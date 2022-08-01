Sumitomo Chemical : FY 2022 1st Quarter

For Immediate Release August 1, 2022

Sumitomo Chemical Reports

Consolidated Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022, the Sumitomo Chemical Group reported consolidated sales revenue of ¥774.1 billion, an increase of ¥135.2 billion year on year, core operating income* of ¥64.1 billion, operating income of ¥66.3 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥70.0 billion, all higher than the results from the same period in the previous year.

*Core operating income is a gain and loss concept, reflecting recurring earning capacity, and deducts gains and losses incurred by non-recurring factors from operating income. It includes the share of profit from investments accounted for using the equity method.

The financial results by business segment for the first quarter are as follows:

Essential Chemicals & Plastics

Selling prices for synthetic resins, methyl methacrylate and various industrial chemicals improved due to an increase in raw material prices. The weak yen also benefited sales revenues of subsidiaries outside of Japan when converted into yen. On the other hand, shipments declined, primarily because of weak demand for products in automotive applications. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥39.0 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥238.6 billion. Core operating income was ¥10.0 billion, declined by ¥13.8 billion from the same period in the previous year, because of a deterioration in margins caused by higher raw material prices and the impact of lower shipment volumes, despite an improvement in the performance of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company, our equity method investee.