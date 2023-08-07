Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of semiconductor-related materials, high-functional plastic and quality of life related products. The Company operates in three segments. The Semiconductor-related Materials segment provides epoxy molding materials for semiconductor encapsulation, liquid resins for semiconductor uses and semiconductor substrate material. The High-Functional Plastic segment provides phenolic molding materials, industrial phenolic resins, molding products and synthetic resin-based adhesives, among others. The Quality of Life Product-related segment offers medical equipment, thermoplastic resins, vinyl resin sheets and melamine resin decorated sheets, among others. Other businesses include contract works of research and test and the leasing of land, etc.

Sector Commodity Chemicals