  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4203   JP3409400003

SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED

(4203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
4350.00 JPY   +5.71%
03:30aSumitomo Bakelite : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
PU
03:30aSumitomo Bakelite : Financial Results for 3rd Quater and Business Outlook
PU
02/03Sumitomo Bakelite : Q3 Financial Result Summary
PU
Summary 
Summary

Sumitomo Bakelite : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

02/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
Summary of Consolidated Business Results

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]

February 6, 2023

Company name

: Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Stock exchanges

: Tokyo

Securities code

: 4203

URL

: https://www.sumibe.co.jp/english

Representative

: Kazuhiko Fujiwara, President

Contact person

: Tsuyoshi Ueda, Manager of Corporate Communications Dept., Corporate General Affairs Div.

TEL +81-3-5462-4165

Date of the submission of Quarterly Securities Report

: February 8, 2023

Date of the start of dividend payment

: -

Quarterly results supplementary documents

: Yes

Quarterly results briefing

: Yes (For analysts and institutional investors)

(All amounts presented in million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(% represents year-over-year increase (decrease).)

Revenue

Business profit

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

April 2022 - December 2022

216,649

10.6

20,308

( 4.2)

20,013

( 4.6)

21,253

( 2.4)

16,155

0.1

April 2021 - December 2021

195,928

31.5

21,207

84.0

20,984

13.1

21,786

50.1

16,137

36.8

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

April 2022 - December 2022

343.32

-

April 2021 - December 2021

342.93

-

(Note) "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue."

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity attributable

owners of parent

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2022

370,701

249,346

247,069

66.6

As of March 31, 2022

370,836

232,136

229,784

62.0

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

4th quarter

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

April 2021 - March 2022

-

50.00

-

60.00

110.00

April 2022 - March 2023

-

60.00

-

April 2022 - March 2023

60.00

120.00

(Forecasts)

(Note) Revisions of the latest dividend forecasts: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023

(% represents year-over-year increase (decrease).)

Revenue

Business profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

April 2022 - March 2023

286,000

8.7

25,200

( 4.9)

20,000

9.3

425.03

(Note) Revisions of the latest consolidated financial forecasts: Yes

[Notes]

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes in " Specified Subsidiaries " accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) during this period : None

(2)

Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

a) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

: None

b) Changes in accounting policies other than a)

: None

c) Changes in accounting estimates

: None

(3)

Number of outstanding shares

(Shares)

a) Number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2022

49,590,478

As of March 31, 2022

49,590,478

b) Number of treasury shares

As of December 31, 2022

2,535,593

As of March 31, 2022

2,534,727

c) Average number of outstanding shares during the period

April 2022 - December 2022

47,055,274

April 2021 - December 2021

47,056,921

(excluding treasury shares)

(Information on implementation status of quarterly review)

This "Summary of Consolidated Business Results " is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or audit firm.

(Information on appropriate use of forecasts)

The forecasts stated in this summary are based on information which is currently available to Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and certain assumptions regarded to be reasonable. Since they do not guarantee future performance, there are possibilities that actual results may differ due to various factors.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

109,217

90,598

Trade and other receivables

59,414

65,162

Other financial assets

47

1,619

Inventories

50,276

57,601

Other current assets

4,337

4,194

Total current assets

223,291

219,175

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

101,456

105,529

Right-of-use assets

6,963

7,674

Goodwill

1,260

1,304

Other intangible assets

2,488

2,383

Other financial assets

27,539

26,804

Retirement benefit asset

5,500

5,372

Deferred tax assets

2,211

2,181

Other non-current assets

128

280

Total non-current assets

147,546

151,526

Total assets

370,836

370,701

1

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Borrowings

35,155

22,169

Trade and other payables

56,316

54,236

Other financial liabilities

1,422

1,425

Income taxes payable

3,241

2,790

Provisions

200

187

Other current liabilities

776

708

Total current liabilities

97,110

81,515

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

23,467

21,381

Other financial liabilities

3,578

4,114

Retirement benefit liability

4,148

4,297

Provisions

1,235

1,270

Deferred tax liabilities

8,592

8,252

Other non-current liabilities

571

527

Total non-current liabilities

41,591

39,840

Total liabilities

138,701

121,355

Equity

Share capital

37,143

37,143

Capital surplus

35,137

35,137

Treasury shares

( 6,794)

( 6,798)

Other components of equity

24,915

31,421

Retained earnings

139,383

150,166

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

229,784

247,069

Non-controlling interests

2,352

2,277

Total equity

232,136

249,346

Total liabilities and equity

370,836

370,701

2

  1. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

(From April 1, 2021

(From April 1, 2022

to December 31, 2021)

to December 31, 2022)

Revenue

195,928

216,649

Cost of sales

( 134,699)

( 154,120)

Gross profit

61,228

62,529

Selling, general and administrative expenses

( 40,022)

( 42,221)

Business profit

21,207

20,308

Other income

114

211

Other expenses

( 336)

( 506)

Operating profit

20,984

20,013

Finance income

1,034

1,524

Finance costs

( 232)

( 284)

Profit before tax

21,786

21,253

Income tax expenses

( 5,406)

( 4,821)

Profit

16,381

16,432

Profit attributable to:

Owners of parent

16,137

16,155

Non-controlling interests

243

277

Profit

16,381

16,432

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

342.93

343.32

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

3

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 288 B 2 199 M 2 199 M
Net income 2023 19 855 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2023 41 100 M 314 M 314 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,75x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 194 B 1 479 M 1 479 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 7 916
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4 115,00 JPY
Average target price 5 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuhiko Fujiwara Manager-S-BIO Development
Takashi Nakamura Executive Officer
Hiroyuki Abe Auditor
Kazuo Matsuda Auditor
Masayuki Inagaki Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED5.11%1 479
DOW INC.19.07%42 293
LG CHEM, LTD.14.67%39 910
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.17.11%19 816
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.07%18 852
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.7.24%14 029