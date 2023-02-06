Sumitomo Bakelite : Financial Results for 3rd Quater and Business Outlook

Quarterly Revenue by Business Segment

[Unit: Billion yen] Semiconductor Materials High Performance Plastics Quality of Life Products 30.0 22.8 24.2 25.9 24.9 26.2 24.8 23.5 24.4 26.0 27.1 19.9 19.3 21.2 20.6 19.7 20.0

10.0

0.0 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 FY2022 FY2021 FY2022 ■ Semiconductor Materials Sales for automotive applications were strong. However, the impact of

inventory adjustment in consumer applications remained steady.

■ High Performance Plastics Sales volume recovered from 2Q. However, the impact of automobile production cutbacks, spread of COVID-19 in China, and slumping demand for consumer applications remained steady.

■ Quality of Life Products Sales revenue remained strong due to continued strong performance in healthcare- related products such as blood collection kits exported to North America and films & sheets for pharmaceutical packaging .

5