polymer streams for efficient chemical recycling feed preparation.

Anyone that wants to look at real-world examples of this offering will be able to immerse themselves in a virtual, 3D environment to interact with photorealistic models of PLA and EPS facilities.

Emmanuel Rapendy, Director, Polymer and Crystallization at Sulzer Chemtech, says: "We are thrilled to join once more the K show and to showcase our ever-growing portfolio of technologies for polymer production and processing equipment. This enables businesses in the plastics industry to drive their sustainability journey and competitiveness. Our proven, world-class technologies are designed to help improve the entire lifecycle of polymeric materials, from feedstock generation to service life extension and recycling. We invite anyone interested in adopting circular strategies to visit us at K 2022."

Visit Sulzer Chemtech's stand (Hall 12, Booth B70) at K 2022, taking place from October 19-26, 2022 Düsseldorf, Germany: https://www.k-online.com/ and follow our LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/showcase/sulzer-chemtech for exciting updates and more!