Sumco : Presentation - Result for Q2 FY2021

08/05/2021
Results for

Second Quarter of FY2021

(Ended June 30, 2021)

August 5, 2021

SUMCO Corporation

Code3436

LEI353800SUSRUOM0V6KU92

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

1

August 5, 2021

Notes Regarding the Forecasts

This material is prepared for the purpose of continuous disclosure to general shareholders and investors and will not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities of the Company in any states or jurisdictions.

The estimate, expectation, forecast and other future information is prepared based on the information which is available for the Company as of today and on certain assumptions and qualifications (which includes our subjective judgment) and the actual financial performance or result may be substantially different from such future information contained in the material due to risk factors including domestic and global economic conditions, trend of semiconductor market and foreign exchanges.

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

2

August 5, 2021

Contents

  • Summary and Market Environment
  • 2Q-2021Consolidated Business Result
    1. Summary of Consolidated Business Result
    2. Analysis of Changes in Operating Income
    3. Consolidated Balance Sheet
    4. Consolidated Cash-Flow
  • 3Q-2021Consolidated Business Forecast
    1. Consolidated Business Forecast
    2. Analysis of Changes in Operating Income
  • Reference Materials

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

3

August 5, 2021

Summary and

Market Environment

Mayuki Hashimoto

Representative Director,

CEO & Chairman of the Board

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

4

August 5, 2021

1-1. Summary

2Q-2021 Consolidated Business Result

(Billions of Yen)

2Q-2021

2Q-2021

Change

Forecast

Actual

Net Sales

81.0

81.8

+0.8

Operating Income

11.5

12.4

+0.9

Ordinary Income

11.0

11.5

+0.5

Net Income (Note)

8.0

9.0

+1.0

Exchange Rate (Yen/US$)

109.0

109.8

+0.8

3Q-2021 Consolidated Business Forecast

(Billions of Yen)

2Q-2021

3Q-2021

Change

Actual

Forecast

Net Sales

81.8

86.0

+4.2

Operating Income

12.4

12.5

+0.1

Ordinary Income

11.5

12.0

+0.5

Net Income (Note)

9.0

9.0

+0.0

Exchange Rate (Yen/US$)

109.8

110.0

+0.2

(Note) Net income attributable to owners of the parent

SUMCO CORPORATION

August 5, 2021

5

2Q-2021 Results

1-2. Shareholder Return

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

(Dec-2017)(Dec-2018)(Dec-2019)(Dec-2020)

(Dec-2021)

Dividends per share for

Interim

10

30

25

18

17

Year-end

18

32

10

9

(*2)

-

common stocks (Yen)

Total

28

62

35

27

(*2)

-

Dividends payment

Interim

2.9

8.7

7.3

5.2

4.9

Year-end

5.2

9.3

2.9

2.6

(*2)

-

(Billions of Yen)

Total

8.2

18.1

10.2

7.8

(*2)

-

Dividend ratio (%)

Total

30.4%

31.0%

31.0%

30.9%

(*1)

30.2%

Share Buyback

Amount Billions of Yen)

Total

-

-

3.3

2.5

(*2)

-

Ratio (%)

Total

-

-

10.0%

9.8%

(*2)

-

Total Return Ratio (%)

Total

30.4%

31.0%

41.0%

40.7%

(*2)

-

*1. Dividend ratio for FY2021 is caluculated by Interim dividend basis.

*2. Year-end dividend and share buyback for FY2021 are not determined.

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

6

August 5, 2021

Pricing
Pricing

2-1. Market Environment

2Q-2021

Volume - Demand for 300 mm wafers for logic grew further, increasing tightness; for memory, NAND followed DRAM into recovery

- Due to strong demand for 200 mm and smaller wafers for automotive, consumer, and industrial, supply fell short even after boosting production with additional personnel

- Long-term contract prices held firm, while rises in spot prices have started to be accepted by some customers

3Q-2021 Forecast

Volume - Further supply and demand tightness for 300 mm wafers expected due to growing demand for memory in addition to ongoing logic demand

- Demand for 200 mm and smaller wafers should continue strong, such that supply will not be able to keep up with demand even after boosting production with additional personnel

- Aside from long-term agreement prices, rises in spot prices for both 300 mm and 200 mm wafers are taking hold

Outlook

Strong demand for 300 mm wafers will continue, driven by 5G, smartphone, data center, and other needs. We have begun studies and negotiations on Green Field Investment; until Green Field Investment is launched and new production capacity is added, the supply and demand situation is expected to become increasingly tighter

Strong demand for 200 mm wafers will also continue; supply and demand tightness is forecast to continue even after boosting production with additional personnel

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

7

August 5, 2021

2-2. 200mm Wafer Trend

(K wafres/month)

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

(Source SUMCO estimation)

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

8

August 5, 2021

2-3. 300mm Wafer Trend

(K wafers/month)

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

(Source SUMCO estimation)

SUMCO CORPORATION

August 5, 2021

9

2Q-2021 Results

2-4. Customer 300mm Wafer Inventory Trend

VolumeIndex

Turnover daysIndex

Input volume

Purchase volume

Customer inventory

Turnover days

14/3

6

9

12

15/3

6

9

12

16/3

6

9

12

17/3

6

9

12

18/3

6

9

12

19/3

6

9

12

20/1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

21/1

2

3

4

5

6

(Source SUMCO estimation)

SUMCO CORPORATION

2Q-2021 Results

10

August 5, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumco Corporation published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:13 UTC.


