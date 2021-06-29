Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sulzer : Chemtech helps Denka fast-track its styrenic resin production expansion project

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Denka's latest production line features Sulzer Chemtech's advanced processing equipment to maximize the conversion of melt into high-quality, homogeneous plastic with high throughput, while minimizing any thermal degradation.

Sulzer Chemtech completed the project one month ahead of the agreed delivery date thanks to its global network of engineering specialists that can be mobilized to support urgent process equipment needs. Even more, it was able to do that despite key challenges posed by the pandemic and while ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all teams involved.

As a result, Denka will be able to ramp up production at its facility, ultimately increasing its revenue. Furthermore, the company will be able to achieve these goals without growing its manufacturing footprint or investing considerable capital in the polymerization process.

Michio Kawamura, General Manager at Denka Singapore, comments: 'We are extremely pleased with the engineering and manufacturing support provided by Sulzer Chemtech, which we consider a reliable and skilled partner. The company's experts exceeded our expectations by delivering the equipment one month ahead of schedule. This achievement is even more outstanding, considering the current global health situation. Sulzer's commitment and hard work will help us quickly enhance our industry-leading profile in a growing market where competition is fierce.'

Emmanuel Rapendy, Director GTB Polymer & Crystallization at Sulzer Chemtech, concludes: 'We are delighted to receive another positive feedback from our long-time customer, Denka. Our global capabilities and smooth cooperation with Denka enabled us to deliver a customized solution and expedite the delivery of key processing equipment. We look forward to supporting Denka again in the future.'

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SULZER LTD
04:50aSULZER  : Chemtech helps Denka fast-track its styrenic resin production expansio..
PU
06/25SULZER  : Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Equaleight/Caut..
MT
06/25SULZER  : Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Buy Recommendati..
MT
06/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Beazley, BP, BWX Technologies, Cineworld, Nutanix...
06/17PETROFAC LIMITED : Result of AGM
DJ
06/16SULZER  : Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Buy Recommend..
MT
06/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Electric, AstraZeneca, H&M, Bohoo, Implenia...
06/15SULZER  : Boosts FY21 Sales, Order Forecast, Expects Significant H1 Profit Growt..
MT
06/15SULZER  : Presentation CMD Sulzer (pdf)
PU
06/15SULZER  : Presentation CMD medmix (pdf)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 549 M 3 859 M 3 859 M
Net income 2021 166 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2021 299 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 4 385 M 4 773 M 4 768 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 15 054
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 129,60 CHF
Average target price 118,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target -8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Gerhard Roiss Independent Non-Executive Director
Hanne Birgitte Sørensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SULZER LTD39.21%4 785
ATLAS COPCO AB24.25%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION5.68%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.53%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.72%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED22.88%32 291