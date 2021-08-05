Sumco : Presentation - Result for Q2 FY2021

This material is prepared for the purpose of continuous disclosure to general shareholders and investors and will not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities of the Company in any states or jurisdictions.
2Q-2021 Results
Contents
Summary and Market Environment
2Q-2021Consolidated Business Result
Summary of Consolidated Business Result
Analysis of Changes in Operating Income
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Cash-Flow
3Q-2021Consolidated Business Forecast
Consolidated Business Forecast
Analysis of Changes in Operating Income
Reference Materials
2Q-2021 Results
Summary and
Market Environment
Mayuki Hashimoto
Representative Director,
CEO & Chairman of the Board
2Q-2021 Results
1-1. Summary
■ 2Q-2021 Consolidated Business Result
(Billions of Yen)
2Q-2021
2Q-2021
Change
Forecast
Actual
Net Sales
81.0
81.8
+0.8
Operating Income
11.5
12.4
+0.9
Ordinary Income
11.0
11.5
+0.5
Net Income (Note)
8.0
9.0
+1.0
Exchange Rate (Yen/US$)
109.0
109.8
+0.8
■ 3Q-2021 Consolidated Business Forecast
(Billions of Yen)
2Q-2021
3Q-2021
Change
Actual
Forecast
Net Sales
81.8
86.0
+4.2
Operating Income
12.4
12.5
+0.1
Ordinary Income
11.5
12.0
+0.5
Net Income (Note)
9.0
9.0
+0.0
Exchange Rate (Yen/US$)
109.8
110.0
+0.2
(Note) Net income attributable to owners of the parent
2Q-2021 Results
1-2. Shareholder Return
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
(Dec-2017)(Dec-2018)(Dec-2019)(Dec-2020)
(Dec-2021)
Dividends per share for
Interim
10
30
25
18
17
Year-end
18
32
10
9
(*2)
-
common stocks (Yen)
Total
28
62
35
27
(*2)
-
Dividends payment
Interim
2.9
8.7
7.3
5.2
4.9
Year-end
5.2
9.3
2.9
2.6
(*2)
-
(Billions of Yen)
Total
8.2
18.1
10.2
7.8
(*2)
-
Dividend ratio (%)
Total
30.4%
31.0%
31.0%
30.9%
(*1)
30.2%
Share Buyback
Amount （Billions of Yen)
Total
-
-
3.3
2.5
(*2)
-
Ratio (%)
Total
-
-
10.0%
9.8%
(*2)
-
Total Return Ratio (%)
Total
30.4%
31.0%
41.0%
40.7%
(*2)
-
*1. Dividend ratio for FY2021 is caluculated by Interim dividend basis.
*2. Year-end dividend and share buyback for FY2021 are not determined.
2Q-2021 Results
Pricing
Pricing
2-1. Market Environment
■ 2Q-2021
Volume - Demand for 300 mm wafers for logic grew further, increasing tightness; for memory, NAND followed DRAM into recovery
- Due to strong demand for 200 mm and smaller wafers for automotive, consumer, and industrial, supply fell short even after boosting production with additional personnel
- Long-term contract prices held firm, while rises in spot prices have started to be accepted by some customers
■ 3Q-2021 Forecast
Volume - Further supply and demand tightness for 300 mm wafers expected due to growing demand for memory in addition to ongoing logic demand
- Demand for 200 mm and smaller wafers should continue strong, such that supply will not be able to keep up with demand even after boosting production with additional personnel
- Aside from long-term agreement prices, rises in spot prices for both 300 mm and 200 mm wafers are taking hold
■ Outlook
Strong demand for 300 mm wafers will continue, driven by 5G, smartphone, data center, and other needs. We have begun studies and negotiations on Green Field Investment; until Green Field Investment is launched and new production capacity is added, the supply and demand situation is expected to become increasingly tighter
Strong demand for 200 mm wafers will also continue; supply and demand tightness is forecast to continue even after boosting production with additional personnel
2Q-2021 Results
2-2. 200mm Wafer Trend
(K wafres/month)
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
(Source： SUMCO estimation)
2Q-2021 Results
2-3. 300mm Wafer Trend
(K wafers/month)
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
(Source： SUMCO estimation)
2Q-2021 Results
2-4. Customer 300mm Wafer Inventory Trend
Volume（Index）
Turnover days（Index）
Input volume
Purchase volume
Customer inventory
Turnover days
14/3
6
9
12
15/3
6
9
12
16/3
6
9
12
17/3
6
9
12
18/3
6
9
12
19/3
6
9
12
20/1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
21/1
2
3
4
5
6
(Source： SUMCO estimation)
2Q-2021 Results
