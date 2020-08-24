Log in
SUMITOMO CORPORATION    8053

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Copper rises as LME inventories dwindle to 13-year low

08/24/2020 | 07:04am EDT

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system fell below 100,000 tonnes for the first time since 2007 and the approval of a coronavirus treatment in the United States boosted equities.

Benchmark copper on the LME was up 1.1% at $6,559.50 a tonne by 1050 GMT, near last week's two-year high of $6,707.

Rebounding demand in China has pushed prices higher but a surge of speculative buying means the market is vulnerable to a correction, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann

"Prices have decoupled from fundamentals," he said.

STOCKS/SPREAD: Low stocks and a $16.75 premium for cash copper over the three-month contract point to tight nearby supply on the LME market. <MCUSTX-TOTAL> <MCU0-3>

Inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses however have risen since June to 172,266 tonnes. <CU-STX-SGH>

MARKETS: Equities rose after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease.

DOLLAR: With investors in the mood for riskier assets, the dollar weakened, making metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

POSITIONING: Speculators ramped up bets on higher copper prices on the Comex exchange, building their net long position to the highest since June 2018.

On the LME, the net long in copper was equal to 6.2% of open contracts by Wednesday, down from 18% in July, according to brokers Marex Spectron.

GRASBERG: More than a thousand mine workers in Indonesia blocked access to the huge Grasberg gold and copper mine on Monday to protest a coronavirus lockdown policy.

ALUMINIUM: China's July aluminium imports leapt nearly sevenfold year-on-year to their second highest level on record.

JAPAN PREMIUMS: Trader Sumitomo Corp expects the Japanese aluminium premium to rise to $90 a tonne in the October-December quarter from $79 this quarter.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 0.7% at $1,777.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.4% to $2,465, nickel gained 1.5% to $14,905, lead was 0.4% higher at $1,979.50 and tin fell 0.9% to $17,420. (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.65% 4.63 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.44% 1265 End-of-day quote.-22.11%
Financials
Sales 2021 4 848 B 45 811 M 45 811 M
Net income 2021 -96 000 M -907 M -907 M
Net Debt 2021 2 500 B 23 623 M 23 623 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,4x
Yield 2021 5,45%
Capitalization 1 581 B 14 927 M 14 937 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 65 662
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 287,78 JPY
Last Close Price 1 265,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masayuki Hyodo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kuniharu Nakamura Chairman
Hideki Yamano Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Koichi Takahata Representative Director
Toshikazu Nambu Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO CORPORATION-22.11%14 927
ITOCHU CORPORATION2.80%36 610
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION-20.34%32 189
MITSUI & CO., LTD.-9.30%28 053
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION6.45%15 687
BUNZL PLC16.46%10 499
