  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SUMCO Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3436   JP3322930003

SUMCO CORPORATION

(3436)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-21 am EST
1872.00 JPY   -1.68%
11:43aU.S. FCC proposes record-setting $300 million robocall fine
RE
11/08Transcript : Sumco Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Sumco Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Nine Months Ending December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. FCC proposes record $300 mln fine for 'auto warranty' robocalls

12/21/2022 | 02:06pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday proposed a $300 million fine against an auto warranty robocall campaign, the largest-ever penalty proposed by the agency over unwanted calls.

The FCC said that in the scheme run by two California men, Roy Cox, Jr. and Michael Aaron Jones via their Sumco Panama company and other entities, more than 5 billion apparently illegal robocalls were made to more than half a billion phone numbers during a three-month span in 2021 "using pre-recorded voice calls to press consumers to speak to a 'warranty specialist' about extending or reinstating their car’s warranty."

A lawyer for Cox did not immediately comment. A lawyer for Jones could not immediately be identified.

"We will be relentless in pursing the groups behind these schemes by limiting their access to U.S. communications networks and holding them to account for their conduct," said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal.

It was the latest government action targeting the robocall operation.

In July, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Cox and Jones and others alleging they orchestrated an "unlawful and complex robocall scheme, at times besieging consumers with more than 77 million robocalls a day to generate sales leads" -- often for fraudulent auto warranty extensions. Cox denied the allegations in a court filing.

The FCC noted that under a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) actions both Jones and Cox are prohibited from making telemarketing calls.

In 2017, a U.S. judge in California approved default judgments against Jones and nine companies the FTC charged with "running an operation that blasted consumers with billions of illegal telemarketing robocalls."

The court permanently banned Jones and the companies from all telemarketing activities and imposed a $2.7 million penalty. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 438 B 3 333 M 3 333 M
Net income 2022 68 004 M 518 M 518 M
Net cash 2022 67 431 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 656 B 4 991 M 4 991 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 469
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart SUMCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SUMCO Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 872,00 JPY
Average target price 2 601,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mayuki Hashimoto Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Toshihiro Awa President & Representative Director
Masahiro Mitomi Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Shinichiro Ota Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMCO CORPORATION-18.94%5 076
NVIDIA CORPORATION-45.31%395 852
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-25.61%385 793
BROADCOM INC.-17.40%227 338
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.07%150 739
QUALCOMM, INC.-38.70%125 664