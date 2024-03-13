Our Group has the world's leading share of 40% (estimated by our company) in Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices, and has been the only major local manufacturer in the Taiwanese market since 1999. In order to secure sufficient supply capacity in the semiconductor market, which is expected to grow further, we have been preparing to open a new plant since 2021. On 4 March, a completion ceremony was held, inviting Mayor of Kaohsiung City Chen Chi-Mai, government officials and those who had contributed to the construction.

We will double the production capacity of Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. in Taiwan to local production for local consumption in the Taiwan semiconductor market.

We plan to strengthen cooperation at our two plants in Taiwan and Singapore. We aim to provide cutting-edge technology and the highest quality products and services for power semiconductors and automotive semiconductors in Southeast Asia.