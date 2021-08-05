Sumco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Mayuki Hashimoto, Representative Director, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 12, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
September 3, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and security
analysts)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of the parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Jun. 30, 2021
157,778
7.2
21,720
(6.3)
20,964
(7.4)
16,373
(2.7)
Jun. 30, 2020
147,142
(6.0)
23,170
(30.9)
22,650
(30.8)
16,821
(26.8)
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
¥25,850 million
[ 38.2% ]
For the six months ended Jun. 30, 2020:
¥18,706 million
[(19.9%)]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
Jun. 30, 2021
56.36
－
Jun. 30, 2020
57.62
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Jun. 30, 2021
609,931
373,878
54.3
Dec. 31, 2020
593,443
355,003
53.1
Reference: Equity
As of Jun. 30, 2021:
¥331,310 million
As of Dec. 31, 2020:
¥315,114 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
18.00
－
9.00
27.00
Dec. 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
－
17.00
Dec. 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
Dec. 31, 2021
－
－
－
(Forecast)
Note: (1) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes
Year-enddividend per share for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021 is not determined.
3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net income
Basic
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
earnings
owners of the parent
per share
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Sep. 30, 2021
243,700
11.4
34,200
14.8
32,900
15.4
25,300
25.2
87.12
Note: (1) Revisions to consolidated business forecasts made during the quarter under review: Yes
SUMCO discloses forecasts for the forthcoming quarter only. Please see "(2) Explanation of Business Forecasts" on page 2 of Supplementary Materials.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Newly included: －
Excluded: －
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: Yes
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Note: Please see "(3) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 7 of Supplementary Materials.
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Jun. 30, 2021
290,175,139 shares
As of Dec. 31, 2020
291,181,239 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Jun. 30, 2021
7,775 shares
As of Dec. 31, 2020
7,715 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021
290,525,050 shares
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020
291,921,253 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Brief Statement on Consolidated Financial Results are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable, and do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Regarding the assumptions underlying business forecasts, please see "(2) Explanation of Business Forecasts" on page 2 of Supplementary Materials.
Year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021 is not determined, and a forecast will be disclosed as soon as the disclosure becomes possible.
Quarterly results briefing for institutional investors and security analysts is scheduled on August 5, 2021. Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results are available in our website before starting the briefing.
SUMCO Corporation: Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2021
(Supplementary Materials)
Contents
Qualitative Information for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Explanation of Business Results …………………………………………………………………...... 2
Explanation of Business Forecasts …………………………………………………………………... 2
(Notes regarding Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ……………………………………. 7
(Changes in Accounting Policies)…………………………………………………………………… 7
1
SUMCO Corporation: Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2021
1. Qualitative Information for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
(1) Explanation of Business Results
During the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 (January 1, 2021-June 30, 2021), supply and demand tightness for 300 mm wafers for logic increased further, with demand being driven by PC, smartphone, and data center. Supply and demand tightness began to affect wafers for memory as well, as NAND followed DRAM in entering a demand recovery phase. For wafers of 200 mm and smaller, likewise, supply continued to fall short of demand, with expanding needs for automotive, consumer product, and industrial.
In this environment, in line with the SUMCO Vision, the SUMCO Group sought to maintain our strong presence with customers through technology development aimed at meeting their needs for leading-edge, distinctive products, while endeavoring also to improve our profitability by cost reduction.
As a result, for the period under review, the Group registered consolidated net sales of 157,778 million yen, operating income of 21,720 million yen, ordinary income of 20,964 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 16,373 million yen.
(2) Explanation of Business Forecasts
The market for 300 mm semiconductor silicon wafers in the third quarter is expected to see further supply and demand tightness, as demand grows for memory in addition to logic. Supply and demand tightness is forecast to continue also for wafers of 200 mm and smaller, sustained by strong demand.
In this market environment, the Group will continue seeking to enhance the competitive advantage of our products by developing technologies for state-of-the-art wafers for which continued demand growth is expected, while endeavoring to meet customer needs for these products through productivity improvements making greater use of AI, and through ongoing augmenting of equipment capacity in line with this demand. We will also be paying close attention to changes in the market environment including the impact of COVID-19 and US-China trade friction.
It is difficult for the Group to formulate reasonable business forecasts for the full-year, since the semiconductor industry to which the Group belongs is characterized by drastic and short-term changes in the business environment. Therefore, the Group has adopted the policy of disclosing business forecasts for the forthcoming quarter only.
SUMCO announces its consolidated business forecasts for the nine months ending Sep. 30, 2021 as follows.
Consolidated Business Forecasts for the nine months ending Sep. 30, 2021 (from Jan. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2021)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net income
Net income
attributable to
income
income
per share
owners of the parent
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(millions of yen)
(yen)
Previous Forecasts (A)
－
－
－
－
－
Revised Forecasts (B)
243,700
34,200
32,900
25,300
87.12
Changes (B-A)
－
－
－
－
Rate of changes (%)
－
－
－
－
(Reference)
Results for nine months
218,745
29,794
28,508
20,209
69.29
ended Sep. 30, 2020
(Notes) (1) Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Brief Statement on Consolidated Financial Results are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable, and do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
The above forecasts for the three months ending Sep. 30, 2021 (from Jul. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2021) was made assuming translation rates of one U.S. dollar to 110 yen.
2
