Sumitomo Bakelite : Q1 Financial Result Summary (PDF 1,298KB）
08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Financial Results
for 1st Quarter of FY2022
August 8, 2022
Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
2021.5.12
Ver6.6
Outline of Financial Results
for 1st Quarter of FY2022
2
Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
Financial Results for 1st Quarter of FY2022 (Y/Y)
［Unit: Billion yen］
【IFRS】
1Q of FY2021
1Q of FY2022
Variance (Y/Y)
【IRS】
(1)
(2)
(2)-(1)
Ratio
Revenue
62.7
71.7
9.1
14.5%
Business Profit
6.7
6.9
0.2
2.8%
Operating Profit
6.6
6.7
0.2
2.3%
Profit attributable to
5.2
4.7
-0.5
-10.2%
owners of parent
* "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue".
Ref. Variance in Profit attributable to owners of parent
Regarding borrowings from overseas subsidiary, we recorded a temporary valuation loss of approximately 0.75 billion yen as finance costs due to the sharp rise in interest rates.
FOREX
1Q - FY2021
1Q - FY2022
JPY / USD
110.00
129.04
JPY / EUR
131.78
138.24
3
Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
Revenue and Business Profit by Business Segment (Y/Y)
[Unit: Billion yen]
Revenue
30.0
21.2
23.1
25.9
21.9
24.4
17.5
20.0
10.0
0.0
Semiconductor Materials
High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
Business Profit
6.0
4.5
3.7
4.0
2.0
2.0
2.0
1.1
1.8
0.0
Semiconductor Materials
High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
1Q of FY2021
1Q of FY2022
0.1 / 0.2 Other / All
-0.9 /-0.9 Other / All
4
Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
Quarterly Revenue by Business Segment
[Unit: Billion yen]
Semiconductor Materials
High Performance Plastics
Quality of Life Products
30.0
23.1 22.2 22.8 24.225.9
21.9 24.3 24.823.524.4
25.0
17.5 19.1
19.9
19.3 21.2
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY2021
■ Semiconductor Materials
■ High Performance Plastics
FY
FY2021
FY
FY2021
FY
2022
2022
2022
In spite of inventory adjustment in consumer applications, strong sales in the automotive and data center sectors, as well as the impact of passing on soaring raw material prices to selling prices and yen's depreciation, led to increase sales revenue.
Sales volume declined due to automobile production cutbacks and slumping demand for electronic components attributable to lockdown in China. However, sales revenue increased due to the impact of passing on soaring raw material prices to selling prices and yen's depreciation.
■Quality of Life Products Sales revenue remained steady due to continued strong performance in exported healthcare-related products such as blood bags to North America and pharmaceutical packaging for generic drugs.
5
Copyright (C) 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.