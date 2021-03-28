Log in
SUMITOMO CORPORATION    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP - 03/25
1609.5 JPY   +1.48%
03/28Copper falls on signs of slowing demand
RE
03/28SUMITOMO  : Operation status of Ambatovy Nickel Project
PU
03/28Japan's MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows
RE
Copper falls on signs of slowing demand

03/28/2021 | 11:40pm EDT
HANOI, March 29 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Monday amid rising exchange inventories and signs of weakening demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7% to $8,900 a tonne by 0321 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.1% to 66,290 yuan ($10,131.28) a tonne, tracking gains in London in the previous session.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> have risen 67% so far in March to 123,800 tonnes, their highest since Dec. 16, 2020. Stockpiles of the metal in ShFE warehouses <CU-STX-SGH> were last at 188,359 tonnes, a high level unseen since September 2020.

Meanwhile, Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> dropped to $60 a tonne, its lowest since Dec. 23, 2020, as inventories in bonded warehouses <SMM-CUR-BON> leaped to 382,000 tonnes, their highest since July 2019, indicating weakening demand for imported metal into China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses <SNI-TOTAL-W> dropped to their lowest since June 2019 at 9,339 tonnes.

* Japan's Sumitomo Corp said its Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar resumed operation on March 23 after being shut since March 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

* Annual profits at China's industrial firms surged during the January-February period, highlighting a rebound in the country's manufacturing sector and a broad economic recovery.

* LME aluminium fell 1% to $2,275.50 a tonne, zinc was down 0.7% at $2,812 a tonne, while ShFE nickel rose 1.4% to 123,250 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin jumped 2.1% to 175,630 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets turned mixed as U.S. equity futures slipped and investors awaited details of proposed trillions in U.S. fiscal spending that many are counting on to supercharge the global economic recovery.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data or event.

($1 = 6.5431 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.48% 1609.5 End-of-day quote.17.87%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.09% 6.54431 Delayed Quote.0.67%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 855 B 44 273 M 44 273 M
Net income 2021 -115 798 M -1 056 M -1 056 M
Net Debt 2021 2 461 B 22 447 M 22 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,5x
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 2 027 B 18 495 M 18 485 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 65 662
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayuki Hyodo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kuniharu Nakamura Chairman
Hideki Yamano Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Takayuki Seishima Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Nobuyoshi Ehara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CORPORATION17.87%18 576
ITOCHU CORPORATION18.49%47 665
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION25.90%43 570
MITSUI & CO., LTD.24.27%36 831
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-10.87%17 808
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION12.85%15 520
