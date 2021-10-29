Log in
Governance

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Governance

Contributing to

the SDGs through Governance

Contents

  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Internal Control
  1. Risk Management
  1. Compliance

80 Internal Reporting System (Speak-Up Reporting System)

  1. Anti-corruption
  1. Tax Transparency
  1. Responsible Care
  1. Information Security

100 Intellectual Property

52

Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Corporate Governance

Sumitomo Chemical has long dedicated itself to improving its corporate governance, and has undertaken a number of initiatives to further that end, including implementing the Corporate Governance Code. The company also makes continual improvements to ensure that the company's governance structures serve their appropriate functions, including with respect to executive nomination and remuneration, and that the Board of Directors is highly effective, with the aim of further improving corporate governance.

Basic Stance

Sumitomo Chemical cherishes deeply the Sumitomo Spirit which has been passed down through generations over nearly 400 years, the basic teaching of which is, among others, not to seek its own interests alone, but to contribute to society through its business activities. In accord with this business credo, the company strives to take on challenges constantly of creating new value by capitalizing on its proprietary technologies toward achieving the company's sustained growth while at the same time cultivating corporate culture full of vigor and growing as a company that earns trust from the public at large. Recognizing that highly effective corporate governance is vital to attaining these ends, the company keeps working to further enhance its corporate governance in accordance with the following policies and principles, centering particularly on closer cooperation with shareholders and various other stakeholders, faster decision-making, proper oversight of business execution, enhanced systems of compliance and internal control, and active dialogue with stakeholders.

  • Sumitomo Chemical not only shall respect the rights of shareholders, but shall endeavor to provide an environment where shareholders can exercise their rights smoothly and also to ensure the effectively equal treatment of shareholders.
  • Recognizing that cooperation with various stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, business partners, creditors, and local communities, is essential to sustained growth, Sumitomo Chemical shall proactively work to fulfill its corpo- rate social responsibility and strive to cultivate the corporate culture of a company that can be trusted by society.
  • As part of efforts to build a foundation for constructive dialogue with stakeholders, Sumitomo Chemical shall endeavor to provide information that is highly reliable and useful to recipients.
  • Sumitomo Chemical's Board of Directors shall fulfill its role and mission properly, based on their fiduciary responsibilities and accountability to shareholders and recognizing the important role of Independent Outside Directors & Auditors, through such measures as presenting appropriate corporate management policies and business strategies that have taken into account changing socioeconomic conditions, and conducting highly effective oversight over the execution of business.
  • Sumitomo Chemical shall endeavor to promote constructive dialogue with shareholders with the aim of seeking to attain the company's sustained growth and to enhance corporate value in the medium to long term.

Sumitomo Chemical Corporate Governance Guidelines

https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/company/files/docs/governance_pdf_01.pdf

  • Measures to Date for Strengthening Corporate Governance

Date

Major Initiatives

Board

Appointment of

Executive

Other

Composition

Board Members

Remuneration

2003

June

Introduced Executive Officer system (reduced number of Directors from 25 to 10)

July

Established Compliance Committee

2004

June

Eliminated system of retirement benefits for Directors and Corporate Auditors

2007

May

Established Internal Control Committee

September

Established Remuneration Advisory Group

2010

September

Established Nomination Advisory Group

2011

November

Drew up standards for appointment of independent outside directors

2012

June

Appointed 1 outside director

2015

June

Selected 3 outside directors (increased by 2)

October

Established Remuneration Advisory Committee in place of Remuneration Advisory Group

Established Nomination Advisory Committee in place of Director Nomination Advisory Group

2016

December

Formulated Sumitomo Chemical Corporate Governance Guidelines

2018

June

Selected 4 outside directors (including one woman) (increased by 1)

2021

June

Board of Directors consisting of more than 1/3 Outside Directors

53

Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance

Current Corporate Governance Organization

  • Corporate Governance Organization (As of July 1, 2021)

Inside

Outside

General Meeting of Shareholders

Appointment and removal

Appointment and removal

Appointment and removal

6 Nomination Advisory Committee

2 Board of Corporate Auditors

1 Board of Directors

2 Internal Committee Members,

Accounting Cooperation

Audit

6 4 Outside Committee Members

Auditors

7 Remuneration Advisory Committee

5   2 Auditors, 3 Outside Auditors

12 8 Directors, 4 Outside Directors

Accounting audit

Audit

Appointment and removal,

2 Internal Committee Members,

and supervision

6 4 Outside Committee Members

Executive Organization

President

4 Management Meetings

Promotion, awareness raising, management, and

guidance of activities

3 Executive Officers 37

Corporate

Departments,

Plants,

Laboratories, and

Others

Audit

Internal Control &

Management, supervision,

Audit Department

and guidance

Audit and

Group Companies in Japan and Overseas

support

Responsible Care

Department

5 Company-wide Committees

Committee Control Internal

Committee Promotion Sustainability

Committee Care Responsible

Committee Management Crisis Risk

Compliance Antitrust on Committee Prevention Corruption and

Committee Compliance

Committee Promotion Rights Human

Others

Structure

1 Board of Directors

The Sumitomo Chemical Board of Directors decides important matters concerning the company's management, including management policy and business strategies, in accordance with the law, the Articles of Incorporation, and the Board of Directors' own rules. It also receives reports from Directors and others on the performance of duties, the financial situation, and operating results, and oversees the performance of duties by each Director.

It also analyzes and assesses the effectiveness of the Board of Directors, and follows up on the results to ensure and improve effectiveness. In accordance with the Nomination Advisory Committee's advice, candidates for Director are nominated by the Board of Directors and are elected once a year at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

  • Overview of the Board of Directors

Chairman of

The Chairman of the Board does

Chairperson

not concurrently serve as Executive

the Board

Officer.

Number of

12

Outside Directors make up one third

Persons

or more of the Board of Directors.

Frequency

Monthly in

Special meetings of the Board of

principle

Directors are convened as needed.

The Term of

The term of office of Directors is

one year, in order to establish clear

Office of

One year

administrative responsibility and

Directors

roles for Directors.

  • Breakdown of 12 Directors
    Male Female Total

Inside 8 0 8

Outside* 3 1 4

Total 11 1 12

  • Independent Outside Directors having no conflicts of interest with general shareholders

Outside

4

Directors

12

Inside

8

54

Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance

  • Major Agendas Discussed at Meetings of the Board of Directors in Fiscal 2020
  • Financial results, dividends, financing
  • Management strategy, sustainability, assessment of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors
  • R&D, digital innovation, IT promotion
  • Internal controls, responsible care, risk management, compliance
  • Nomination, remuneration, important personnel changes, recruitment and training of human resources
  • Auditors, accounting auditors
  • Important investments
  • • Acquisition of the South American business of Nufarm
  • • Strategic alliance with Roivant

   • Projects relating to Petro Rabigh

etc.

  • Other
  • • Important matters for operating businesses of listed subsidiaries
  • • Carbon neutral strategies

   • Plastic resource circulation, etc.

etc.

2 Board of Corporate Auditors

We have a Corporate Auditor system, with a Board of Corporate Auditors consisting of five Corporate Auditors. The Corporate Auditors and the Board of Corporate Auditors play a vital role in our corporate governance by auditing the performance of duties by Directors in accordance with the law and the Articles of Incorporation. The Board of Corporate Auditors meets monthly as a rule and strives to obtain timely information, including important compliance-related information.

Standing Corporate Auditors and Outside Auditors attend meetings of the Board of Directors and the Board of Corporate Auditors. In conducting their audits, they receive reports and explanations as needed from the Internal Control & Audit Department, operating divisions, and accounting auditors. In addition, Standing Corporate Auditors attend meetings of the Internal Control Committee and other important company meetings.

The results of audits and the objective views of Outside Auditors are appropriately reflected in internal audits, corporate audi- tors' audits, and accounting audits, so as to raise the effectiveness and efficiency of auditing.

The Corporate Auditors' Office has been established with staff dedicated to providing assistance in auditing functions under the direction of Corporate Auditors.

  • Breakdown of 5 Corporate Auditors

Inside

2

Outside

Outside*

3

3

  • Independent Corporate Auditors having no conflicts of interest with general shareholders

Corporate

Auditors

5

Inside

2

Management Organizations for Decision-making, Execution, and Auditing

3 Executive Officers

We have appointed Executive Officers to expedite the implementation of business operations. Executive Officers are responsible for carrying out operations in accordance with the policies adopted by the Board of Directors. The term of office for Executive Officers is one year.

  • Breakdown of 37 Executive Officers
    Male Female Total

Japanese

32

1

33

Non-Japanese

4

0

4

Total

36

1

37

55

Sumitomo Chemical Sustainability Data Book 2021

For a Sustainable Future

Governance

Environment

Society

Contents

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance

4 Management Meetings

Management Meetings support decision making by management as an institution for debating such important issues as corporate strategy and capital investment, including matters to be deliberated in the Board of Directors and reports to be made to the Board. Management Meetings consist of the Executive Officers who are in charge of or who supervise key management functions, the Standing Corporate Auditors, and the Chairman of the Board. In principle, the meetings are held 24 times a year.

5 Company-wide Committees

We have established internal meetings (committees) to deliberate on important matters concerning the management of the Company and the Group from a broad and diverse range of viewpoints. The content of these meetings is reported to the Board of Directors as needed, and the committees receive instructions from the Board of Directors in an effort to enhance business execution and oversight functions. Several of these committees are attended by the Standing Corporate Auditors, who serve as observers, including the Internal Control Committee, the Compliance Committee, and the Responsible Care Committee.

We regard the promotion of sustainability as a core issue for the entire Group. In 2018, we established the Sustainability Promotion Committee to further strengthen our sustainability initiatives. The Responsible Care Committee also examines specific measures to address climate change and other environmental issues. To further promote initiatives related to respect for human rights, the Human Rights Promotion Committee was established in fiscal 2019.

  • Overview of Committees and Number of Meetings

Name

Details

Number of Meetings

Held in FY2020

By debating various measures to build or expand internal control systems, and monitoring

Internal Control Committee

their implementation status, this committee is intended to continually improve the internal

3

control systems of the Sumitomo Chemical Group.

Sustainability Promotion

This committee suggests measures to accelerate the Sumitomo Chemical Group's contribu-

tions to sustainability, taking in a comprehensive perspective on risks and opportunities with

2

Committee

regard to medium- to long-term issues in the environment and society.

This committee formulates annual policies, medium-term plans, and specific measures

Responsible Care Committee

concerning responsible care (safety, health, environment, and quality), including climate

1

change issues.

Risk and Crisis

This committee deliberates on policies for specific risks and crises, such as earthquakes, wind

7*

Management Committee

and flood damage caused by extreme weather, pandemics, and breakdowns in public security.

This committee deliberates on the Group's compliance policies and action plans, and the

Compliance Committee

status of the operation of the compliance system, including responses to internal reports and

1

the results of activities.

Human Rights Promotion

This committee promotes increasing awareness of human rights issues, and drafts and

executes policies to respect human rights in the entire value chain including Sumitomo

1

Committee

Chemical Group.

Note: Each committee separately held subcommittee meetings on specific important topics and secretariat meetings. * The number of meetings increased as we deliberated on preventive measures for the Covid-19 pandemic.

56

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
