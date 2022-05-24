Log in
    SUN   CH0038388911

SULZER LTD

(SUN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 05:24:21 am EDT
67.35 CHF   -1.68%
Swiss pumpmaker Sulzer to sell Russia business

05/24/2022 | 05:10am EDT
The logo is seen at the plant of Sulzer Mixpac AG of Swiss engineering group Sulzer AG in Haag

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group Sulzer has put its Russia business up for sale, joining the exit from the market hit by Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The sales process will begin immediately, on Tuesday without providing further detail. A spokesperson said all options were open, including a buyout by local management.

The company had already announced that it had scaled back business in Russia, where it has 300 staff. Russia accounted for 2.7% of group sales of 3.2 billion Swiss francs ($3.33 billion) in 2021.

"The board regrets the necessity of this decision after decades of operations in Russia, but after careful review of the possible options, concludes that it is the best solution for all the stakeholders," it said.

The Swiss pumpmaker agreed in 2018 to buy 5 million shares from shareholder Viktor Vekselberg, taking the Russian oligarch's holding below the 50% threshold where U.S. sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle took effect at the time.

It has started to wind down its business in Poland this month due to sanctions levied by the Polish government on Vekselberg.

Sulzer is fighting the Polish move as it views the sanctions are unfair given that Vekselberg has no control over any group businesses.

($1 = 0.9620 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SULZER LTD -1.90% 67.2 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.37% 56.55 Delayed Quote.-18.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 267 M 3 383 M 3 383 M
Net income 2022 176 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2022 187 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 2 310 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 13 816
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SULZER LTD
Duration : Period :
Sulzer Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SULZER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 68,50 CHF
Average target price 103,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Lalanne Chief Executive Officer & President-Flow Equipment
Jill Ghim Ha Lee Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Alice Thoma Chairman
Hanne Birgitte Sorensen Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SULZER LTD-23.76%2 392
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.04%50 608
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.76%33 586
FANUC CORPORATION-14.07%31 457
SANDVIK AB-23.42%24 706
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.66%23 335