March 28, 2024 Tokyo, Japan - March 28, 2024 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4203 HQ: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Kazuhiko Fujiwara) announces that it has decided to close Yamaroku Kasei Industry Co., Ltd., a 100% owned subsidiary of our company, which produces phenolic molding compounds, and consolidate its production products at Shizuoka Plant of our company.
