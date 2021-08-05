Sumco : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

SUMCO Corporation: Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY2021

1. Qualitative Information for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

(1) Explanation of Business Results

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 (January 1, 2021-June 30, 2021), supply and demand tightness for 300 mm wafers for logic increased further, with demand being driven by PC, smartphone, and data center. Supply and demand tightness began to affect wafers for memory as well, as NAND followed DRAM in entering a demand recovery phase. For wafers of 200 mm and smaller, likewise, supply continued to fall short of demand, with expanding needs for automotive, consumer product, and industrial.

In this environment, in line with the SUMCO Vision, the SUMCO Group sought to maintain our strong presence with customers through technology development aimed at meeting their needs for leading-edge, distinctive products, while endeavoring also to improve our profitability by cost reduction.

As a result, for the period under review, the Group registered consolidated net sales of 157,778 million yen, operating income of 21,720 million yen, ordinary income of 20,964 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 16,373 million yen.

(2) Explanation of Business Forecasts

The market for 300 mm semiconductor silicon wafers in the third quarter is expected to see further supply and demand tightness, as demand grows for memory in addition to logic. Supply and demand tightness is forecast to continue also for wafers of 200 mm and smaller, sustained by strong demand.

In this market environment, the Group will continue seeking to enhance the competitive advantage of our products by developing technologies for state-of-the-art wafers for which continued demand growth is expected, while endeavoring to meet customer needs for these products through productivity improvements making greater use of AI, and through ongoing augmenting of equipment capacity in line with this demand. We will also be paying close attention to changes in the market environment including the impact of COVID-19 and US-China trade friction.

It is difficult for the Group to formulate reasonable business forecasts for the full-year, since the semiconductor industry to which the Group belongs is characterized by drastic and short-term changes in the business environment. Therefore, the Group has adopted the policy of disclosing business forecasts for the forthcoming quarter only.

SUMCO announces its consolidated business forecasts for the nine months ending Sep. 30, 2021 as follows.

Consolidated Business Forecasts for the nine months ending Sep. 30, 2021 (from Jan. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2021)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Net income Net income attributable to income income per share owners of the parent (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (millions of yen) (yen) Previous Forecasts (A) － － － － － Revised Forecasts (B) 243,700 34,200 32,900 25,300 87.12 Changes (B-A) － － － － Rate of changes (%) － － － － (Reference) Results for nine months 218,745 29,794 28,508 20,209 69.29 ended Sep. 30, 2020

(Notes) (1) Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Brief Statement on Consolidated Financial Results are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions that the Company considers to be reasonable, and do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.