Sumitomo : Acquisition of All Shares of Dispensing Pharmacies Operator Yakuju Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Masayuki Hyodo) has acquired all shares of Yakuju Corporation (Head Office: 1-9-18 Nishitsuruma, Yamato, Kanagawa; hereinafter, "Yakuju"), an operator of dispensing pharmacies located primarily in the Greater Tokyo Area, effective as of March 31, 2023.



Yakuju is operating around 150 dispensing pharmacies, mainly in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Saitama Prefectures, and has been launching advanced initiatives for pre-symptomatic states, disease prevention and a home dispensing service. Integrating know-how and bringing about synergies between Yakuju and Tomod's, which is operating drugstores with a dispensing function as a member of the Sumitomo Corporation Group, will contribute to community healthcare and reinforce efforts for supporting people's health.



In its "SHIFT 2023" medium-term management plan, Sumitomo Corporation lists healthcare as one of its next-generation growth strategy themes. The company has been working on business related to a community-based integrated care system, including the management of drugstore chains in Japan and the managed care business (Note) outside of Japan. By promoting DX at medical institutions and combining that with businesses such as these that use healthcare data, Sumitomo Corporation aims to build a sustainable healthcare system that contributes to improving individuals'quality of life.

(Note) Managed care business:

Managed care is a system for providing medical care that has spread to countries with relatively undeveloped public healthcare systems. Under this scheme, healthcare services are provided through a tripartite collaboration among companies/private insurance companies, third-party administrators and medical providers.



■ Company profile

Company name

Yakuju Corporation Location

1-9-18 Nishitsuruma, Yamato, Kanagawa Representative

Mitsuru Irie, President Date of establishment

March 16, 1979 Number of employees

Around 1,590 persons (as of the end of March 2023) Business

Insurance dispensing pharmacy business

Sumitomo Corporation's Material Issues

Sumitomo Corporation Group positions "Six Material Issues to Achieve Sustainable Growth with Society" as an important factor in developing business strategies and in the decision-making process for individual businesses. Going forward, we will pursue sustainable growth by resolving these issues through our business activities. This project especially contributes to the following material Issues.

Achieving Harmony with the Global Environment To realize recycling-oriented society and mitigate climate change, we are working to establish frameworks for the efficient use of resources and stable supply of renewable energy. In doing so, we will achieve growth in harmony with the global environment. Contributing to the Development of Local Communities and Industries We steadily procure and provide goods and services to meet the needs of people in various countries and regions and contribute to developing industrial platforms. Through these means, we will create a virtuous cycle in which we can grow and develop together with local communities.

Establishing a Foundation for Comfortable and Enriching Lifestyles We strive to realize more convenient and comfortable lifestyles by providing goods and services for daily use while also responding to needs for high-quality lifestyles in order to support the physical and mental health of people around the world. Providing Diverse "Accessibility" We provide diverse accessibility to open up the possibility of creating new value. To this end, we will improve mobility for safe and efficient flow of people and goods, and expand the network connecting information and finance.