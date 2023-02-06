Sumitomo Bakelite : Financial Results for 3rd Quater and Business Outlook
02/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
Financial Results
for 3rd Quarter of FY2022
February 6, 2023
Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
Outline of Financial Results
for 3rd Quarter of FY2022
Financial Results for 3rd Quarter of FY2022 (Y/Y)
［Unit: Billion yen］
【IFRS】
3Q of FY2021
3Q of FY2022
Variance (Y/Y)
【IRS】
(1)
(2)
(2)-(1)
Ratio
195.9
216.6
20.7
10.6%
Revenue
Business Profit
21.2
20.3
-0.9
-4.2%
Operating Profit
21.0
20.0
-1.0
-4.6%
Profit attributable to
16.1
16.2
0.0
0.1%
owners of parent
* "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue".
FOREX
3Q - FY2021
3Q - FY2022
JPY / USD
111.38
135.40
JPY / EUR
130.85
140.42
Revenue and Business Profit by Business Segment (Y/Y)
[Unit: Billion yen]
Revenue
90.0
68.1
77.0
71.0
77.5
60.0
56.5
61.5
30.0
0.0
0.4/ 0.5
Semiconductor Materials
High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
Other / All
Business Profit
15.0
12.7
12.7
10.0
6.3
7.5
4.7
5.0
2.9
0.0
-2.5 /-2.7
Semiconductor Materials
High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
Other / All
3Q of FY2021
3Q of FY2022
Quarterly Revenue by Business Segment
[Unit: Billion yen]
Semiconductor Materials
High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
30.0
22.8 24.225.924.926.2
24.8
23.5 24.426.0
27.1
19.9
19.3 21.2 20.6 19.7
20.0
10.0
0.0
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
■ Semiconductor Materials
Sales for automotive applications were strong. However, the impact of
inventory adjustment in consumer applications remained steady.
■High Performance Plastics Sales volume recovered from 2Q. However, the impact of automobile production cutbacks, spread of COVID-19 in China, and slumping demand for consumer applications remained steady.
■Quality of Life Products Sales revenue remained strong due to continued strong performance in healthcare- related products such as blood collection kits exported to North America and films & sheets for pharmaceutical packaging .
