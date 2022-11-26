Sumitomo Chemical India : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
11/26/2022 | 09:15am EST
SCIL/SEC/2022
26th November, 2022
To,
BSE Limited,
The National Stock Exchange of
Listing Department,
India Listing Department,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai-400001
Bandra East,
Mumbai - 400 051
Sub: Delhi High Court Order on Government Notification restricting use of Glyphosate
Dear Sirs,
Please refer to our Letter Ref SCIL/SEC/2022 dated 27th October, 2022, whereby we informed about the Central Government Notification ("Notification") restricting use of Glyphosate only through Pest Control Operators.
Three agro-chemical industry associations and a few agro-chemical companies (including our Company) filed petitions before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court challenging the said Notification.
At the hearing of the Petitions held on 23rd November, 2022 before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court, the Additional Solicitor General made a statement that the Government of India will look into the difficulties which are being faced by the farmers, and that for a period of three months, the Notification shall not be implemented. He further submitted that the Government of India will revisit the matter and take a conscious decision and that the same will be communicated to the Hon'ble Court before the next date of hearing.
The Director (Plant Protection), Government of India, who was present in the Court, undertook to communicate this to all the States.
The Hon'ble Delhi High Court has determined 7th March, 2023 as the next date of hearing.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Sumitomo Chemical India Limited
PRAVINKU MAR DURLABH DAS DESAI
Digitally signed by:
PRAVINKUMAR DURLABHDAS DESAI
DN: CN = PRAVINKUMAR DURLABHDAS DESAI C = IN O = Personal
Date: 2022.11.26 19:20:45 + 05'30'
Pravin D. Desai
Vice President and Company Secretary
SCIL/SEC/2020 19th October, 2020
To,
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India
Listing Department,
Listing Department,
Phiroze Jeejebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra East,
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Certificate under regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a certificate for half year ended on 30th September, 2020, received from M/s. Saraf & Associates, Company Secretaries.
