Sumitomo Chemical is pleased to announce that it will be providing Noblen® Meguri®, a polypropylene material produced using its material recycling technology, for the front grille of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.'s ("Honda") new electric vehicle N-VAN e:, which is scheduled to be released in autumn of 2024.

Until now, recycled materials were generally used for parts that did not prioritize design. However, what Sumitomo Chemical and Honda have aimed for was a shift in value towards a one-of-a-kind design that could only be realized through recycled materials. Sumitomo Chemical, in recycling polypropylene used in automotive bumpers, intentionally mixed in a large amount of paint film, which, in the past, had been removed for reducing appearance quality, to create an expressive and uniquely appealing material. This material was provided for the front grille, which can be considered the face of the car. In addition to meeting the high-quality standards required for automotive exterior parts, this initiative contributes from the perspective of materials technology, as it spreads the appeal and potential of recycled materials throughout society.

Honda N-VAN e: Front grille

Enlarged View of the Front Grille Paint film powder, which was originally peeled off and discarded, is used as a resource for making the front grille.

By intentionally making the paint film stand out, it is apparent that it is a recycled material. It also has an appearance reminiscent of a starry sky.



As various initiatives are underway to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, resource recycling efforts are becoming even more important to Japan's automotive industry, which is one of the essential industries of the country. Sumitomo Chemical has been supplying high-performance polypropylene materials to car manufacturers and also advancing its initiatives to build circular systems for plastic resources and develop material recycling businesses *1.

Honda has been promoting closed-loop car-to-car recycling of plastic materials, while working on its initiatives to increase the appeal of sustainable recycled materials. As Sumitomo Chemical's material recycling efforts are well matched with these objectives that Honda pursues, the two companies have decided to set about this provision. Scrap bumpers collected from Honda's vehicles will be crushed by Kyowashizai Co., Ltd. an automotive parts recycling contractor, and then provided to Sumitomo Chemical. Sumitomo Chemical will recycle these materials into Noblen® Meguri® using its unique advanced material design and compounding technologies, and supply the polypropylene material to Honda.

The Sumitomo Chemical Group has made contributing to reducing environmental impact one of its priority management issues, and has been working on the recycling of plastic resources. The Group will continue to enhance the product line of Meguri®, its brand for recycled plastic products, and strive to contribute to achieving a circular economy.

*1 Sumitomo Chemical has been working to accelerate commercialization and implementation in society of plastic recycling technology. Its initiatives include the joint study with Rever Holdings Corporation, an integrated recycling company, to develop advanced sorting technologies for plastic parts collected from used automobiles, to produce recycled plastics that can be used in a wide range of applications, and to assess environmental impacts of these activities.

Sumitomo Chemical will present the details of this initiative at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Nagoya, which will be held from July 17 to 19, 2024, at the Aichi International Exhibition Hall, Aichi, Japan.

Meguri®

Meguri® is Sumitomo Chemical's brand for plastic products, including polyethylene, polypropylene, and acrylic resin, that are produced using the company's chemical recycling and material recycling technologies.

