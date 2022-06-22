Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Sulzer Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:56 2022-06-22 am EDT
61.50 CHF   -2.38%
05:45aSULZER : Well-rounded separation technology - Sulzer Chemtech shares its innovations to support circularity at ACHEMA 2022
PU
06/13SULZER : to support Shell to produce 820'000 tons of biofuels per year at new Rotterdam facility
PU
06/13SULZER : to support Shell to produce 820'000 tons of biofuels per year at new Rotterdam facility
PU
Summary 
Summary

Sulzer : Well-rounded separation technology - Sulzer Chemtech shares its innovations to support circularity at ACHEMA 2022

06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
ACHEMA, one of the world's leading chemical and process engineering exhibitions, will return to Frankfurt am Main, Germany, to offer a unique platform for industry players to discuss the latest trends and technologies in the sector. As a premier processing technology provider, Sulzer Chemtech will showcase its mass transfer solutions, placing a particular focus on sustainable production and circular strategies.

During the event, the company's specialists will hold a technical presentation on August 25, from 10:30 a.m. This will discuss the current challenges in plastic recycling and upcycling as well as how innovative purification technologies are helping to address these and support plastic circularity. In particular, the presenters will showcase how Sulzer Chemtech's innovative separation technologies can be used to develop ground-breaking chemical recycling facilities to process a wide range of polymers, including textiles.

Sulzer Chemtech will also display its comprehensive mass transfer portfolio, technology licensing and engineering capabilities on its stand. This will feature a virtual reality (VR) area, where visitors will be able to explore full-scale photorealistic reproductions of real-world processing and manufacturing facilities that leverage Sulzer Chemtech's equipment. User will be able to learn how plants can maximize throughput, product quality and energy efficiency, driving their productivity and sustainability. Anyone interested in learning more about Sulzer Chemtech's offering will also be able to discuss how to advance their operations and optimize their carbon footprint with leading experts available on stand throughout the event.

Visit Sulzer Chemtech's stand (Hall 4.0, Booth D48) at ACHEMA 2022, taking place from August 22-26, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, by registering at: https://www.achema.de/en/the-achema/participation

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
