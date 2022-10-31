Sumitomo Bakelite : Integrated Report 2022

Editorial Policy

We publish our Integrated Report as a tool to provide information on our business strategies and ESG management in a single report. This report integrally provides our information, such as value creation, mid-term management targets, business performance and strategy of each business segment, sustainability policies and initiatives, and data.

For the editing of this report, discussions were held within the divisions in charge of preparing this report over the policy for its creation and content to be included in the 2022 edition. The editorial policy for the report was approved at a meeting of the Sustainability Promotion Committee in March 2022. This report was organized by referring to and/or conforming with various guidelines to ensure it could be easily read and understood by all stakeholders. In this "Full Online Version" report (No. of pages: 126), we disclose information in accordance with the guidelines, containing the details of our approaches to each activity, targets, and results.

Guidelines referenced

・In compiling the report, we referred to the International Integrated Reporting Framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

・This "Full Online Version" has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) : Core option. GRI Standards has been developed by the Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB).

Scope of third party assurance

The information marked with for fiscal 2021 contained in the Integrated Report (Full Online Version) is assured by the third-party assurer KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

This report includes not only past or present facts, but also our forecasts, estimates, and plans for the future. These assumptions and judgments are based on currently available information and may be affected by various factors such as future changes in the business environment.