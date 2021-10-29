Governance 10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents Governance Contributing to the SDGs through Governance Contents Corporate Governance Internal Control Risk Management Compliance 80 Internal Reporting System (Speak-Up Reporting System) Anti-corruption Tax Transparency Responsible Care Information Security 100 Intellectual Property 52 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents Corporate Governance Sumitomo Chemical has long dedicated itself to improving its corporate governance, and has undertaken a number of initiatives to further that end, including implementing the Corporate Governance Code. The company also makes continual improvements to ensure that the company's governance structures serve their appropriate functions, including with respect to executive nomination and remuneration, and that the Board of Directors is highly effective, with the aim of further improving corporate governance. Basic Stance Sumitomo Chemical cherishes deeply the Sumitomo Spirit which has been passed down through generations over nearly 400 years, the basic teaching of which is, among others, not to seek its own interests alone, but to contribute to society through its business activities. In accord with this business credo, the company strives to take on challenges constantly of creating new value by capitalizing on its proprietary technologies toward achieving the company's sustained growth while at the same time cultivating corporate culture full of vigor and growing as a company that earns trust from the public at large. Recognizing that highly effective corporate governance is vital to attaining these ends, the company keeps working to further enhance its corporate governance in accordance with the following policies and principles, centering particularly on closer cooperation with shareholders and various other stakeholders, faster decision-making, proper oversight of business execution, enhanced systems of compliance and internal control, and active dialogue with stakeholders. Sumitomo Chemical not only shall respect the rights of shareholders, but shall endeavor to provide an environment where shareholders can exercise their rights smoothly and also to ensure the effectively equal treatment of shareholders.

Recognizing that cooperation with various stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, business partners, creditors, and local communities, is essential to sustained growth, Sumitomo Chemical shall proactively work to fulfill its corpo- rate social responsibility and strive to cultivate the corporate culture of a company that can be trusted by society.

As part of efforts to build a foundation for constructive dialogue with stakeholders, Sumitomo Chemical shall endeavor to provide information that is highly reliable and useful to recipients.

Sumitomo Chemical's Board of Directors shall fulfill its role and mission properly, based on their fiduciary responsibilities and accountability to shareholders and recognizing the important role of Independent Outside Directors & Auditors, through such measures as presenting appropriate corporate management policies and business strategies that have taken into account changing socioeconomic conditions, and conducting highly effective oversight over the execution of business.

Sumitomo Chemical shall endeavor to promote constructive dialogue with shareholders with the aim of seeking to attain the company's sustained growth and to enhance corporate value in the medium to long term. Sumitomo Chemical Corporate Governance Guidelines https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/company/files/docs/governance_pdf_01.pdf Measures to Date for Strengthening Corporate Governance Date Major Initiatives Board Appointment of Executive Other Composition Board Members Remuneration 2003 June Introduced Executive Officer system (reduced number of Directors from 25 to 10) July Established Compliance Committee 2004 June Eliminated system of retirement benefits for Directors and Corporate Auditors 2007 May Established Internal Control Committee September Established Remuneration Advisory Group 2010 September Established Nomination Advisory Group 2011 November Drew up standards for appointment of independent outside directors 2012 June Appointed 1 outside director 2015 June Selected 3 outside directors (increased by 2) October Established Remuneration Advisory Committee in place of Remuneration Advisory Group Established Nomination Advisory Committee in place of Director Nomination Advisory Group 2016 December Formulated Sumitomo Chemical Corporate Governance Guidelines 2018 June Selected 4 outside directors (including one woman) (increased by 1) 2021 June Board of Directors consisting of more than 1/3 Outside Directors 53 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents Corporate Governance Corporate Governance Current Corporate Governance Organization Corporate Governance Organization (As of July 1, 2021) Inside Outside General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment and removal Appointment and removal Appointment and removal 6 Nomination Advisory Committee 2 Board of Corporate Auditors 1 Board of Directors 2 Internal Committee Members, Accounting Cooperation Audit 6 4 Outside Committee Members Auditors 7 Remuneration Advisory Committee 5 2 Auditors, 3 Outside Auditors 12 8 Directors, 4 Outside Directors Accounting audit Audit Appointment and removal, 2 Internal Committee Members, and supervision 6 4 Outside Committee Members Executive Organization President 4 Management Meetings Promotion, awareness raising, management, and guidance of activities 3 Executive Officers 37 Corporate Departments, Plants, Laboratories, and Others Audit Internal Control & Management, supervision, Audit Department and guidance Audit and Group Companies in Japan and Overseas support Responsible Care Department 5 Company-wide Committees Committee Control Internal Committee Promotion Sustainability Committee Care Responsible Committee Management Crisis Risk Compliance Antitrust on Committee Prevention Corruption and Committee Compliance Committee Promotion Rights Human Others Structure 1 Board of Directors The Sumitomo Chemical Board of Directors decides important matters concerning the company's management, including management policy and business strategies, in accordance with the law, the Articles of Incorporation, and the Board of Directors' own rules. It also receives reports from Directors and others on the performance of duties, the financial situation, and operating results, and oversees the performance of duties by each Director. It also analyzes and assesses the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, and follows up on the results to ensure and improve effectiveness. In accordance with the Nomination Advisory Committee's advice, candidates for Director are nominated by the Board of Directors and are elected once a year at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Overview of the Board of Directors Chairman of The Chairman of the Board does Chairperson not concurrently serve as Executive the Board Officer. Number of 12 Outside Directors make up one third Persons or more of the Board of Directors. Frequency Monthly in Special meetings of the Board of principle Directors are convened as needed. The Term of The term of office of Directors is one year, in order to establish clear Office of One year administrative responsibility and Directors roles for Directors. Breakdown of 12 Directors

Male Female Total Inside 8 0 8 Outside* 3 1 4 Total 11 1 12 Independent Outside Directors having no conflicts of interest with general shareholders Outside 4 Directors 12 Inside 8 54 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents Corporate Governance Corporate Governance Major Agendas Discussed at Meetings of the Board of Directors in Fiscal 2020

Financial results, dividends, financing

Management strategy, sustainability, assessment of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors

R&D, digital innovation, IT promotion

Internal controls, responsible care, risk management, compliance

Nomination, remuneration, important personnel changes, recruitment and training of human resources

Auditors, accounting auditors

Important investments • Acquisition of the South American business of Nufarm

• Strategic alliance with Roivant • Projects relating to Petro Rabigh etc. Other • Important matters for operating businesses of listed subsidiaries

• Carbon neutral strategies • Plastic resource circulation, etc. etc. 2 Board of Corporate Auditors We have a Corporate Auditor system, with a Board of Corporate Auditors consisting of five Corporate Auditors. The Corporate Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors play a vital role in our corporate governance by auditing the performance of duties by Directors in accordance with the law and the Articles of Incorporation. The Board of Corporate Auditors meets monthly as a rule and strives to obtain timely information, including important compliance-related information. Standing Corporate Auditors and Outside Auditors attend meetings of the Board of Directors and the Board of Corporate Auditors. In conducting their audits, they receive reports and explanations as needed from the Internal Control & Audit Department, operating divisions, and accounting auditors. In addition, Standing Corporate Auditors attend meetings of the Internal Control Committee and other important company meetings. The results of audits and the objective views of Outside Auditors are appropriately reflected in internal audits, corporate audi- tors' audits, and accounting audits, so as to raise the effectiveness and efficiency of auditing. The Corporate Auditors' Office has been established with staff dedicated to providing assistance in auditing functions under the direction of Corporate Auditors. Breakdown of 5 Corporate Auditors Inside 2 Outside Outside* 3 3 Independent Corporate Auditors having no conflicts of interest with general shareholders Corporate Auditors 5 Inside 2 Management Organizations for Decision-making, Execution, and Auditing 3 Executive Officers We have appointed Executive Officers to expedite the implementation of business operations. Executive Officers are responsible for carrying out operations in accordance with the policies adopted by the Board of Directors. The term of office for Executive Officers is one year. Breakdown of 37 Executive Officers

Male Female Total Japanese 32 1 33 Non-Japanese 4 0 4 Total 36 1 37 55 Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021 For a Sustainable Future Governance Environment Society Contents Corporate Governance Corporate Governance 4 Management Meetings Management Meetings support decision making by management as an institution for debating such important issues as corporate strategy and capital investment, including matters to be deliberated in the Board of Directors and reports to be made to the Board. Management Meetings consist of the Executive Officers who are in charge of or who supervise key management functions, the Standing Corporate Auditors, and the Chairman of the Board. In principle, the meetings are held 24 times a year. 5 Company-wide Committees We have established internal meetings (committees) to deliberate on important matters concerning the management of the Company and the Group from a broad and diverse range of viewpoints. The content of these meetings is reported to the Board of Directors as needed, and the committees receive instructions from the Board of Directors in an effort to enhance business execution and oversight functions. Several of these committees are attended by the Standing Corporate Auditors, who serve as observers, including the Internal Control Committee, the Compliance Committee, and the Responsible Care Committee. We regard the promotion of sustainability as a core issue for the entire Group. In 2018, we established the Sustainability Promotion Committee to further strengthen our sustainability initiatives. The Responsible Care Committee also examines specific measures to address climate change and other environmental issues. To further promote initiatives related to respect for human rights, the Human Rights Promotion Committee was established in fiscal 2019. Overview of Committees and Number of Meetings Name Details Number of Meetings Held in FY2020 By debating various measures to build or expand internal control systems, and monitoring Internal Control Committee their implementation status, this committee is intended to continually improve the internal 3 control systems of the Sumitomo Chemical Group. Sustainability Promotion This committee suggests measures to accelerate the Sumitomo Chemical Group's contribu- tions to sustainability, taking in a comprehensive perspective on risks and opportunities with 2 Committee regard to medium- to long-term issues in the environment and society. This committee formulates annual policies, medium-term plans, and specific measures Responsible Care Committee concerning responsible care (safety, health, environment, and quality), including climate 1 change issues. Risk and Crisis This committee deliberates on policies for specific risks and crises, such as earthquakes, wind 7* Management Committee and flood damage caused by extreme weather, pandemics, and breakdowns in public security. This committee deliberates on the Group's compliance policies and action plans, and the Compliance Committee status of the operation of the compliance system, including responses to internal reports and 1 the results of activities. Human Rights Promotion This committee promotes increasing awareness of human rights issues, and drafts and executes policies to respect human rights in the entire value chain including Sumitomo 1 Committee Chemical Group. Note: Each committee separately held subcommittee meetings on specific important topics and secretariat meetings. * The number of meetings increased as we deliberated on preventive measures for the Covid-19 pandemic. 56 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED 03:59a For a Sustainable Future PU 03:59a Governance PU 03:49a Contents and Editorial Policy( PU 03:49a Introduction to Sumitomo Chemical Group (143.5 KB) PU 03:39a Full Report PU 02:18a Sustainability Data Book 2021 has been published PU 10/28 Sumitomo Chemical Swings Back to Profit in Fiscal H1; Ups FY21 Earnings Forecast MT 10/27 Sumitomo Chemical Reports Consolidated Financial Results For the Half-Year Ended Septem.. PU 10/27 Sumitomo Chemical Announces Revisions to its Financial Forecast and Projected Dividend .. PU 10/27 Sumitomo Chemical Reports Unrealized Losses on Securities as of September 30, 2021 PU