  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4203   JP3409400003

SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED

(4203)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:21 2022-09-29 am EDT
4030.00 JPY   +0.88%
12:44aSumitomo Bakelite : Suzhou) Co., Ltd. builds a new plant for Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices
PU
09/29SUMITOMO BAKELITE COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/08Sumitomo Bakelite : Summary of Consolidated Business Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (PDF 322KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Bakelite : Suzhou) Co., Ltd. builds a new plant for Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices

09/29/2022 | 12:44am EDT
Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
September 29, 2022


Tokyo, Japan -September 29, 2022 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 4203 HQ: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Kazuhiko Fujiwara) (Sumitomo Bakelite (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.: hereinafter "SSB") has decided to acquire new land and build a new plant to increase its production capacity for semiconductor packaging materials.


Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. estimates that it currently holds the largest worldwide market share (approximately 40%) for "SUMIKON®" EME, Epoxy Resin Molding Compounds for Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices. SSB started production in 1997 to serve customers in China. In July 2021, we expanded our production capacity to meet customer needs in the growing Chinese market by adding lines to our current plant.

In the semiconductor market, demand is increasing for remote work peripherals, home appliances, and data center applications, as well as for renewable energy applications to achieve carbon neutrality, and for automotive (autonomous driving and EV) and industrial applications. In order to secure sufficient supply capacity as a viable semiconductor encapsulating material for the Chinese market, which is expected to expand further in the future, we will secure land in the Suzhou Industrial Park and construct a plant to expand our production capacity in China by 1.3 times.

The site for the new plant is about 60,000 m2, and we have already received approval from the authorities, and plan to complete the installation of the building and production line in fiscal 2023 and start production in early fiscal 2024. We plan to invest approximately 6.6 billion yen, including land, buildings, production lines and ancillary facilities.

Appearance of the new plant of Sumitomo Bakelite (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

With the construction of this new plant, we will further expand our company's market share in China, which is expected to expand in the medium- to long-term, and establish an optimal supply system in each market to further strengthen our business.


Overview of the new plant
Address : Jiepu Road East / Jinsheng Road North, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, Jiangsu
Site area : Approx. 60,000 m2
Scheduled to start operations : Early 2024 expected
Major production items : Epoxy Resin Molding Compounds for Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices.
Amount invested : About 6.6 billion yen (including land, buildings, production lines and ancillary equipment)

Overview of Sumitomo Bakelite (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
Address : 140 Zhongxin Avenue West, Suzhou Industrial Park, Suzhou, Jiangsu
Site area : 30,000 m2
establishment of a company : 1995
Commencement of operations : 1997
Major production items : Epoxy Resin Molding Compounds for Encapsulation of Semiconductor Devices, Die attach paste



Related Information
For inquiries on this information

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Information & Telecommunication Materials Div.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 04:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
