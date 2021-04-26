For Immediate Release April 26, 2021

Sumitomo Chemical Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and

Projected Dividend for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021

Based on recent performance trends, Sumitomo Chemical has made revisions to its consolidated financial forecast for the full year ended March 31, 2021, previously announced on February 12, 2021, and the projected dividend, previously announced on August 4, 2020, as detailed below.

1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Millions of yen)

Sales Core Operating Net income Earnings attributable to operating per share revenue income owners of the (yen) income * parent Previous forecast (A) 2,260,000 135,000 110,000 20,000 12.23 Revised forecast (B) 2,285,000 147,000 137,000 46,000 28.13 Variance in amount (B-A) 25,000 12,000 27,000 26,000 Variance in percentage (%) 1.1 8.9 24.5 130.0 Previous year results 2,225,804 132,652 137,517 30,926 18.91 (Fiscal 2019)

* "Core Operating Income" excludes gains and losses from non-recurring factors from operating income.

(Reasons for the Revision)

Sales revenue and core operating income are expected to outperform the previously announced forecast because better market conditions led to an improvement in the profit margin for the Petrochemicals & Plastics sector, and because of lower sales expenses, general and administrative expense (SG&A) and research and development expense in the Health & Crop Sciences and Pharmaceuticals sectors.

For non-recurring items which are not included in core operating income, in the Pharmaceuticals sector, in which an impairment loss was included in the previous forecast, we no longer expect an impairment loss on the in-progress research and development of TP-0903, an investigational anti-cancer agent, following the revision of its development plan. In addition, for finance income and finance expenses, because of the depreciation of the Japanese yen toward the end of the fiscal year, there is expected to be an improvement in the foreign currency translation adjustment.

Therefore, operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are both expected to be higher than the amounts in the previously announced forecast.