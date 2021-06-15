Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sulzer : Presentation CMD Sulzer (pdf)

06/15/2021 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Markets Day │ June 15, 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activities, future performance of products and solutions or planned transactions, containing risks and uncertainties. These forward- looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors, which could cause the actual results, performance or events to differ materially from the statements made herein.

This presentation is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares of Sulzer or medmix and is not a prospectus in the sense of art. 35 of the Swiss Financial Services Act.

Any offering of securities mentioned herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Act.

Notice to shareholders in the United Kingdom

The communication of this presentation and any other documents or materials relating to this presentation are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by, an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this presentation and such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, persons in the United Kingdom ("UK") other than (i) persons falling within Article 43(2) of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), including existing creditors and members of Sulzer, or (ii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons described in (i) and (ii) above together being referred to as "Relevant Persons". In the UK, any investment or investment activity to which this presentation or any related documents and/or materials relate is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person in the UK who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this presentation or any related documents and/or materials or any of its or their contents.

Note on Alternative Performance Measures (APM): all bridges from APM to reported figures can be found in the financial section of Sulzer's reports.

2

Agenda

Overview

Greg Poux-Guillaume

ESG

Armand Sohet

Pumps Equipment

Frédéric Lalanne

Rotating Equipment Services

Daniel Bischofberger

Chemtech

Torsten Wintergerste

Financials and Targets

Jill Lee

Takeaways

Greg Poux-Guillaume

G. Poux-Guillaume - CMD Introduction

3

Overview

Greg Poux-Guillaume - CEO

Sulzer (pro-forma post spin-off)

Pure play flow control company with attractive technology portfolio in growth markets driven by sustainability

1'298m

4.3%

Pumps Equipment Standard to highly engineered pumps and other specialized equipment, for water, industry and energy

1'131m

13.9%

Rotating Equipment Services Parts, service and refurbishment for pumps, turbines, compressors, motors & drives, etc.

621m

9.6%

Chemtech

Separation technology for chemicals and refining, with a strong position in emerging biopolymers and recycling

order intake 2020 (CHF)

Operational Profitability 2020

G. Poux-Guillaume - Overview

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 05:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SULZER LTD
01:10aSULZER  : Presentation CMD Sulzer (pdf)
PU
01:10aSULZER  : Presentation CMD medmix (pdf)
PU
06/14SULZER  : and Blue Planet announce partnership to reduce CO2 emissions to sustai..
PU
06/03SULZER  : Investor presentation Stifel conference June 2021 (pdf)
PU
06/01SULZER  : Having a finger on the Pulse - Sulzer Chemtech processing solutions go..
PU
05/28SULZER  : Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Sulzer, Upgrades Recommendation..
MT
05/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, Royal Dutch Shell, Ford, Volkswagen, Uber...
05/27SULZER  : Research Partners Lifts Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Buy Recommen..
MT
05/27SULZER  : Plans Spinoff, Swiss Listing of Applicator Systems Unit; Shares Up 6%
MT
05/27SULZER  : to spin off Applicator Systems, to be renamed medmix
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 492 M 3 879 M 3 879 M
Net income 2021 157 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2021 426 M 474 M 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 3 942 M 4 384 M 4 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 15 054
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 118,00 CHF
Last Close Price 116,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Gerhard Roiss Independent Non-Executive Director
Hanne Birgitte Sørensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SULZER LTD25.13%4 384
ATLAS COPCO AB21.59%71 397
FANUC CORPORATION6.64%45 815
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.99%38 972
SANDVIK AB11.43%33 801
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED27.22%33 241