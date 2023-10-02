October 2, 2023

Tokyo, Japan - October 2, 2023 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4203 HQ: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Kazuhiko Fujiwara) announces that on October 1, S.B. Information System Co., Ltd., a group company of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., merged to establish a new IT promotion Division.

In order to respond to the rapid changes in the digital environment in recent years, our company will consolidate its IT functions within the company, solidify its foundation, and promote DX centered on business transformation

Background

In recent years, the digital environment surrounding companies has rapidly changed, and the analysis and utilization of data has become important and directly linked to corporate business strategies. Cybersecurity threats are also growing, and there is an increasing need to strengthen countermeasures across the Group.

In response, on October 1, 2023, our group absorbed S.B. Information System Co., Ltd., a group company, and established IT Promotion Division to strengthen IT infrastructure globally and promote business and business transformation through data-driven transformation.

Details

Our company has identified DX promotion as one of its initiatives in its medium-term management plan. In addition, with the establishment of IT Promotion Division, we will strengthen the foundation by consolidating IT functions within the company, and further promote DX centered on business transformation. Specifically, we will do (1) Upgrading security measures, (2) Strengthening the business system infrastructure, (3) Promotion of Data-Driven, and (4) Development of DX Human Resources. In the future, IT Promotion Division will function as the department that drives and promotes DX, and digitally accelerating the realization of niche and top market share in the functional chemistry field. Focused themes of IT Promotion Division

