SULZER LTD    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sulzer : enhances production capabilities in its Kotka factory in Finland

03/22/2021 | 04:01am EDT
The new setup will meet the most advanced standards in the industry, also in terms of ergonomics and safety for employees. As part of the project, a new 5'300 square meter logistics center for materials and components handling will be put into operation close to the factory, which will streamline material operation of the factory and contribute to shorter lead times.

Sulzer's factory in Kotka is one of the key providers of configured process pumps, agitators and high-speed turbocompressors for the global market. The facility also comprises industry scale test beds and research facilities. The factory serves process industry customers in markets such as pulp, paper and board, new wood-based processes, biofuels, sugar and starch, metals and mining, fertilizers, chemical processing and water treatment.

The project will start in April 2021 and be completed during the first half of 2022. As a result, the company will increase the number of equipment manufactured in Kotka and enhance its contribution to Sulzer's global supply chain.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 08:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 494 M 3 757 M 3 757 M
Net income 2021 175 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2021 457 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 3,82%
Capitalization 3 604 M 3 874 M 3 875 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 15 054
Free-Float 50,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 108,50 CHF
Last Close Price 106,50 CHF
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Jill Lee Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Marco Musetti Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerhard Roiss Independent Non-Executive Director
