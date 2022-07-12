Sumitomo Chemical India : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
SCIL/SEC/2022 12th July, 2022
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Newspaper Advertisement - Intimation of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the advertisement published in newspapers regarding intimation of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and record date and payment of dividend.
The above information is also made available on the website of the Company www.sumichem.co.in.
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITED
CIN: L24110MH2000PLC124224
NOTICE
Annual General Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Twenty-Second Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 29thJuly, 2022 at 2.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without physical presence of the Members.
Record Date and Payment of Dividend
Further Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules made thereunder and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that Friday, the 22ndJuly, 2022 has been determined as the Record Date for payment of dividend of ₹1.00 per share recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Payment of dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the Annual General Meeting, will be made on or after Monday, the 1stAugust, 2022, to the Members whose names stand on the Company's Register of Members on Friday, the 22ndJuly, 2022 (Record Date) and to the Beneficial Owner(s) as per the Beneficiary List at the close of business hours on the said Record Date provided by the National Securities and Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
