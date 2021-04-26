Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4005   JP3401400001

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED

(4005)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Chemical : Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and Projected Dividend for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

April 26, 2021

Sumitomo Chemical Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and

Projected Dividend for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021

Based on recent performance trends, Sumitomo Chemical has made revisions to its consolidated financial forecast for the full year ended March 31, 2021, previously announced on February 12, 2021, and the projected dividend, previously announced on August 4, 2020, as detailed below.

1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Millions of yen)

Sales

Core

Operating

Net income

Earnings

attributable to

operating

per share

revenue

income

owners of the

(yen)

income *

parent

Previous forecast (A)

2,260,000

135,000

110,000

20,000

12.23

Revised forecast (B)

2,285,000

147,000

137,000

46,000

28.13

Variance in amount (B-A)

25,000

12,000

27,000

26,000

Variance in percentage (%)

1.1

8.9

24.5

130.0

Previous year results

2,225,804

132,652

137,517

30,926

18.91

(Fiscal 2019)

* "Core Operating Income" excludes gains and losses from non-recurring factors from operating income.

(Reasons for the Revision)

Sales revenue and core operating income are expected to outperform the previously announced forecast because better market conditions led to an improvement in the profit margin for the Petrochemicals & Plastics sector, and because of lower sales expenses, general and administrative expense (SG&A) and research and development expense in the Health & Crop Sciences and Pharmaceuticals sectors.

For non-recurring items which are not included in core operating income, in the Pharmaceuticals sector, in which an impairment loss was included in the previous forecast, we no longer expect an impairment loss on the in-progress research and development of TP-0903, an investigational anti-cancer agent, following the revision of its development plan. In addition, for finance income and finance expenses, because of the depreciation of the Japanese yen toward the end of the fiscal year, there is expected to be an improvement in the foreign currency translation adjustment.

Therefore, operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are both expected to be higher than the amounts in the previously announced forecast.

2. Revision to the Projected Dividend

Dividend per share

Second quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Previous forecast

¥6.00

¥12.00

(Announced on August 4, 2020)

Revised forecast

¥9.00

¥15.00

Actual

¥6.00

Previous year results

¥11.00

¥6.00

¥17.00

(Fiscal 2019)

(Reasons for the Revision)

The Company places a high priority on shareholder return and makes it a policy to maintain stable dividend payments, while giving due consideration to its business performance and a dividend payout ratio for each fiscal year and the amount of retained earnings necessary for future growth.

As stated above, Sumitomo Chemical has made upward revisions to its full-year consolidated finance forecast, and is therefore projecting a year-end dividend for fiscal 2020 of 9 yen per share. This will result in a total annual dividend of 15 yen per share.

Cautionary Statement

Statements made in this document with respect to Sumitomo Chemical's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs that are not historical facts are forward looking statements about the future performance of Sumitomo Chemical. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it, and involve risks and uncertainties.

The important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in Sumitomo Chemical's markets; demand for, and competitive pricing pressure on, Sumitomo Chemical's products in the marketplace; Sumitomo Chemical's ability to continue to win acceptance for its products in these highly competitive markets; and movements of currency exchange rates.

Information:

Financial Forecast by Segment for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal 2020

Fiscal 2020

Variance in

Previous

Revised

Amount (B-A)

Forecast (A)

Forecast (B)

Petrochemicals &

Sales revenue

570,000

590,000

20,000

Plastics

Core operating income

-18,000

-12,000

6,000

Energy & Functional

Sales revenue

240,000

245,000

5,000

Materials

Core operating income

18,000

20,000

2,000

IT-related Chemicals

Sales revenue

425,000

430,000

5,000

Core operating income

40,000

40,000

Health & Crop

Sales revenue

425,000

425,000

Sciences

Core operating income

27,000

31,500

4,500

Pharmaceuticals

Sales revenue

545,000

545,000

Core operating income

65,000

71,500

6,500

Others

Sales revenue

55,000

50,000

-5,000

Adjustments

Core operating income

3,000

-4,000

-7,000

Total

Sales revenue

2,260,000

2,285,000

25,000

Core operating income

135,000

147,000

12,000

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED
02:02aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL  : Announces Revisions to Its Financial Forecast and Projected..
PU
04/13SUMITOMO CHEMICAL  : TOYO Awarded Ethylene Pilot Plant Project in Japan Using Wa..
AQ
04/13SUMITOMO CHEMICAL  : Receives Gold Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment f..
AQ
04/01SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA LT  : Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd
AQ
04/01SUMITOMO CHEMICAL  : Adoption of Japan's Stewardship Code in Corporate Pension A..
AQ
04/01SUMITOMO CHEMICAL  : and Accenture Establish SUMIKA DX ACCENT - The joint ventur..
AQ
04/01ACCENTURE  : Sumitomo Chemical Form Joint Venture to Accelerate Digital Transfor..
MT
03/30SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29SUMITOMO CHEMICAL  : - Engineering Department Established to Strengthen Engineer..
AQ
03/09SUMITOMO CHEMICAL  : Executive Officer Receives Outstanding Women's Activity Awa..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 278 B 21 140 M 21 140 M
Net income 2021 30 462 M 283 M 283 M
Net Debt 2021 1 169 B 10 846 M 10 846 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 910 B 8 425 M 8 447 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 33 586
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 636,82 JPY
Last Close Price 557,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keiichi Iwata President & Representative Director
Keigo Sasaki Head-Corporate Communication & Finance
Masakazu Tokura Chairman
Kouichi Ikeda Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Tomono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED34.22%8 425
BASF SE8.81%78 011
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.5.76%73 377
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.02%41 353
ROYAL DSM N.V.7.74%31 511
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG13.91%17 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ