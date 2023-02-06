Advanced search
Sumitomo Bakelite : Financial Results for 3rd Quater and Business Outlook

02/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
Financial Results

for 3rd Quarter of FY2022

February 6, 2023

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

2021.5.12

Ver6.6

Outline of Financial Results

for 3rd Quarter of FY2022

2

Copyright (C) 2023 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for 3rd Quarter of FY2022 (Y/Y)

Unit: Billion yen

IFRS

3Q of FY2021

3Q of FY2022

Variance (Y/Y)

IRS

(1)

(2)

(2)-(1)

Ratio

195.9

216.6

20.7

10.6%

Revenue

Business Profit

21.2

20.3

-0.9

-4.2%

Operating Profit

21.0

20.0

-1.0

-4.6%

Profit attributable to

16.1

16.2

0.0

0.1%

owners of parent

* "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue".

FOREX

3Q - FY2021

3Q - FY2022

JPY / USD

111.38

135.40

JPY / EUR

130.85

140.42

3

Copyright (C) 2023 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Revenue and Business Profit by Business Segment (Y/Y)

[Unit: Billion yen]

Revenue

90.0

68.1

77.0

71.0

77.5

60.0

56.5

61.5

30.0

0.0

0.4/ 0.5

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

Other / All

Business Profit

15.0

12.7

12.7

10.0

6.3

7.5

4.7

5.0

2.9

0.0

-2.5 /-2.7

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

Other / All

3Q of FY2021

3Q of FY2022

4

Copyright (C) 2023 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Quarterly Revenue by Business Segment

[Unit: Billion yen]

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

30.0

22.8 24.2 25.9 24.9 26.2

24.8

23.5 24.4 26.0

27.1

19.9

19.3 21.2 20.6 19.7

20.0

10.0

0.0

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

Semiconductor Materials

Sales for automotive applications were strong. However, the impact of

inventory adjustment in consumer applications remained steady.

High Performance Plastics Sales volume recovered from 2Q. However, the impact of automobile production cutbacks, spread of COVID-19 in China, and slumping demand for consumer applications remained steady.

Quality of Life Products Sales revenue remained strong due to continued strong performance in healthcare- related products such as blood collection kits exported to North America and films & sheets for pharmaceutical packaging .

5

Copyright (C) 2023 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
