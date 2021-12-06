Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sulzer Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 12/03 11:30:40 am
88.1 CHF   -1.18%
01:02aSULZER : with new leadership team
PU
11/30SULZER : identifies new recycling opportunities for ocean-bound plastic waste
PU
11/30SULZER : launches the world's biggest medium-consistency pump
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sulzer : with new leadership team

12/06/2021 | 01:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of Directors proposes Suzanne Thoma as Chairwoman

Following Peter Löscher's recently announced decision not to stand for re-election, the Board of Directors of Sulzer has unanimously voted to propose Dr. Suzanne Thoma as Chairwoman to a shareholder vote at the April 2022 AGM. Suzanne Thoma is currently Vice-Chairman of Sulzer's Board of Directors, to which she was elected in 2021. She is Chief Executive Officer of the international energy and infrastructure group BKW AG and a member of the Board of Directors of OC Oerlikon. In view of her new role and responsibility as Chairwoman of the Sulzer Board of Directors and in the spirit of best governance, Suzanne Thoma has already announced that she will not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors of OC Oerlikon Holding AG at the General Assembly in spring 2022.

Peter Löscher said: "Suzanne is an experienced business leader with a great track record as the CEO of a publicly traded company. With her comprehensive know-how in transformation processes, she also contributed to the strategic repositioning of Sulzer's core businesses, as well as to the implementation of the succession plans. I am convinced that Suzanne has all the necessary skills to make a great Chairperson, leading Sulzer successfully through the challenges ahead."

Division President Frédéric Lalanne to succeed CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume

Grégoire Poux-Guillaume, CEO of Sulzer since December 1, 2015, has informed the Board of Directors of his desire to hand over his responsibilities to his successor in early 2022, after six years at the helm of Sulzer and a successful turnaround. The Board thanks Greg for his outstanding contribution. Under his leadership, Sulzer was transformed through a combination of strategic repositioning, operational improvement, and value-creating management and acquisitions. He led the development and subsequent September 30, 2021 listing of medmix (MEDX.SW), of which he will remain Chairman. Greg leaves Sulzer with excellent profitability and a strong internal talent pool.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Frédéric Lalanne, currently President of Sulzer's Flow Equipment division, to the position of CEO. Frédéric will take over from Greg after the Full-Year 2021 results presentation on February 18, 2022. Frédéric led the turn-around of the Flow Equipment division from loss-making to an operational profitability which should approach 6% in 2021. He initially joined Sulzer in 2016 as Group Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, a role in which he modernized and energized Sulzer's commercial approach and processes across all its businesses. The Board is confident that Frédéric is the right leader for Sulzer's next phase of profitable growth.

Peter Löscher said: "Greg has been my trusted partner for the past 6 years. I am proud of the team we have built and of the results we have achieved together. The company split in September created a natural transition and Greg elected to pass the baton to his internal successor Frédéric. Greg is a transformational leader who gave Sulzer direction and stability during his tenure and I am sure he will move on to new successes. With Frédéric, who not only revamped the commercial function at Sulzer but also turned around our largest business, Sulzer's operational leadership will be in very good new hands."

Suzanne Thoma added: "I look forward to the opportunity to lead Sulzer with Frédéric through its next phase of growth. I am confident that Frédéric will take us even higher."

Greg Poux-Guillaume concluded: "I am proud of what the people of Sulzer have achieved over the past 6 years. It has been an honour to be their leader as we reinvented the company, together."

A new leader for our Services division

Daniel Bischofberger, who joined Sulzer as Services division President in 2016, has been approached for a CEO position outside Sulzer. This highlights yet again that the market recognizes Sulzer's ability to develop leaders. Daniel was instrumental in the digitalization of our Services business, and in expanding its reach to adjacencies like aero-derivatives. We are excited for Daniel and thank him for his contribution to Sulzer.

To replace Daniel, as part of our robust succession-planning process, the Board has selected Tim Schulten, Sulzer's current Group head of Strategy, Marketing and Digital. Tim joined Sulzer in early 2021. At Caterpillar, where he spent most of his career, Tim acquired extensive experience running service and parts businesses. He was most recently the General Manager Marketing and Product support for the Electric Power business, responsible for marketing, channel development, pricing, business support, parts logistics and engineering. He was previously General manager for sales and distribution of engine-maker MWM GmbH, in Mannheim. Tim holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), and an MBA from Harvard.

Tim will take over from Daniel on January 1, 2022. Daniel will assist the transition until the end of February.

Gerhard Roiss not standing for re-election at 2022 Annual General Meeting

Gerhard Roiss has informed the Board of Directors that he will not stand for re-election after six years on the Board. Sulzer's Board of Directors thanks Gerhard for his valuable contribution and will inform in due course about the nomination of a successor.

Disclaimer

Sulzer AG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SULZER LTD
01:02aSULZER : with new leadership team
PU
11/30SULZER : identifies new recycling opportunities for ocean-bound plastic waste
PU
11/30SULZER : launches the world's biggest medium-consistency pump
PU
11/24Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Sulzer, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
11/17Sulzer Chairman of the Board Peter Loscher not standing for re-election in 2022
AQ
11/16Sulzer's Chair To Not Seek Re-Election In 2022
MT
11/04Sulzer Chemtech's processing solutions for sustainability highlighted at The Greener Ma..
PU
11/04Becoming energy neutral by producing biogas from sludge
PU
11/03Seyfarth Shaw IP Team Files Supreme Court Amici Brief In Trade Dress Case
AQ
10/29MARKET TALK ROUNDUP : European Companies Facing Continued Supply-Chain Issues
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SULZER LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 164 M 3 437 M 3 437 M
Net income 2021 149 M 162 M 162 M
Net Debt 2021 502 M 545 M 545 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 2 977 M 3 239 M 3 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 15 574
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 88,10 CHF
Average target price 104,14 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Grégoire Poux-Guillaume Chief Executive Officer
Jill Ghim Ha Lee Chief Financial Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman
Gerhard Roiss Independent Non-Executive Director
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD41.31%3 239
ATLAS COPCO AB32.46%70 707
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED55.33%40 434
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.94%39 248
FANUC CORPORATION-9.13%39 095
SANDVIK AB14.65%31 408