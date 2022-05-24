Sulzer : to exit the Russian market

The sales process will begin with immediate effect and follows Sulzer's announcement earlier in the year that it had already significantly reduced business activities in Russia.

The Board regrets the necessity of this decision after decades of operations in Russia, but after careful review of the possible options, concludes that it is the best solution for all the stakeholders.

Sulzer expresses its gratitude to all employees globally for their outstanding engagement in these challenging times and is fully committed to continue supporting its 300 employees in Russia through the process.