Sumitomo Bakelite : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Summary of Consolidated Business Results
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 [IFRS]
February 6, 2023
Company name
: Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
Stock exchanges
: Tokyo
Securities code
: 4203
URL
:
https://www.sumibe.co.jp/english
Representative
: Kazuhiko Fujiwara, President
Contact person
: Tsuyoshi Ueda, Manager of Corporate Communications Dept., Corporate General Affairs Div.
TEL +81-3-5462-4165
Date of the submission of Quarterly Securities Report
: February 8, 2023
Date of the start of dividend payment
: -
Quarterly results supplementary documents
: Yes
Quarterly results briefing
: Yes (For analysts and institutional investors)
(All amounts presented in million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(% represents year-over-year increase (decrease).)
Revenue
Business profit
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
April 2022 - December 2022
216,649
10.6
20,308
( 4.2)
20,013
( 4.6)
21,253
( 2.4)
16,155
0.1
April 2021 - December 2021
195,928
31.5
21,207
84.0
20,984
13.1
21,786
50.1
16,137
36.8
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
April 2022 - December 2022
343.32
-
April 2021 - December 2021
342.93
-
(Note) "Business profit" is calculated by deducting "Cost of sales" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" from "Revenue."
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity attributable
owners of parent
to owners of parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2022
370,701
249,346
247,069
66.6
As of March 31, 2022
370,836
232,136
229,784
62.0
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
4th quarter
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
April 2021 - March 2022
-
50.00
-
60.00
110.00
April 2022 - March 2023
-
60.00
-
April 2022 - March 2023
60.00
120.00
(Forecasts)
(Note) Revisions of the latest dividend forecasts: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
(% represents year-over-year increase (decrease).)
Revenue
Business profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
April 2022 - March 2023
286,000
8.7
25,200
( 4.9)
20,000
9.3
425.03
(Note) Revisions of the latest consolidated financial forecasts: Yes
[Notes]
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries (changes in " Specified Subsidiaries " accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) during this period : None
(2)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
a) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: None
b) Changes in accounting policies other than a)
: None
c) Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(3)
Number of outstanding shares
(Shares)
a) Number of outstanding shares
(including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022
49,590,478
As of March 31, 2022
49,590,478
b) Number of treasury shares
As of December 31, 2022
2,535,593
As of March 31, 2022
2,534,727
c) Average number of outstanding shares during the period
April 2022 - December 2022
47,055,274
April 2021 - December 2021
47,056,921
(excluding treasury shares)
(Information on implementation status of quarterly review)
This "Summary of Consolidated Business Results " is not subject to quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or audit firm.
(Information on appropriate use of forecasts)
The forecasts stated in this summary are based on information which is currently available to Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. and certain assumptions regarded to be reasonable. Since they do not guarantee future performance, there are possibilities that actual results may differ due to various factors.
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
109,217
90,598
Trade and other receivables
59,414
65,162
Other financial assets
47
1,619
Inventories
50,276
57,601
Other current assets
4,337
4,194
Total current assets
223,291
219,175
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
101,456
105,529
Right-of-use assets
6,963
7,674
Goodwill
1,260
1,304
Other intangible assets
2,488
2,383
Other financial assets
27,539
26,804
Retirement benefit asset
5,500
5,372
Deferred tax assets
2,211
2,181
Other non-current assets
128
280
Total non-current assets
147,546
151,526
Total assets
370,836
370,701
(Millions of yen)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Borrowings
35,155
22,169
Trade and other payables
56,316
54,236
Other financial liabilities
1,422
1,425
Income taxes payable
3,241
2,790
Provisions
200
187
Other current liabilities
776
708
Total current liabilities
97,110
81,515
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
23,467
21,381
Other financial liabilities
3,578
4,114
Retirement benefit liability
4,148
4,297
Provisions
1,235
1,270
Deferred tax liabilities
8,592
8,252
Other non-current liabilities
571
527
Total non-current liabilities
41,591
39,840
Total liabilities
138,701
121,355
Equity
Share capital
37,143
37,143
Capital surplus
35,137
35,137
Treasury shares
( 6,794)
( 6,798)
Other components of equity
24,915
31,421
Retained earnings
139,383
150,166
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
229,784
247,069
Non-controlling interests
2,352
2,277
Total equity
232,136
249,346
Total liabilities and equity
370,836
370,701
Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Condensed quarterly consolidated statements of income)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
(From April 1, 2021
(From April 1, 2022
to December 31, 2021)
to December 31, 2022)
Revenue
195,928
216,649
Cost of sales
( 134,699)
( 154,120)
Gross profit
61,228
62,529
Selling, general and administrative expenses
( 40,022)
( 42,221)
Business profit
21,207
20,308
Other income
114
211
Other expenses
( 336)
( 506)
Operating profit
20,984
20,013
Finance income
1,034
1,524
Finance costs
( 232)
( 284)
Profit before tax
21,786
21,253
Income tax expenses
( 5,406)
( 4,821)
Profit
16,381
16,432
Profit attributable to:
Owners of parent
16,137
16,155
Non-controlling interests
243
277
Profit
16,381
16,432
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
342.93
343.32
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
-
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:29:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED
Sales 2023
288 B
2 199 M
2 199 M
Net income 2023
19 855 M
152 M
152 M
Net cash 2023
41 100 M
314 M
314 M
P/E ratio 2023
9,75x
Yield 2023
2,98%
Capitalization
194 B
1 479 M
1 479 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,53x
EV / Sales 2024
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
7 916
Free-Float
69,7%
Chart SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
4 115,00 JPY
Average target price
5 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
43,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.