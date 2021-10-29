Log in
    4005   JP3401400001

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED

(4005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
555 JPY   -3.48%
03:59aFor a Sustainable Future
PU
03:59aGovernance
PU
03:49aContents and Editorial Policy(
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Contents and Editorial Policy(

10/29/2021 | 03:49am EDT
Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Contents

2

Editorial Policy

3

Report Profile

4

Introduction to the Sumitomo Chemical Group

  1. For a Sustainable Future
  2. President's Message

13

Corporate Philosophy

16

What Sumitomo Chemical Group Strives to Be

17

Material Issues to Be Addressed as

Management Priorities

19

Case Contribution to Developing a Circular

System for Plastics

23

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

33

Corporate Business Plan (FY2019 - FY2021) and

Sustainability

34

Sustainability Promotion System

35

Promoting Sustainability

43

Participation in Initiatives

47

Communication with Stakeholders

50

The Sumitomo Chemical Group's

Contribution to the SDGs

  1. Governance
  2. Corporate Governance

72

Internal Control

74

Risk Management

77

Compliance

80

Internal Reporting System (Speak-Up Reporting System)

85

Anti-corruption

88

Tax Transparency

90

Responsible Care

98

Information Security

100

Intellectual Property

  1. Environment
  2. Environmental Activity Goals and Results

105

Addressing Climate Change

117

Environmental Protection

119

Protecting the Atmospheric Environment

120

Protecting the Aquatic Environment

122

Resource Saving and Waste Reduction

123

Biodiversity Preservation Initiatives

125

Appropriate Management of Chemical Substances

125

Protecting the Soil Environment

126

Environmental Activities: Supplementary Data

126

1 Addressing Climate Change

128

2 Environmental Protection

  1. Society (Social Activities)
  2. Social Activity Goals and Results

151

Respect for Human Rights

160

Procurement

166

Human Resources Management

170

Human Resources Development

174

Diversity and Inclusion

179

Work-Life Balance

184

Healthcare

187

Occupational Safety and Health /

Industrial Safety and Disaster Prevention

194

Product Stewardship / Product Safety /

Quality Assurance

200

Responsibility to Our Customers

203

Initiative for Access to Healthcare

205

Communities

214

Social Activities: Supplementary Data

214

1 Human Resources

218

2 Occupational Safety and Health /

Industrial Safety and Disaster Prevention

223

3 Product Stewardship / Product Safety /

Quality Assurance

224

List of Policies

225

Calculation Standards for

Environmental and Social Data Indicators

228

Independent Assurance Report

229

GRI Standards Reference Table

1

Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Editorial Policy

The Sustainability Data Book complements Sumitomo Chemical's new Annual Report, presenting information deemed important to both the Sumitomo Chemical Group and its stakeholders. The data book principally offers sustainability information about the Group companies from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) perspectives. Regarding quantitative information, assurance is provided on the indicators labeled with a star  by KPMG AZSA Sustainability Co., Ltd. (Regarding other disclosed information, please check pages 225-227, "Calculation Standards for Environmental and Social Data Indicators," wherein a summary of data collection and calculation methods is presented.)

Sumitomo Chemical hopes that its reports can act as a tool for communication with all its stakeholders that enriches their understanding of the Company and its Group companies.

Sumitomo Chemical's Three Reports

Annual Report

Change and Innovation 3.0

For a Sustainable Future

Annual Report 2021

This report summarizes important financial and non-financial information with the aim of conveying our company's value creation story to a wide range of stakeholders, including

our shareholders and investors,

in a way that is easy to understand.

Investors' Handbook

Change and Innovation 3.0

For a Sustainable Future

Investors' Handbook 2021

This handbook summarizes financial data and provides detailed explanations of our businesses and products.

Sustainability Data Book

Change and Innovation 3.0

For a Sustainable Future

Sustainability Data Book 2021

This data book introduces

our sustainability information from the perspectives of the environment, society and corporate governance, and covers more detailed information. (Available online only)

Guide to the Website

Investor Relations

Financial Results

Meeting of Shareholders Documents

IR Events

(presentation, materials used at briefing sessions)

Fact Sheet

Sustainability

2

Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Report Profile

Boundary of This Report:

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries

In this report, "Sumitomo Chemical" and "Sumitomo Chemical Group" are distinguished as follows. Sumitomo Chemical: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Group: Sumitomo Chemical and Group companies

Environmental Data (pages 103-147)

Sumitomo Chemical's manufacturing sites and the production plants of major Group companies (22 companies in Japan and 20 companies overseas)

Principal consolidated Group companies, which account for up to 99.8% of Sumitomo Chemical's consolidated net sales for "Energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions" (page 107).

[Sumitomo Chemical]

Sumitomo Chemical:All production sites of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical (all worksites): All production and non-production sites of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

[Group Companies in Japan]

The production plants of 13 companies sharing the Common Targets (Sumika-Kakoushi Co., Ltd.; Sumika Color Co., Ltd.; Sumika Plastech Co., Ltd.; Nippon A&L Inc.; Asahi Chemical Co., Ltd.; Ceratec Co., Ltd.; Sumika Assembly Techno Co., Ltd.; SanTerra Co., Ltd.; Sumika Agro Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; SC Environmental Science Co., Ltd.; Sumika Agrotech Co., Ltd.; Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Joint Electric Power Co., Ltd.). In addition to the 13 companies listed above, the production plants of 9 information disclosure companies are included in the calculations of material flow on page 118 (Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.; Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd.; Tanaka Chemical Corporation; SCIOCS COMPANY LIMITED; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; SN Kasei Co., Ltd.; Sumika Polycarbonate Limited; Sanritz Corporation; Sumika High-Purity Gas Co., Ltd.) for a total of 22 companies.

[Overseas Group Companies]

Production plants of 20 overseas Group companies (Dongwoo Fine-Chem Co., Ltd.; The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.; Sumika Technology Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd; Sumika Huabei Electronic Materials (Beijing) Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical India Private Limited; Zhuhai Sumika Polymer Compounds Co., Ltd.; Sumika Polymer Compounds (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies LLC; Dalian Sumika Jingang Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Sumipex (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; Bara Chemical Co., Ltd.; SSLM Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Xi'an) Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Hefei) Co., Ltd.; Sumipex Techsheet Co., Ltd.; Dalian Sumika Chemphy Chemical Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Sumika Polymer Compounds Dalian Co., Ltd.)

Notes: More detailed information about the boundary of data is listed on each page.

Regarding affiliated companies and plants newly included in the boundary of environmental data reporting, results data are tabulated from the fiscal year when the survey was conducted as the Sumitomo Chemical Group.

Period covered by this report: April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021 (FY2020) (with specific exceptions outside this time frame)

Date of publication:

October 2021 (The previous issue was published in October 2020.

Next issue: Scheduled for publication in October 2022)

Frequency of publication:

Once annually

Guidelines referred to when preparing this report:

The GRI Standards

The Japanese Ministry of the Environment's "Environmental Reporting Guidelines" (2018 edition) and "Environmental Accounting Guidelines" (2005 edition)

The ISO 26000 international standard on Social Responsibility (SR)

The Sustainability Data Book 2021 has been prepared in accordance with "Core option" of the Sustainability Reporting Standard of the GRI.

P.229  GRI Standards Reference Table

3

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
