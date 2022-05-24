Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Sulzer Ltd
  News
  Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/23 11:30:55 am EDT
68.50 CHF   +3.24%
12:58aSULZER : to exit the Russian market
PU
05/23SULZER : uses captured CO2 to optimize oil recovery – reducing greenhouse gas emissions and further oil exploration
PU
05/16Sulzer Expects $21 Million Impact from Temporary Suspension of Polish Operations
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sulzer : to exit the Russian market

05/24/2022 | 12:58am EDT
The sales process will begin with immediate effect and follows Sulzer's announcement earlier in the year that it had already significantly reduced business activities in Russia.

The Board regrets the necessity of this decision after decades of operations in Russia, but after careful review of the possible options, concludes that it is the best solution for all the stakeholders.

Sulzer expresses its gratitude to all employees globally for their outstanding engagement in these challenging times and is fully committed to continue supporting its 300 employees in Russia through the process.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 04:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 267 M 3 383 M 3 383 M
Net income 2022 176 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 187 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 2 310 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 13 816
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 68,50 CHF
Average target price 103,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Lalanne Chief Executive Officer & President-Flow Equipment
Jill Ghim Ha Lee Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chairman
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD-26.15%2 392
ATLAS COPCO AB-33.76%48 658
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.76%33 219
FANUC CORPORATION-15.83%30 784
SANDVIK AB-23.95%24 187
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.82%22 918