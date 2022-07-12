Log in
    542920   INE258G01013

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED

(542920)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
495.35 INR   +5.33%
02:34aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
07/04Sumitomo Chemical India Limited Announces Payment of Dividend for fiscal year 2021-22
CI
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Sumitomo Chemical India Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
Sumitomo Chemical India : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
SCIL/SEC/2022 12th July, 2022

To,

BSE Limited,

The National Stock Exchange of

Listing Department,

India Listing Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai-400001

Bandra East,

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Intimation of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the advertisement published in newspapers regarding intimation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and record date and payment of dividend.

The above information is also made available on the website of the Company www.sumichem.co.in.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sumitomo Chemical India Limited

Pravin D. Desai

Vice President and Company Secretary

Encl:a/a

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L24110MH2000PLC124224

NOTICE

Annual General Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 29th July, 2022 at 2.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without physical presence of the Members.

Record Date and Payment of Dividend

Further Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that Friday, the 22nd July, 2022 has been determined as the Record Date for payment of dividend of 1.00 per share recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Payment of dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, will be made on or after Monday, the 1st August, 2022, to the Members whose names stand on the Company's Register of Members on Friday, the 22nd July, 2022 (Record Date) and to the Beneficial Owner(s) as per the Beneficiary List at the close of business hours on the said Record Date provided by the National Securities and Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

For Sumitomo Chemical India Limited

Place: Mumbai

Sd/-

Date: 05/07/2022

Pravin D. Desai

Vice President and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
