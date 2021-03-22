Sulzer : enhances production capabilities in its Kotka factory in Finland

The new setup will meet the most advanced standards in the industry, also in terms of ergonomics and safety for employees. As part of the project, a new 5'300 square meter logistics center for materials and components handling will be put into operation close to the factory, which will streamline material operation of the factory and contribute to shorter lead times.

Sulzer's factory in Kotka is one of the key providers of configured process pumps, agitators and high-speed turbocompressors for the global market. The facility also comprises industry scale test beds and research facilities. The factory serves process industry customers in markets such as pulp, paper and board, new wood-based processes, biofuels, sugar and starch, metals and mining, fertilizers, chemical processing and water treatment.

The project will start in April 2021 and be completed during the first half of 2022. As a result, the company will increase the number of equipment manufactured in Kotka and enhance its contribution to Sulzer's global supply chain.