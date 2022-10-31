Sumitomo Bakelite : Integrated Report 2022

We have been dedicated to Monozukuri (manufacturing) through plastics as our core materials, and other social issues, the purpose of our business activities is to reaffirm our long-standing idea to "create a sustainable society by expanding the possibilities of plastics" based on our Business Philosophy which is deeply associated with the SDGs. By doing so, we have reconfirmed the significance of our existence as a company.
We are confident that each and every one of our employees will keep this in mind as they go about their work, leading to the realization of our vision of aiming to become "a company that makes your dreams for the future a reality" by creating value for our clients.
"Our Company places prime importance on trust and sureness, and shall commit itself to contributing to the progress of society and enhancement of people's welfare and livelihood through its business activities."
Sumitomo's Business Philosophy and Business Philosophy of Our Company Group
We have inherited Sumitomo's Business Philosophy, passed down by the Sumitomo family, which has supported the Sumitomo Group for four centuries. The origins of this philosophy are found in the Monjuin Shiigaki (the Founder's Precepts), a document written by Sumitomo family founder Masatomo Sumitomo. Approximately 400 years ago,Sumitomo (Monjuin) wrote to his family about business wisdom, urging at the beginning, "Strive with all your heart,not only in business, but in all situations."
The rigorous efforts and honesty demanded by the Monjuin Shiigaki as well as other personal character-building precepts continue to form the foundation of the Sumitomo Group's Business Philosophy and make up the basis of our Business Philosophy.
We contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and provide products and services that satisfy our customers.
We conduct fair and transparent business activities in accordance with laws, regulations and corporate ethics.
We are committed to creating safe working environment and maintaining and promoting good health.
We actively promote efforts to preserve the global environment.
We respect the human rights of all those involved in our group's business.
Editorial Policy
We publish our Integrated Report as a tool to provide information on our business strategies and ESG management in a single report. This report integrally provides our information, such as value creation, mid-term management targets, business performance and strategy of each business segment, sustainability policies and initiatives, and data.
For the editing of this report, discussions were held within the divisions in charge of preparing this report over the policy for its creation and content to be included in the 2022 edition. The editorial policy for the report was approved at a meeting of the Sustainability Promotion Committee in March 2022. This report was organized by referring to and/or conforming with various guidelines to ensure it could be easily read and understood by all stakeholders. In this "Full Online Version" report (No. of pages: 126), we disclose information in accordance with the guidelines, containing the details of our approaches to each activity, targets, and results.
Guidelines referenced
・In compiling the report, we referred to the International Integrated Reporting Framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).
・This "Full Online Version" has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) : Core option. GRI Standards has been developed by the Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB).
Scope of third party assurance
The information marked with for fiscal 2021 contained in the Integrated Report (Full Online Version) is assured by the third-party assurer KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd.
Disclaimer
This report includes not only past or present facts, but also our forecasts, estimates, and plans for the future. These assumptions and judgments are based on currently available information and may be affected by various factors such as future changes in the business environment.
Period
In principle, the report covers fiscal 2021 (April 2021 through to March 2022). Cases in which the coverage is different from this period are listed separately.
Published
October 2022 (The Fiscal 2021 Report was published in October 2021 and the Fiscal 2023 Report will be published in October 2023)
Boundary
In principle, this report covers Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries. Regarding environmental and occupational health and safety, the coverage is limited to the following business sites, which are mostly production sites.
These business sites and companies are included in the compilation of energy consumption and CO2 emissions data.
Note: In this report, the names of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and its Group companies may be stated in simplified forms by omitting "Co., Ltd." and "Inc.,"etc. Quantitative data presented in this report are rounded, in principle. Therefore, in certain cases, the sum of breakdowns may not equal the total.
