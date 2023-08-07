Financial Results
for 1st Quarter of FY2023
August 7, 2023
Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
Outline of Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023
2
Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2023 (Y/Y)
［Unit: Billion yen］
【IFRS】
1Q of FY2022
1Q of FY2023
Variance (Y/Y)
【IRS】
(1)
(2)
(2)-(1)
Ratio
71.7
70.3
-1.5
-2.1%
Revenue
Business Profit
6.9
6.6
-0.3
-4.3%
Operating Profit
6.7
6.5
-0.2
-3.5%
Profit attributable to
4.7
5.7
1.0
21.3%
owners of parent
* "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue".
FOREX
1Q - FY2022
1Q - FY2023
JPY / USD
129.04
138.11
JPY / EUR
138.24
150.35
3
Revenue and Business Profit by Business Segment (Y/Y)
[Unit: Billion yen]
Revenue
30.0
21.2
25.9
24.3
24.4 25.7
20.0
20.2
10.0
0.0
0.2 / 0.2
Semiconductor Materials High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products Other / All
Business Profit
6.0
4.5
4.2
4.0
2.3
1.1
2.0
2.0
1.1
-0.9 /-0.9
0.0
Semiconductor Materials High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
Other / All
1Q of FY2022
1Q of FY2023
4
Quarterly Revenue by Business Segment
[Unit: Billion yen]
Semiconductor Materials
High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
30
21.220.619.718.020.2
25.924.926.225.324.3
24.426.027.124.725.7
20
10
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
■ Semiconductor Materials
The demand for semiconductor encapsulation materials has bottomed out
and is slowly recovering.
■ High Performance Plastics
The impact of inventory adjustment in consumer applications remains
significant.
■ Quality of Life Products
Sales revenue remained strong in films & sheets products and
healthcare-related products.
5
