Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4005   JP3401400001

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD

(4005)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-01 am EDT
531.00 JPY   +1.72%
03:34aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : FY 2022 1st Quarter
PU
02:14aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Reports Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
02:14aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : to Absorb a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through Simplified Merger
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Chemical : FY 2022 1st Quarter

08/01/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

August 1, 2022

Sumitomo Chemical Reports

Consolidated Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022, the Sumitomo Chemical Group reported consolidated sales revenue of ¥774.1 billion, an increase of ¥135.2 billion year on year, core operating income* of ¥64.1 billion, operating income of ¥66.3 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent of ¥70.0 billion, all higher than the results from the same period in the previous year.

*Core operating income is a gain and loss concept, reflecting recurring earning capacity, and deducts gains and losses incurred by non-recurring factors from operating income. It includes the share of profit from investments accounted for using the equity method.

The financial results by business segment for the first quarter are as follows:

Essential Chemicals & Plastics

Selling prices for synthetic resins, methyl methacrylate and various industrial chemicals improved due to an increase in raw material prices. The weak yen also benefited sales revenues of subsidiaries outside of Japan when converted into yen. On the other hand, shipments declined, primarily because of weak demand for products in automotive applications. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥39.0 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥238.6 billion. Core operating income was ¥10.0 billion, declined by ¥13.8 billion from the same period in the previous year, because of a deterioration in margins caused by higher raw material prices and the impact of lower shipment volumes, despite an improvement in the performance of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company, our equity method investee.

Energy & Functional Materials

Selling prices for aluminum and cathode materials increased in good market conditions. Shipments of separators for lithium-ion secondary batteries stayed firm. The weak yen also had a positive effect. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥12.0 billion, to ¥86.4 billion from the same period in the previous year. Core operating income was ¥6.6 billion, relatively flat with the same period in the previous year, led by higher income from exports due to the weak yen and by a decline in margins resulted from the rise in raw material prices.

IT-related Chemicals

Sales revenue benefited from the weak yen's effect on the sales of subsidiaries outside of Japan in yen terms. In addition, demand growth for processing materials for semiconductors such as high purity chemicals and photoresists brought about increase of shipments. On the other hand, shipments of display-related materials declined because stay-at-home demand had run its course, and consumer sentiment was deteriorated in the face of inflation concerns. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥5.4 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥114.7 billion. Core operating income was ¥15.8 billion, increased by ¥2.3 billion from the same period in the previous year, attributable to higher income from exports due to the weak yen and higher shipments of processing materials for semiconductors.

Health & Crop Sciences

Sales of crop protection products in South America increased significantly, and shipments in such markets as India performed well. Moreover, market prices of methionine (feed additives) increased from the same period in the previous year. The weak yen also had a positive effect on sales from subsidiaries outside of Japan when converted into yen. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥49.5 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥152.6 billion. Core operating income was ¥21.9 billion, increased by ¥11.6 billion from the same period in the previous year, driven by the increase in sales and higher income from exports as a result of the weak yen, despite higher prices for raw materials.

Pharmaceuticals

In North America, sales growth of Latuda® (atypical antipsychotic agent), Orgovyx® (therapeutic agent for advanced prostate cancer) and Gemtesa® (therapeutic agent for overactive bladder), as well as the recognition as revenue of an upfront payment received in consideration of the exclusive license agreement to commercialize Orgovyx® (generic name: relugolix) in Europe, contributed to the sales revenue. The weak yen also benefited sales revenues of subsidiaries outside of Japan when converted into yen. On the other hand, in Japan, sales revenues were affected by the National Health Insurance (NHI) drug price revisions. As a result, sales revenue increased by ¥28.6 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥167.7 billion. Core operating income was ¥14.1 billion, increased by ¥4.4 billion from the same period in the previous year, as the growth of sales revenue more than offset increases in selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D expenses primarily due to the effects of forex situation.

Others

In addition to the above five segments, the Sumitomo Chemical Group supplies electric power and steam, designs chemical plants and supervises the construction of those facilities, provides transportation and warehousing, and conducts physical property analysis and environmental analysis. Sales revenue of these businesses increased by ¥0.6 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥14.2 billion, and core operating income increased by ¥0.5 billion from the same period in the previous year, to ¥3.3 billion.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

In millions of yen

As of June 30, 2022

As of March 31, 2022

Assets

  • Current assets:

䚷䚷䚷 Cash and cash equivalents

498,600

365,429

䚷䚷䚷 Trade and other receivables

778,623

720,422

䚷䚷䚷

Other financial assets

34,793

23,991

䚷䚷䚷

Inventories

742,030

651,358

䚷䚷䚷

Other current assets

80,762

51,442

䚷䚷 Total current assets

2,134,808

1,812,642

䚷䚷Non-current assets:

䚷䚷

Property, plant and equipment

843,883

823,022

䚷䚷

Goodwill

269,057

244,517

䚷䚷Intangible assets

510,678

471,109

䚷䚷Investments accounted for using the equity method

318,316

289,968

䚷䚷Other financial assets

397,253

474,899

䚷䚷Retirement benefit assets

90,522

89,538

䚷䚷Deferred tax assets

49,567

49,121

䚷䚷Other non-current assets

55,803

53,335

䚷䚷Total non-current assets

2,535,079

2,495,509

Total Assets

4,669,887

4,308,151

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

䚷䚷Current liabilities:

䚷䚷

Bonds and borrowings

325,803

261,280

䚷䚷Trade and other payables

675,828

551,583

䚷䚷Other financial liabilities

77,228

84,137

䚷䚷Income taxes payable

33,719

24,515

䚷䚷Provisions

153,440

129,709

䚷䚷䚷Other current liabilities

101,075

122,267

䚷䚷Total current liabilities

1,367,093

1,173,491

䚷䚷Non-current liabilities:

䚷䚷䚷Bonds and borrowings

1,091,623

1,089,190

䚷䚷䚷Other financial liabilities

97,397

101,718

䚷䚷Retirement benefit liabilities

33,278

33,091

䚷䚷䚷Provisions

37,839

36,502

䚷䚷䚷Deferred tax liabilities

110,494

101,299

䚷䚷䚷Other non-current liabilities

68,928

70,883

䚷䚷Total non-current liabilities

1,439,559

1,432,683

Total liabilities

2,806,652

2,606,174

Equity

Share capital

89,699

89,699

䚷䚷Capital surplus

27,275

27,089

Retained earnings

1,026,071

974,382

䚷䚷Treasury shares

(8,344)

(8,343)

䚷䚷Other components of equity

208,555

135,274

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

1,343,256

1,218,101

Non-controlling interests

519,979

483,876

Total equity

1,863,235

1,701,977

Total Liabilities and Equity

4,669,887

4,308,151

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Three Months ended June 30,

In millions of yen

2022

2021

Sales revenue

774,134

638,979

Cost of sales

(528,345)

(428,875)

Gross profit

245,789

210,104

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(195,980)

(165,551)

Other operating income

8,181

2,127

Other operating expenses

(4,379)

(3,078)

Share of profit of investments accounted for

12,671

14,742

using the equity method

Operating income

66,282

58,344

Finance income

61,908

3,092

Finance expenses

(14,534)

(4,743)

Income before taxes

113,656

56,693

Income tax expenses

(28,548)

(17,809)

Net income

85,108

38,884

Net income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

69,992

35,659

Non-controlling interests

15,116

3,225

Net income

85,108

38,884

Three Months ended June 30,

In yen

2022

2021

Earnings per share:

Basic earnings per share

42.81

21.81

Diluted earnings per share

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
03:34aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : FY 2022 1st Quarter
PU
02:14aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Reports Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June..
PU
02:14aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : to Absorb a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary through Simplified Merger
PU
02:14aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Notice Concerning Finance Income
PU
02:14aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast for the Half-Year Ending..
PU
07/27Rio Tinto's New Zealand Aluminum Smelter Looks to Operate Beyond Planned 2024 Closure
DJ
07/25Zymergen to Terminate 80 Employees Under Initial Phase of Downsizing Program; Severance..
MT
07/22Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. - Notice Regarding Payment Completed of New Shares as Restr..
AQ
07/21SUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Notice Regarding Payment Completed of New Shares as Restricted Stock C..
PU
07/21Dolphin Unit Closes $8 Million Purchase of High Reserve F&B in Cash-Stock Deal; Dolphin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 052 B 22 869 M 22 869 M
Net income 2023 132 B 990 M 990 M
Net Debt 2023 984 B 7 372 M 7 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,46x
Yield 2023 4,62%
Capitalization 854 B 6 398 M 6 398 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 34 703
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 522,00 JPY
Average target price 578,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Iwata President & Representative Director
Keigo Sasaki Head-Corporate Communication & Finance
Masakazu Tokura Chairman
Kouichi Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Tomono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD-3.69%6 398
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-14.86%52 078
BASF SE-29.73%39 804
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-24.20%31 137
FMC CORPORATION1.10%13 992
SASOL LIMITED35.00%13 239