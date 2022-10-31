Advanced search
    4005   JP3401400001

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD

(4005)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:38 2022-10-31 am EDT
503.00 JPY   +1.00%
Sumitomo Chemical : Sustainability Data Book 2022 has been published

10/31/2022 | 01:39am EDT
Sustainability Documents (2022) Sustainability Data Book 2022

The Sustainability Data Book complements Sumitomo Chemical's new Annual Report, presenting information deemed important to both the Sumitomo Chemical Group and its stakeholders. The data book principally offers sustainability information about the Company from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) perspectives.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 05:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 059 B 20 735 M 20 735 M
Net income 2023 151 B 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net Debt 2023 966 B 6 547 M 6 547 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,38x
Yield 2023 4,84%
Capitalization 814 B 5 521 M 5 521 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 34 703
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 498,00 JPY
Average target price 580,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Iwata President & Representative Director
Keigo Sasaki Head-Corporate Communication & Finance
Masakazu Tokura Chairman
Kouichi Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Tomono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD-8.12%5 521
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-22.92%42 332
BASF SE-26.68%40 292
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-28.74%28 832
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.03%15 815
SASOL LIMITED22.09%11 049