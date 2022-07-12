Sumitomo Chemical India : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

SCIL/SEC/2022 12th July, 2022

To, BSE Limited, The National Stock Exchange of Listing Department, India Listing Department, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai-400001 Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Intimation of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the advertisement published in newspapers regarding intimation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and record date and payment of dividend.

The above information is also made available on the website of the Company www.sumichem.co.in.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Sumitomo Chemical India Limited

Pravin D. Desai

Vice President and Company Secretary

Encl:a/a