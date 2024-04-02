Sumitomo Bakelite : Completion ceremony of the new plant for phenolic molding compounds at Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd.
April 02, 2024 at 04:27 am EDT
April 2, 2024
Tokyo, Japan -April 2, 2024 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4203 HQ: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Kazuhiko Fujiwara) is pleased to announce that the completion ceremony was held on March 20, 2024, following the completion of the new plant under construction at the premises of Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd., its subsidiary in China, in order to increase its production capacity for phenolic molding compounds.
About the new plant of Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd. was established in 2007 as a phenolic resins plant in the Nantong Economic and Technological Development Zone. Since then, the plant has been expanded to include the second and third phases, and now produces phenolic resins as well as phenolic molding compounds, films and sheets and liquid epoxy resin. In recent years, in addition to increasing demand due to the electrification and weight reduction of automobiles, the use of renewable energy-related components has been increasing in order to achieve carbon neutrality, which China aims to achieve. In order to respond to the Chinese market, which is expected to expand further in the future, we have been constructing a new plant on the site of the current Nantong Plant since 2021 that has increased its production capacity by approximately 2 times (approximately 25,000 tons/year).
This time, the new plant was completed and on March 20, a ceremony was held for the completion of the plant, inviting Mr. Wang, deputy director of the Nantong Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee, government officials and construction personnel. The new plant is scheduled to begin mass production in June 2024, as it moves toward its official operation.
New Plant for Phenolic Molding Compounds
at Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd.
In response to China's increasingly stringent safety and environmental regulations, the new plant will implement process automation, process monitoring using AI and IoT, energy efficiency and state-of-the-art environmental protection equipment. The plant will also contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality by producing safe, secure, environmentally friendly and energy-saving products.
Overview of Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd.
Address
No81 Tongda Road, Port Industrial Park3, Economic Technological Development Area, Nantong Jiangsu, 226017, P.R CHINA
Site Area
Total site area: 100,000m2 (including about 16,000m2 at the new plant)
Scheduled to officially start operation at the new plant
After June 2024
Main products of the new plant
Phenolic molding compounds
Investment amount at new plant
Approx. ¥3.5 billion (Including buildings, production lines and ancillary equipment)
Features of the new plant
Self-activation of transport work using AGVs (Automatic Guided Vehicle)
Environmental response by waste gas treatment scrubbers and MBR water treatment facilities
March 20, 2024: New plant completion ceremony of Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd.
Guest congratulations
Nantong Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee, Deputy Director, Wang Dongcheng
Dongguan Huagang International Trading Co.,Ltd
Vice Chairperson, Lu Ruiming
Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd. was established in 2007 as a phenolic resin plant in this Nantong development area. Subsequently, in 2012, a phenolic molding compounds plant was constructed as the second phase of the construction. The decision to invest in this new plant was made in order to meet the demand of the Chinese automobile market in a timely manner through "Manufacturing China 2025" led by the Chinese government. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all concerned for their assistance in completing the construction of this new plant and holding the completion ceremony today. We believe that making the most of this new plant will contribute to the further development of the Nantong Economic and Technical Development Zone.
