Sumitomo Chemical : FY 2022 1st Quarter

For the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022, the Sumitomo Chemical Group reported consolidated sales revenue of ¥774.1 billion, an increase of ¥135.2 billion year on year, core operating income* of ¥64.1 billion, operating income of ¥66.3 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥70.0 billion, all higher than the results from the same period in the previous year.
*Core operating income is a gain and loss concept, reflecting recurring earning capacity, and deducts gains and losses incurred by non-recurring factors from operating income. It includes the share of profit from investments accounted for using the equity method.
The financial results by business segment for the first quarter are as follows:
Essential Chemicals & Plastics
Selling prices for synthetic resins, methyl methacrylate and various industrial chemicals improved due to an increase in raw material prices. The weak yen also benefited sales revenues of subsidiaries outside of Japan when converted into yen. On the other hand, shipments declined, primarily because of weak demand for products in automotive applications. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥39.0 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥238.6 billion. Core operating income was ¥10.0 billion, declined by ¥13.8 billion from the same period in the previous year, because of a deterioration in margins caused by higher raw material prices and the impact of lower shipment volumes, despite an improvement in the performance of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company, our equity method investee.
Energy & Functional Materials
Selling prices for aluminum and cathode materials increased in good market conditions. Shipments of separators for lithium-ion secondary batteries stayed firm. The weak yen also had a positive effect. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥12.0 billion, to ¥86.4 billion from the same period in the previous year. Core operating income was ¥6.6 billion, relatively flat with the same period in the previous year, led by higher income from exports due to the weak yen and by a decline in margins resulted from the rise in raw material prices.
IT-related Chemicals
Sales revenue benefited from the weak yen's effect on the sales of subsidiaries outside of Japan in yen terms. In addition, demand growth for processing materials for semiconductors such as high purity chemicals and photoresists brought about increase of shipments. On the other hand, shipments of display-related materials declined because stay-at-home demand had run its course, and consumer sentiment was deteriorated in the face of inflation concerns. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥5.4 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥114.7 billion. Core operating income was ¥15.8 billion, increased by ¥2.3 billion from the same period in the previous year, attributable to higher income from exports due to the weak yen and higher shipments of processing materials for semiconductors.
Health & Crop Sciences
Sales of crop protection products in South America increased significantly, and shipments in such markets as India performed well. Moreover, market prices of methionine (feed additives) increased from the same period in the previous year. The weak yen also had a positive effect on sales from subsidiaries outside of Japan when converted into yen. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥49.5 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥152.6 billion. Core operating income was ¥21.9 billion, increased by ¥11.6 billion from the same period in the previous year, driven by the increase in sales and higher income from exports as a result of the weak yen, despite higher prices for raw materials.
Pharmaceuticals
In North America, sales growth of Latuda® (atypical antipsychotic agent), Orgovyx® (therapeutic agent for advanced prostate cancer) and Gemtesa® (therapeutic agent for overactive bladder), as well as the recognition as revenue of an upfront payment received in consideration of the exclusive license agreement to commercialize Orgovyx® (generic name: relugolix) in Europe, contributed to the sales revenue. The weak yen also benefited sales revenues of subsidiaries outside of Japan when converted into yen. On the other hand, in Japan, sales revenues were affected by the National Health Insurance (NHI) drug price revisions. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥28.6 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥167.7 billion. Core operating income was ¥14.1 billion, increased by ¥4.4 billion from the same period in the previous year, as the growth of sales revenue more than offset increases in selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses primarily due to the effects of forex situation.
Others
In addition to the above five segments, the Sumitomo Chemical Group supplies electric power and steam, designs chemical plants and supervises the construction of those facilities, provides transportation and warehousing, and conducts physical property analysis and environmental analysis. Sales revenue of these businesses increased by ¥0.6 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥14.2 billion, and core operating income increased by ¥0.5 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥3.3 billion.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
In millions of yen
As of June 30, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
䚷䚷䚷 Cash and cash equivalents
498,600
365,429
䚷䚷䚷 Trade and other receivables
778,623
720,422
䚷䚷䚷
Other financial assets
34,793
23,991
䚷䚷䚷
Inventories
742,030
651,358
䚷䚷䚷
Other current assets
80,762
51,442
䚷䚷 Total current assets
2,134,808
1,812,642
䚷䚷Non-current assets:
䚷䚷
䚷Property, plant and equipment
843,883
823,022
䚷䚷
䚷Goodwill
269,057
244,517
䚷
䚷䚷Intangible assets
510,678
471,109
䚷
䚷䚷Investments accounted for using the equity method
