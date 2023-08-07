Financial Results

for 1st Quarter of FY2023

August 7, 2023

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Outline of Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023

2

Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (Y/Y)

Unit: Billion yen

IFRS

1Q of FY2022

1Q of FY2023

Variance (Y/Y)

IRS

(1)

(2)

(2)-(1)

Ratio

71.7

70.3

-1.5

-2.1%

Revenue

Business Profit

6.9

6.6

-0.3

-4.3%

Operating Profit

6.7

6.5

-0.2

-3.5%

Profit attributable to

4.7

5.7

1.0

21.3%

owners of parent

* "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue".

FOREX

1Q - FY2022

1Q - FY2023

JPY / USD

129.04

138.11

JPY / EUR

138.24

150.35

3

Revenue and Business Profit by Business Segment (Y/Y)

[Unit: Billion yen]

Revenue

30.0

21.2

25.9

24.3

24.4 25.7

20.0

20.2

10.0

0.0

0.2 / 0.2

Semiconductor Materials High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products Other / All

Business Profit

6.0

4.5

4.2

4.0

2.3

1.1

2.0

2.0

1.1

-0.9 /-0.9

0.0

Semiconductor Materials High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

Other / All

1Q of FY2022

1Q of FY2023

4

Quarterly Revenue by Business Segment

[Unit: Billion yen]

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

30

21.220.619.718.020.2

25.924.926.225.324.3

24.426.027.124.725.7

20

10

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

Semiconductor Materials

The demand for semiconductor encapsulation materials has bottomed out

and is slowly recovering.

High Performance Plastics

The impact of inventory adjustment in consumer applications remains

significant.

Quality of Life Products

Sales revenue remained strong in films & sheets products and

healthcare-related products.

5

