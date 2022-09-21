Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:38 2022-09-21 am EDT
57.43 CHF   +0.57%
04:10aSULZER : The virtuous plastic circle - Sulzer Chemtech exhibits its comprehensive portfolio that is enabling the production of sustainable polymers at K 2022
PU
09/14SULZER : Leading biofuel plant grows renewable fuels offering, thanks to Sulzer
PU
09/12SULZER : Matthias Bichsel not standing for re-election to Sulzer's Board of Directors in 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sulzer : The virtuous plastic circle - Sulzer Chemtech exhibits its comprehensive portfolio that is enabling the production of sustainable polymers at K 2022

09/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As one of the world's leading exhibitions for the plastics and rubber industry, K 2022 will offer a key platform to discuss and learn more about the latest innovations and developments in the field. One of the main themes of this year's event will be circularity in the industry, an area where Sulzer Chemtech has been a front runner for many years and whose support has grown considerably, in line with current market demands.

To highlight the importance of sustainable commercial operations in the sector, the company will present its leading products and services for plastic manufacturers and visitors will be able to look at how Sulzer Chemtech can serve the entire plastic and foam value chain.

More precisely, the company will display its integrated licensed technology for the production of polylactic acid (PLA - one of the most fundamental alternatives to conventional plastics.). This bio-based polymer is compostable, biodegradable, recyclable and features excellent thermal and mechanical properties. Sulzer Chemtech offers processing solutions for all key stages and its equipment is currently used in nearly all PLA facilities worldwide.

Also highlighted on stand will be the state-of-the-art polymer foam extrusion technology, which delivers high-quality, lightweight products with strong mechanical properties to optimize resource utilization for applications such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), recycled EPS, expanded polypropylene (ePP), expanded polyethylene (EPE), extruded polyethylene terephthalate (XPET) and expanded polylactic acid (ePLA). The solutions offered can efficiently extrude foams in various shapes, sizes and materials, including recycled plastics.

Finally, Sulzer Chemtech's devolatilization technology ('DEVO') will be highlighted as a key step of cutting-edge solvent-based recycling solution to give new life to end-of-life polymers. The output consists of pellets with virgin-like material properties that meet the most ambitious circular strategies. Furthermore, DEVO purifies polymer streams for efficient chemical recycling feed preparation.

Anyone that wants to look at real-world examples of this offering will be able to immerse themselves in a virtual, 3D environment to interact with photorealistic models of PLA and EPS facilities.

Emmanuel Rapendy, Director, Polymer and Crystallization at Sulzer Chemtech, says: "We are thrilled to join once more the K show and to showcase our ever-growing portfolio of technologies for polymer production and processing equipment. This enables businesses in the plastics industry to drive their sustainability journey and competitiveness. Our proven, world-class technologies are designed to help improve the entire lifecycle of polymeric materials, from feedstock generation to service life extension and recycling. We invite anyone interested in adopting circular strategies to visit us at K 2022."

Visit Sulzer Chemtech's stand (Hall 12, Booth B70) at K 2022, taking place from October 19-26, 2022 Düsseldorf, Germany: https://www.k-online.com/ and follow our LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/showcase/sulzer-chemtech for exciting updates and more!

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SULZER LTD
04:10aSULZER : The virtuous plastic circle - Sulzer Chemtech exhibits its comprehensive portfoli..
PU
09/14SULZER : Leading biofuel plant grows renewable fuels offering, thanks to Sulzer
PU
09/12SULZER : Matthias Bichsel not standing for re-election to Sulzer's Board of Directors in 2..
PU
09/02SULZER : acquires stake in CELLiCON to scale up groundbreaking technology for renewable bi..
PU
09/02SULZER LTD (SWX : SUN) acquired an unknown minority stake in Cellicon BV.
CI
08/25BASF, Sulzer Unit Team Up to Develop Sustainable Chemical Processing Products
MT
08/24SULZER : and BASF sign Memorandum of Understanding to develop collaboration on enhancing r..
PU
08/01Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
07/29Sulzer Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Sulzer Ltd, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SULZER LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 233 M 3 351 M 3 351 M
Net income 2022 52,3 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
Net Debt 2022 222 M 230 M 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 1 934 M 2 004 M 2 004 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 12 914
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 57,10 CHF
Average target price 97,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Lalanne Chief Executive Officer & President-Flow Equipment
Thomas Zickler Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chairman
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD-36.45%2 004
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.50%46 060
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.60%34 047
FANUC CORPORATION-11.32%28 871
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.23%22 726
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-44.33%20 195