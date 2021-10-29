Contents and Editorial Policy(

Report Profile

Boundary of This Report:

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries

In this report, "Sumitomo Chemical" and "Sumitomo Chemical Group" are distinguished as follows. Sumitomo Chemical: Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Group: Sumitomo Chemical and Group companies

Environmental Data (pages 103-147)

Sumitomo Chemical's manufacturing sites and the production plants of major Group companies (22 companies in Japan and 20 companies overseas)

Principal consolidated Group companies, which account for up to 99.8% of Sumitomo Chemical's consolidated net sales for "Energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions" (page 107).

[Sumitomo Chemical]

Sumitomo Chemical:All production sites of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical (all worksites): All production and non-production sites of Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

[Group Companies in Japan]

The production plants of 13 companies sharing the Common Targets (Sumika-Kakoushi Co., Ltd.; Sumika Color Co., Ltd.; Sumika Plastech Co., Ltd.; Nippon A&L Inc.; Asahi Chemical Co., Ltd.; Ceratec Co., Ltd.; Sumika Assembly Techno Co., Ltd.; SanTerra Co., Ltd.; Sumika Agro Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; SC Environmental Science Co., Ltd.; Sumika Agrotech Co., Ltd.; Nihon Medi-Physics Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Joint Electric Power Co., Ltd.). In addition to the 13 companies listed above, the production plants of 9 information disclosure companies are included in the calculations of material flow on page 118 (Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.; Taoka Chemical Co., Ltd.; Tanaka Chemical Corporation; SCIOCS COMPANY LIMITED; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; SN Kasei Co., Ltd.; Sumika Polycarbonate Limited; Sanritz Corporation; Sumika High-Purity Gas Co., Ltd.) for a total of 22 companies.

[Overseas Group Companies]

Production plants of 20 overseas Group companies (Dongwoo Fine-Chem Co., Ltd.; The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.; Sumika Technology Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte Ltd; Sumika Huabei Electronic Materials (Beijing) Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical India Private Limited; Zhuhai Sumika Polymer Compounds Co., Ltd.; Sumika Polymer Compounds (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies LLC; Dalian Sumika Jingang Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Sumipex (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; Bara Chemical Co., Ltd.; SSLM Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Xi'an) Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Hefei) Co., Ltd.; Sumipex Techsheet Co., Ltd.; Dalian Sumika Chemphy Chemical Co., Ltd.; Sumika Electronic Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; Sumika Polymer Compounds Dalian Co., Ltd.)

Notes: More detailed information about the boundary of data is listed on each page.

Regarding affiliated companies and plants newly included in the boundary of environmental data reporting, results data are tabulated from the fiscal year when the survey was conducted as the Sumitomo Chemical Group.

Period covered by this report: April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021 (FY2020) (with specific exceptions outside this time frame)

Date of publication: October 2021 (The previous issue was published in October 2020. Next issue: Scheduled for publication in October 2022) Frequency of publication: Once annually

Guidelines referred to when preparing this report:

The GRI Standards

The Japanese Ministry of the Environment's "Environmental Reporting Guidelines" (2018 edition) and "Environmental Accounting Guidelines" (2005 edition)

The ISO 26000 international standard on Social Responsibility (SR)

The Sustainability Data Book 2021 has been prepared in accordance with "Core option" of the Sustainability Reporting Standard of the GRI.

P.229 GRI Standards Reference Table