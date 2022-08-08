Log in
    4203   JP3409400003

SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED

(4203)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
4310.00 JPY   +0.94%
SUMITOMO BAKELITE : Q1 Financial Result Summary (PDF 1,298KB）
PU
03/30SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/04SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED : Technically solid
MS
Sumitomo Bakelite : Q1 Financial Result Summary (PDF 1,298KB）

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Financial Results

for 1st Quarter of FY2022

August 8, 2022

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

2021.5.12

Ver6.6

Outline of Financial Results

for 1st Quarter of FY2022

2

Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2022 (Y/Y)

Unit: Billion yen

IFRS

1Q of FY2021

1Q of FY2022

Variance (Y/Y)

IRS

(1)

(2)

(2)-(1)

Ratio

Revenue

62.7

71.7

9.1

14.5%

Business Profit

6.7

6.9

0.2

2.8%

Operating Profit

6.6

6.7

0.2

2.3%

Profit attributable to

5.2

4.7

-0.5

-10.2%

owners of parent

* "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue".

Ref. Variance in Profit attributable to owners of parent

Regarding borrowings from overseas subsidiary, we recorded a temporary valuation loss of approximately 0.75 billion yen as finance costs due to the sharp rise in interest rates.

FOREX

1Q - FY2021

1Q - FY2022

JPY / USD

110.00

129.04

JPY / EUR

131.78

138.24

3

Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Revenue and Business Profit by Business Segment (Y/Y)

[Unit: Billion yen]

Revenue

30.0

21.2

23.1

25.9

21.9

24.4

17.5

20.0

10.0

0.0

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

Business Profit

6.0

4.5

3.7

4.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.1

1.8

0.0

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

1Q of FY2021

1Q of FY2022

0.1 / 0.2 Other / All

-0.9 /-0.9 Other / All

4

Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Quarterly Revenue by Business Segment

[Unit: Billion yen]

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

Quality of Life Products

30.0

23.1 22.2 22.8 24.2 25.9

21.9 24.3 24.8 23.5 24.4

25.0

17.5 19.1

19.9

19.3 21.2

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY2021

Semiconductor Materials

High Performance Plastics

FY

FY2021

FY

FY2021

FY

2022

2022

2022

In spite of inventory adjustment in consumer applications, strong sales in the automotive and data center sectors, as well as the impact of passing on soaring raw material prices to selling prices and yen's depreciation, led to increase sales revenue.

Sales volume declined due to automobile production cutbacks and slumping demand for electronic components attributable to lockdown in China. However, sales revenue increased due to the impact of passing on soaring raw material prices to selling prices and yen's depreciation.

Quality of Life Products Sales revenue remained steady due to continued strong performance in exported healthcare-related products such as blood bags to North America and pharmaceutical packaging for generic drugs.

5

Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
