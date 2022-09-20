Advanced search
    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
2022-09-20
1973.00 JPY   +1.08%
01:06pGlobal No.2 aircraft lessor SMBC to offer airlines carbon credits
RE
09/19Nutrition Technologies Group announced that it has received $20 million in funding from PTT Public Company Limited, Sumitomo Corporation, Mandala Capital Limited, Hera Capital, Openspace Ventures Pte. Ltd., Spring Seeds Capital Pte. Ltd.
CI
09/16MustGrow and Global Partners Drive Biological Programs Forward
AQ
Global No.2 aircraft lessor SMBC to offer airlines carbon credits

09/20/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Illustration shows SMBC Aviation Captial logo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital said on Tuesday it will start offering its airline customers carbon credits aligned to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal in leasing contracts.

Chief Executive Peter Barrett said that in a "hard to abate sector", carbon offsetting was an interim measure to lower its impact on greenhouse gas emissions.

The world's second largest aircraft leasing firm owns, manages or has commitments to buy a total of 730 aircraft.

Owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Irish-headquartered SMBC will initially invest $53.3 million in carbon credits based on energy efficient cookstove projects.

SMBC said in a statement that the scheme, which is certified by Gold Standard and Verra, will reach 3.2 million households in Africa, Asia and the Americas.

The airline sector, and the leasing firms who now control more than half the world's fleet of the aircraft they use, have limited options in the short term to reduce their carbon footprint, with most efforts focused on offsets, more fuel efficient aircraft and sustainable aviation fuel.

Rival leasing giant Avolon said last year it was investing up to $2 billion in electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft being developed by Britain's Vertical Aerospace.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.40% 425.26 Real-time Quote.-20.09%
PSI 20 INDEX -1.15% 5772.37 Real-time Quote.4.84%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.56% 138.34 Real-time Quote.-20.54%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 1.08% 1973 Delayed Quote.14.79%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.14% 4356 Delayed Quote.10.32%
TAKE OFF S.P.A. -3.46% 4.19 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
VERTICAL AEROSPACE LTD. -5.62% 5.88 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 824 B 40 517 M 40 517 M
Net income 2023 422 B 2 934 M 2 934 M
Net Debt 2023 2 453 B 17 064 M 17 064 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,85x
Yield 2023 5,04%
Capitalization 2 467 B 17 220 M 17 160 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 74 920
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Hyodo Manager-Tanjung Jati B Project
Masaru Shiomi Executive Officer & Finance Manager
Kuniharu Nakamura Manager-Motor Vehicles Planning, I & III
Hirokazu Higashino Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Takayuki Seishima Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO CORPORATION14.79%17 036
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED121.18%54 052
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION18.78%44 099
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.25%38 700
MITSUI & CO., LTD.20.47%36 089
MARUBENI CORPORATION24.12%16 637