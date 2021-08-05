Sumco : Presentation - Result for Q2 FY2021

 Pricing

2-1. Market Environment

■ 2Q-2021

 Volume - Demand for 300 mm wafers for logic grew further, increasing tightness; for memory, NAND followed DRAM into recovery

- Due to strong demand for 200 mm and smaller wafers for automotive, consumer, and industrial, supply fell short even after boosting production with additional personnel

- Long-term contract prices held firm, while rises in spot prices have started to be accepted by some customers

■ 3Q-2021 Forecast

 Volume - Further supply and demand tightness for 300 mm wafers expected due to growing demand for memory in addition to ongoing logic demand

- Demand for 200 mm and smaller wafers should continue strong, such that supply will not be able to keep up with demand even after boosting production with additional personnel

- Aside from long-term agreement prices, rises in spot prices for both 300 mm and 200 mm wafers are taking hold

■ Outlook

 Strong demand for 300 mm wafers will continue, driven by 5G, smartphone, data center, and other needs. We have begun studies and negotiations on Green Field Investment; until Green Field Investment is launched and new production capacity is added, the supply and demand situation is expected to become increasingly tighter

 Strong demand for 200 mm wafers will also continue; supply and demand tightness is forecast to continue even after boosting production with additional personnel