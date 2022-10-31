Advanced search
    4203   JP3409400003

SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED

(4203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
4030.00 JPY   +1.13%
Sumitomo Bakelite : Integrated Report 2022

10/31/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Integrated Report

Ensuring that our Company Group continues to be

a corporate organization needed by society

We stay close to people and support their lives.

We have been dedicated to Monozukuri (manufacturing) through plastics as our core materials, and other social issues, the purpose of our business activities is to reaffirm our long-standing idea to "create a sustainable society by expanding the possibilities of plastics" based on our Business Philosophy which is deeply associated with the SDGs. By doing so, we have reconfirmed the significance of our existence as a company.

We are confident that each and every one of our employees will keep this in mind as they go about their work, leading to the realization of our vision of aiming to become "a company that makes your dreams for the future a reality" by creating value for our clients.

002 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022

Purpose

Toward a sustainable society through expanding potential of plastics

Vision

We aim to become "a company that makes your dreams for the future a reality" by creating value for our clients.

Ideal Image

  1. A company that contributes to solving social issues and continuously grows and evolves
  2. A company that walks together with customers and other stakeholders
  3. A company where employees can be active

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 003

  • Business Philosophy

"Our Company places prime importance on trust and sureness, and shall commit itself to contributing to the progress of society and enhancement of people's welfare and livelihood through its business activities."

Sumitomo's Business Philosophy and Business Philosophy of Our Company Group

We have inherited Sumitomo's Business Philosophy, passed down by the Sumitomo family, which has supported the Sumitomo Group for four centuries. The origins of this philosophy are found in the Monjuin Shiigaki (the Founder's Precepts), a document written by Sumitomo family founder Masatomo Sumitomo. Approximately 400 years ago,Sumitomo (Monjuin) wrote to his family about business wisdom, urging at the beginning, "Strive with all your heart,not only in business, but in all situations."

The rigorous efforts and honesty demanded by the Monjuin Shiigaki as well as other personal character-building precepts continue to form the foundation of the Sumitomo Group's Business Philosophy and make up the basis of our Business Philosophy.

For more information, visit https://www.sumitomo.gr.jp/english/

Monjuin Shiigaki

  • Our Code of Conduct
    1. We contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and provide products and services that satisfy our customers.
    2. We conduct fair and transparent business activities in accordance with laws, regulations and corporate ethics.
    3. We are committed to creating safe working environment and maintaining and promoting good health.
    4. We actively promote efforts to preserve the global environment.
    5. We respect the human rights of all those involved in our group's business.

Editorial Policy

We publish our Integrated Report as a tool to provide information on our business strategies and ESG management in a single report. This report integrally provides our information, such as value creation, mid-term management targets, business performance and strategy of each business segment, sustainability policies and initiatives, and data.

For the editing of this report, discussions were held within the divisions in charge of preparing this report over the policy for its creation and content to be included in the 2022 edition. The editorial policy for the report was approved at a meeting of the Sustainability Promotion Committee in March 2022. This report was organized by referring to and/or conforming with various guidelines to ensure it could be easily read and understood by all stakeholders. In this "Full Online Version" report (No. of pages: 126), we disclose information in accordance with the guidelines, containing the details of our approaches to each activity, targets, and results.

  • Guidelines referenced

In compiling the report, we referred to the International Integrated Reporting Framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

This "Full Online Version" has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) : Core option. GRI Standards has been developed by the Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB).

  • Scope of third party assurance

The information marked with for fiscal 2021 contained in the Integrated Report (Full Online Version) is assured by the third-party assurer KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

This report includes not only past or present facts, but also our forecasts, estimates, and plans for the future. These assumptions and judgments are based on currently available information and may be affected by various factors such as future changes in the business environment.

  • Period

In principle, the report covers fiscal 2021 (April 2021 through to March 2022). Cases in which the coverage is different from this period are listed separately.

  • Published

October 2022 (The Fiscal 2021 Report was published in October 2021 and the Fiscal 2023 Report will be published in October 2023)

  • Boundary

In principle, this report covers Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Regarding environmental and occupational health and safety, the coverage is limited to the following business sites, which are mostly production sites.

JapanHead Office and sales offices etc. of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.*, Amagasaki Plant, Kanuma Plant, Utsunomiya Plant, Shizuoka Plant, Kobe Facility Office, Akita Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., S.B. Techno Plastics Co., Ltd., Hokkai Taiyo Plastic Co., Ltd., Yamaroku Kasei Industry Co., Ltd., Kyushu Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., S.B. Sheet Waterproof Systems Co., Ltd., Tsutsunaka Kosan Co., Ltd.,S.B. Research Co., Ltd. (Osaka Center), Seibu Jushi Co., Ltd., Softec Co., Ltd.*, SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

OverseasSumitomo Bakelite Singapore Pte. Ltd., SumiDurez Singapore Pte. Ltd., SNC Industrial Laminates Sdn. Bhd., P.T. Indopherin Jaya, P.T. SBP Indonesia, Kawasumi Laboratories (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite (Dongguan) Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite Macau Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite (Nantong) Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., Vaupell China (Dongguan) Co., Ltd., Durez Corporation, Durez Canada Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Bakelite North America, Inc., Promerus LLC, Sumitomo Bakelite Europe NV, Sumitomo Bakelite Europe (Barcelona) S.L.U., Vyncolit NV, Vaupell Industrial Plastics, Inc., Vaupell Molding & Tooling, Inc., Russell Plastics Technology Company, Inc.

  • These business sites and companies are included in the compilation of energy consumption and CO2 emissions data.

Note: In this report, the names of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and its Group companies may be stated in simplified forms by omitting "Co., Ltd." and "Inc.,"etc. Quantitative data presented in this report are rounded, in principle. Therefore, in certain cases, the sum of breakdowns may not equal the total.

004 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022

CONTENTS

0 0 6 Top Message

0 1 0 History of Value Creation

0 1 2 Value Creation Process

0 1 4 Round-table Discussion

- the President and Outside Directors -

0 1 8 Outline of Mid-term Business Plan

0 2 0 Environmental Feature - Interview

with Vice President Masayuki Inagaki -

0 2 2 Environmental Feature

- SDG-contributing products -

0 2 4 Message from Finance and

Accounting Officer

0 2 6 Financial and Non-financial

Highlights

0 2 8 Business Risks and Opportunities

0 3 2 Relations with Stakeholders

0 3 3 DX Initiatives

Revenue Composition and

Major Products

0 3 4 Business Overview by Segment

0 3 4 Semiconductor Materials

0 3 6 High-performance Plastics

0 3 8 Quality of Life Products

0 4 0 Research and Development/

Intellectual Property

0 4 2 ESG Initiatives

0 4 2 Promoting Business That Helps

Solve Social Issues

0 4 4 Sustainability Promotion Structure

0 4 6 Highlights of Sustainability

Activities

0 4 8 Top Dialogue

- the President and Noriko Enokido -

0 5 2 Environment

0 6 4 Social

0 8 8 Governance

0 9 8 Data

0 9 9 Corporate Data

1 0 2 Financial Data

1 0 8 Site Report

1 1 6 Management System

Certification Status

1 1 7 External Assessments

1 1 8 Detailed Data related to Sustainability

1 2 2 Glossary

1 2 3 GRI Standards Comparison Table

1 2 5 Independent Assurance Report

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 005

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
