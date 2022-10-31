Sumitomo Chemical : Sustainability Data Book 2022 has been published
10/31/2022 | 01:39am EDT
Sustainability Documents (2022)
Sustainability Data Book 2022
The Sustainability Data Book complements Sumitomo Chemical's new Annual Report, presenting information deemed important to both the Sumitomo Chemical Group and its stakeholders. The data book principally offers sustainability information about the Company from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) perspectives.
Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 05:38:09 UTC.