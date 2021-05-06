Log in
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Sulzer : partners with Swiss AVA Biochem to expand its technology portfolio for renewable, bio-based and recyclable materials production

05/06/2021
AVA Biochem AG is a pioneer in enabling the decarbonization of traditional chemical and adjacent B2B industries, and it is known for its proprietary COBRIS™ process (Conversion of Biomass to Renewable Industrial Substances). The process turns sugar-rich biomass into a renewable and non-toxic compound (the platform chemical 5-HMF) used to produce a broad range of widely used chemical products such as adhesives, food additives, textile fibers, packaging, films as well as alternatives to formaldehyde used in chipboards.

Sulzer Chemtech will commercialize the licensed technology along with its proprietary key equipment for the purification of 5-HMF. Chemtech's separation equipment is already being used in the unique demonstration plant in Muttenz, Switzerland, where 5-HMF is produced in different forms for a total capacity of six metric tons per year.

The partnership supports the large-scale production of bio-based materials, enhancing the sustainability of both the manufacturing and processing sectors.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 10:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
