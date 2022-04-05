Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4005   JP3401400001

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD

(4005)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Chemical : (Amendment of Disclosed Matter) Cancellation of Petro Rabigh's Capital Reduction

04/05/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 5, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company Name: Representative:Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Keiichi Iwata

Securities Code:

President and Representative Director 4005

Stock Exchange Listings:

Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Inquiries:

Shunji Kobayashi General Manager

Corporate Communications Dept. (Tel: +81-3-5201-0220)

(Amendment of Disclosed Matter) Cancellation of Petro Rabigh's Capital Reduction

Sumitomo Chemical announces that the Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company ("Petro Rabigh") will cancel a capital reduction as described in "Announcement on Petro Rabigh's Capital Reduction and Capital Increase" dated December 7, 2021. Petro Rabigh will schedule a capital increase by way of a rights issue at a suitable moment as originally planned. Sumitomo Chemical and Saudi Arabia Oil Company ("Saudi Aramco") hold shares in Petro Rabigh as major shareholders.

Reason for Amendment

The reason for the cancellation of capital reduction is because of the improved financial performance Petro Rabigh has achieved in which its accumulated losses have been reduced significantly.

Summary for Amendment

Petro Rabigh will cancel a capital reduction and schedule a capital increase only.

Outline of Capital Increase

  • 1. Method: Rights Issue

  • 2. Amount: Up to SAR7,950 million (equivalent to US$2,120 million), of which Sumitomo Chemical will subscribe to 37.5% (equivalent to US$795 million)

  • 3. Purpose: The capital raised through the subscription (equivalent to US$530 million by general shareholders will be utilized for repayment of loans.

  • 4. Schedule: To be determined (subject to approval from Saudi government authorities and other relevant procedures)

Future Outlook

There will be no impact on Sumitomo Chemical's consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
06:29aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : (Amendment of Disclosed Matter) Cancellation of Petro Rabigh's Capital..
PU
04/04Sumitomo Chemical Co - Small Molecule Drugs at Oita Works in Japan; Supplying a variety..
AQ
04/01Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. - Notice of Change of the Trade Name
AQ
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
04/01SUMITOMO CHEMICAL : to Construct a New Manufacturing Plant for Active Pharmaceutical Ingre..
PU
03/31MGK Acquired DeBug Brands from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc.
AQ
03/31Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. - National Cancer Center Japan, Shonai Regional Ind..
AQ
03/31Sumitomo Chemical Develops a New Polyethylene Product, Sumicle Aiming to achieve horizo..
AQ
03/30SUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Develops a New Polyethylene Product, Sumicle® Aiming to achieve horizo..
PU
03/30Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. - Notice of Establishment of Holding Company in Chi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 735 B 22 283 M 22 283 M
Net income 2022 149 B 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net Debt 2022 995 B 8 108 M 8 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,06x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 901 B 7 341 M 7 341 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 34 743
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 551,00 JPY
Average target price 626,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Iwata President & Representative Director
Keigo Sasaki Head-Corporate Communication & Finance
Masakazu Tokura Chairman
Kouichi Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Tomono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD1.66%7 341
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-5.80%63 416
BASF SE-16.04%51 597
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-7.30%38 407
ROYAL DSM N.V.-18.31%30 755
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.28%16 810