Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents For a Sustainable Future Contents 7 13 16 17 19 23 33 34 35 43 47 50 President's Message Corporate Philosophy What Sumitomo Chemical Group Strives to Be Material Issues to Be Addressed as Management Priorities Case Contribution to Developing a Circular System for Plastics Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Corporate Business Plan (FY2019 - FY2021) and Sustainability Sustainability Promotion System Promoting Sustainability Participation in Initiatives Communication with Stakeholders The Sumitomo Chemical Group's Contribution to the SDGs Regarding each ESG information, Please refer to the following chapters Governance: page 52 Environment: page 102 Society (Social Activities): page 148 6 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents President's Message Keiichi Iwata Representative Director & President We Seek to Both Achieve Sustainable Growth for the Sumitomo Chemical Group and Contribute to Achieving a Sustainable Society 7 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents President's Message President's Message The year 2020 was significantly impacted by COVID-19. Can you share your view of that year? Amid enormous changes in the business environment, we were able to demonstrate the strong defensive power of a diversified chemical company engaging in a variety of businesses. Operating a Business during a Pandemic In fiscal 2020, we were forced to respond to the challenge of COVID-19 throughout the year. With lockdown measures in countries around the world and the emergency declaration in Japan, people's movements and interactions were severely restricted. As part of the chemical industry, Sumitomo Chemical has a responsibility to supply materials required for society's infrastructure. To fulfill this responsibility, we devoted our efforts toward ensuring continued safe and stable operations, while protecting the health of employees through a wide range of measures to prevent infection. As a result, while there was an unavoidable decline in the capacity utilization rate at some of our subsidiaries outside of Japan, overall we were able to avoid a significant impact on our operations. In our daily work, we saw a marked decline in opportunities for face-to-face communication. That was a major change, but because we were quickly able to put in place systems for remote work, communication with locations both in and outside Japan has become easier than ever before. In addition, starting in October of 2020, I began an internal blog to convey my own words to all employees throughout the world. The topics I cover range from my morning walk and books I have read to such issues as human rights and climate change. I hope this blog helps in sharing with all employees the issues facing Sumitomo Chemical and the future direction of management. Financial Results for FY2020: Demonstrating the Strong Defensive Power of a Diversified Chemical Company Turning to our financial results for fiscal 2020, because automobile-related demand declined due to the spread of COVID-19 infections that began at the start of the year, shipments decreased in the Petrochemical & Plastics Sector and the Energy & Functional Materials Sector. In addition, we had a scheduled maintenance shutdown at Petro Rabigh, so that results in both sectors were weak in the first half of the fiscal year, but starting in the second half, they quickly improved with the recovery in automobile-related demand. In the IT-related Chemicals Sector, we initially expected that COVID-19 would have a negative impact, but because of the stay-at-home trend, results were actually strong throughout the year. In the Health & Crop Sciences Sector, shipments of crop protection products increased with the new addition of agricultural chemicals businesses in South America, and in the Pharmaceuticals Sector, sales of the atypical antipsychotic agent Latuda continued to be strong. In these two sectors, we were able to continue business operations without any major changes from the time before the spread of COVID-19. As a result, our financial results for fiscal 2020 were better than the prior fiscal year even in the face of unprecedented, enormous changes in our business environment. We were able to demonstrate the strong defensive power of a diversified chemical company engaging in a variety of businesses. 8 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents President's Message President's Message Two years has passed since the start of the current Corporate Business Plan. How has progress been? We have been working on improving our competitiveness, and I think we finally reached a position from which we can aim to achieve a return on equity level of around 10%. Change & Innovation 3.0: Six Basic Policies Since the start of the current Corporate Business Plan, there have been major changes in our operating environment, including the spread of COVID-19 and the acceleration in the movement in Japan and around the world to become carbon neutral. Despite these, we uphold the six basic policies we put forth at the start of this period, including accelerating the development of next-generation businesses, improving productivity through digital innovation, and further improving our business portfolio. We have, however, made appropriate changes to the weight of emphasis we have placed on them and our timelines for execution as we have implemented them. Accelerate the Development of Next-generation Businesses First, for accelerating the development of next-generation businesses, we have designated four priority areas: healthcare, reducing environmental impact, food, and ICT. Going forward, we will put more management resources in healthcare and reducing environmental impact, in which societal needs are increasing enormously because of COVID-19. Up to now we have worked on efforts to build our innovation ecosystem, such as expanding our Corporate Venturing and Innovation Office, an office dedicated to exploring innovation opportunities, and collaborating with a variety of startup companies. In the field of healthcare, we entered into the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization business for regenerative medicine and cell therapy, and in the field of reducing environmental impact, we decided to build a new research facility at our Chiba site to accelerate the development of chemical recycling and other technologies. Going forward, we will step up efforts to strengthen our innovation ecosystem so that innovations will be produced one after another. 9 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents President's Message President's Message Improve Productivity through Digital Innovation In terms of improving productivity through digital innovation, we have set an ultimate goal of creating new business models through digital transformation, and as milestones toward that goal, we have established a digital transformation strategy with three components, 1.0 through 3.0. With DX Strategy 1.0, we have been working to significantly improve productivity in R&D, manufacturing, supply chain management, and administration. In parallel with that initiative, starting this year we are working to jumpstart our efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of our existing businesses with DX Strategy 2.0 and create new business models with DX Strategy 3.0. As we focus on these initiatives, we have fully absorbed our subsidiary, Sumitomo Chemical Systems Service Co., Ltd., and established a joint venture with Accenture to further strengthen our capabilities for accelerating our digital transformation. Further Improve Business Portfolio Further improving our business portfolio was an issue on which we placed particular emphasis in fiscal 2020. We made solid progress in post-merger integration for our large-scale acquisitions and worked to strengthen the competitiveness of each of our businesses in order to maintain our earnings power even in the midst of the major change in our business environment represented by COVID-19. Regarding recent large-scale investments, we added two new blockbuster drug candidates to our pipeline through an alliance in 2019 with the biopharma company Roivant Sciences. Both of these have already been launched this year, and the prospects for securing earnings are in sight. In our crop protection products business, we acquired four South American subsidiaries from Nufarm Limited, a leading Australian agricultural chemical company. In South America, including Brazil, the world's largest crop protection market, we will seek to achieve a significant increase in sales of INDIFLIN™, a promising novel fungicide for soybeans developed using Sumitomo Chemical's proprietary technology. The Rabigh Phase II Project, another large-scale investment of ours, began commercial operations in November of 2019. Subsequently, in September of 2020, our financial completion guarantee for project finance was terminated, enabling us to substantially lower our future financial risk. In addition, in our methionine business, which has been adversely affected by a weak market in recent years, we have enhanced our cost competitiveness by fully rationalizing our operations, and the market is on the path to recovery. In addition, in the area of high-performance chemicals, primarily through our Energy & Functional Materials Sector and IT-related Chemicals Sector, we are developing materials for next-generationhigh-speed communications, enhancing the value added for display materials, and increasing our production capacity for semiconductor materials. Financial Targets for Our Corporate Business Plan For fiscal 2021, as a result of these initiatives to strengthen our competitiveness, we are projecting an improvement in our core operating income to 200 billion yen. Return on equity is expected to be at around 10%, the level we want to attain, and in my third year as president, I think we finally stand in a position from which we can aim to achieve it. Our target for core operating income for the current Corporate Business Plan, however, is 280 billion yen. Rather than revising this target, we are redoubling our efforts to achieve it as soon as possible. In our Health & Crop Sciences Sector and Pharmaceuticals, we have already taken needed measures, including making large-scale investments, which we expect to deliver concrete results over the next several years. We will take measures to achieve a level of total core operating income of 280 billion yen over the medium to long term, with 80 billion yen from the Health & Crop Sciences Sector, 80 billion yen from our high-performance chemical product businesses primarily in the Energy & Functional Materials Sector and IT-related Chemicals Sector, and more than 120 billion yen from the pharmaceutical business. 10 Attachments Original document

