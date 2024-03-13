Sumitomo Bakelite : Completion ceremony of the new plant for Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices at Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
March 13, 2024 at 03:42 am EDT
March 13, 2024
Tokyo, Japan - March 12, 2024 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4203 HQ: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Kazuhiko Fujiwara) is pleased to announce that the new plant for Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices at Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. on March 4, 2024.
About the new plant of Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
Our Group has the world's leading share of 40% (estimated by our company) in Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices, and has been the only major local manufacturer in the Taiwanese market since 1999. In order to secure sufficient supply capacity in the semiconductor market, which is expected to grow further, we have been preparing to open a new plant since 2021.
On 4 March, a completion ceremony was held, inviting Mayor of Kaohsiung City Chen Chi-Mai, government officials and those who had contributed to the construction.
We will double the production capacity of Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. in Taiwan to local production for local consumption in the Taiwan semiconductor market.
We plan to strengthen cooperation at our two plants in Taiwan and Singapore. We aim to provide cutting-edge technology and the highest quality products and services for power semiconductors and automotive semiconductors in Southeast Asia.
New semiconductor encapsulation Devices plant,
Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
On March 4, 2024, at the completion ceremony of the new plant of Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
At the completion ceremony of the new plant
Mr. Chen Chi-Mai, Mayor of Kaohsiung City
Many advanced process R & D companies in Taiwan have accelerated their investments in Kaohsiung, expressing hope that "Kaohsiung will become one of the new centers of the global semiconductor industry".
He also congratulated Group of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. on its technology and the support of local companies to invest in Taiwan, which will accelerate the transformation of the petrochemical industry promoted by Kaohsiung City.
President Kazuhiko Fujiwara, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
We has been producing semiconductor encapsulates in Kaohsiung since 1999 and is approaching 25th year.
The expansion of supply capacity through the new plant will further strengthen the power of local production and consumption in the Taiwanese semiconductor market industry, which continues to grow over the long term, and we feel strongly about our company's role and mission.
In order to contribute to the development of Taiwan's economy in the future, all of our employees will continue to make even greater efforts in their work.
