    3436   JP3322930003

SUMCO CORPORATION

(3436)
Sumco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 5, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

SUMCO Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section)

Securities code:

3436

URL:

https://www.sumcosi.com

Representative:

Mayuki Hashimoto, Representative Director, CEO & Chairman of the Board

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Shibuya, Executive Officer, General Manager of Public Relations & IR Department

Telephone:

+81-3-5444-3915

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

September 3, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and security

analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Jun. 30, 2021

157,778

7.2

21,720

(6.3)

20,964

(7.4)

16,373

(2.7)

Jun. 30, 2020

147,142

(6.0)

23,170

(30.9)

22,650

(30.8)

16,821

(26.8)

Note: Comprehensive income

For the six months ended Jun. 30, 2021:

¥25,850 million

[ 38.2% ]

For the six months ended Jun. 30, 2020:

¥18,706 million

[(19.9%)]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

Jun. 30, 2021

56.36

Jun. 30, 2020

57.62

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Jun. 30, 2021

609,931

373,878

54.3

Dec. 31, 2020

593,443

355,003

53.1

Reference: Equity

As of Jun. 30, 2021:

¥331,310 million

As of Dec. 31, 2020:

¥315,114 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

18.00

9.00

27.00

Dec. 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

17.00

Dec. 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

Dec. 31, 2021

(Forecast)

Note: (1) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes

  1. Year-enddividend per share for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021 is not determined.

3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net income

Basic

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

earnings

owners of the parent

per share

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Sep. 30, 2021

243,700

11.4

34,200

14.8

32,900

15.4

25,300

25.2

87.12

Note: (1) Revisions to consolidated business forecasts made during the quarter under review: Yes

  1. SUMCO discloses forecasts for the forthcoming quarter only. Please see "(2) Explanation of Business Forecasts" on page 2 of Supplementary Materials.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    Newly included:
    Excluded:
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: Yes
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None

Note: Please see "(3) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 7 of Supplementary Materials.

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

  1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Jun. 30, 2021

290,175,139 shares

As of Dec. 31, 2020

291,181,239 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Jun. 30, 2021

7,775 shares

As of Dec. 31, 2020

7,715 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021

290,525,050 shares

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020

291,921,253 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Brief Statement on Consolidated Financial Results are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable, and do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Regarding the assumptions underlying business forecasts, please see "(2) Explanation of Business Forecasts" on page 2 of Supplementary Materials.

Year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021 is not determined, and a forecast will be disclosed as soon as the disclosure becomes possible.

Quarterly results briefing for institutional investors and security analysts is scheduled on August 5, 2021. Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results are available in our website before starting the briefing.

SUMCO Corporation: Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2021

(Supplementary Materials)

Contents

  1. Qualitative Information for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
    1. Explanation of Business Results …………………………………………………………………...... 2
    2. Explanation of Business Forecasts …………………………………………………………………... 2
  3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
    1. Consolidated Balance Sheet …………………………………………………………………………. 3
    2. Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ………. 5
    3. Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes regarding Going Concern Assumption) ……………………………………………………... 7

(Notes regarding Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ……………………………………. 7

(Changes in Accounting Policies)…………………………………………………………………… 7

1

SUMCO Corporation: Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2021

1. Qualitative Information for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

(1) Explanation of Business Results

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 (January 1, 2021-June 30, 2021), supply and demand tightness for 300 mm wafers for logic increased further, with demand being driven by PC, smartphone, and data center. Supply and demand tightness began to affect wafers for memory as well, as NAND followed DRAM in entering a demand recovery phase. For wafers of 200 mm and smaller, likewise, supply continued to fall short of demand, with expanding needs for automotive, consumer product, and industrial.

In this environment, in line with the SUMCO Vision, the SUMCO Group sought to maintain our strong presence with customers through technology development aimed at meeting their needs for leading-edge, distinctive products, while endeavoring also to improve our profitability by cost reduction.

As a result, for the period under review, the Group registered consolidated net sales of 157,778 million yen, operating income of 21,720 million yen, ordinary income of 20,964 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 16,373 million yen.

(2) Explanation of Business Forecasts

The market for 300 mm semiconductor silicon wafers in the third quarter is expected to see further supply and demand tightness, as demand grows for memory in addition to logic. Supply and demand tightness is forecast to continue also for wafers of 200 mm and smaller, sustained by strong demand.

In this market environment, the Group will continue seeking to enhance the competitive advantage of our products by developing technologies for state-of-the-art wafers for which continued demand growth is expected, while endeavoring to meet customer needs for these products through productivity improvements making greater use of AI, and through ongoing augmenting of equipment capacity in line with this demand. We will also be paying close attention to changes in the market environment including the impact of COVID-19 and US-China trade friction.

It is difficult for the Group to formulate reasonable business forecasts for the full-year, since the semiconductor industry to which the Group belongs is characterized by drastic and short-term changes in the business environment. Therefore, the Group has adopted the policy of disclosing business forecasts for the forthcoming quarter only.

SUMCO announces its consolidated business forecasts for the nine months ending Sep. 30, 2021 as follows.

Consolidated Business Forecasts for the nine months ending Sep. 30, 2021 (from Jan. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2021)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net income

Net income

attributable to

income

income

per share

owners of the parent

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(millions of yen)

(yen)

Previous Forecasts (A)

Revised Forecasts (B)

243,700

34,200

32,900

25,300

87.12

Changes (B-A)

Rate of changes (%)

(Reference)

Results for nine months

218,745

29,794

28,508

20,209

69.29

ended Sep. 30, 2020

(Notes) (1) Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Brief Statement on Consolidated Financial Results are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable, and do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

  1. The above forecasts for the three months ending Sep. 30, 2021 (from Jul. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2021) was made assuming translation rates of one U.S. dollar to 110 yen.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumco Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
