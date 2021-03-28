Copper falls on signs of slowing demand

HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on
Monday amid rising exchange inventories and signs of weakening
demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.7% to $8,900 a tonne by 0321 GMT, while the most-traded May
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
advanced 1.1% to 66,290 yuan ($10,131.28) a tonne, tracking
gains in London in the previous session.
Copper inventories in LME warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> have
risen 67% so far in March to 123,800 tonnes, their highest since
Dec. 16, 2020. Stockpiles of the metal in ShFE warehouses
<CU-STX-SGH> were last at 188,359 tonnes, a high level unseen
since September 2020.
Meanwhile, Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> dropped to
$60 a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 23, 2020, as inventories in
bonded warehouses <SMM-CUR-BON> leaped to 382,000 tonnes, their
highest since July 2019, indicating weakening demand for
imported metal into China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses
<SNI-TOTAL-W> dropped to their lowest since June 2019 at 9,339
tonnes.
* Japan's Sumitomo Corp said its Ambatovy nickel
project in Madagascar resumed operation on March 23 after being
shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.
* Annual profits at China's industrial firms surged during
the January-February period, highlighting a rebound in the
country's manufacturing sector and a broad economic recovery.
* LME aluminium fell 1% to $2,275.50 a tonne, zinc
was down 0.7% at $2,812 a tonne, while ShFE nickel
rose 1.4% to 123,250 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin
jumped 2.1% to 175,630 yuan a tonne.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets turned mixed as U.S. equity futures
slipped and investors awaited details of proposed trillions in
U.S. fiscal spending that many are counting on to supercharge
the global economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
No major data or event.
($1 = 6.5431 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)