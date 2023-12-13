Sumitomo Corporation and TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc., as a consortium represented by Sumitomo Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "Consortium"), are pleased to announce that the Consortium received notification from the government of Japan (the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism) that the Consortium has been appointed to design, build and operate as the operator of the offshore wind project in the sea areas off the coast of Enoshima Island, Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture (hereinunder referred to as "Sea Areas"). The Consortium aims to engagewith Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. and SUMCO CORPORATION as one of the offtakers who purchase green electricity to be generated from the project.

The Japanese government has been accelerating the introduction of offshore wind power in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and has set a target of 10GW by 2030 and 30 to 45GW by 2040.

The Sea Areas are designated as a promotion area under the Act on Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources. With the explanations and the understanding of the local stakeholders, including local municipalities and those who engaged in fishery activities, the Consortium have been conducting extensive environmental impact assessment, geotechnical survey, wind assessments and other local surveys.

The Consortium will contribute to realize a carbon-neutral society through the project by leveraging its expertise and knowledge of power generation projects in Japan and overseas. The Consortium will also contribute to the sustainable development of the region and realize the "progressive remote islands promotion model" by promoting remote islands, local communities, and fishery industry with the vision of Future Enoshima Island: Future played with wind under the philosophy of coexistence and co-prosperity with local stakeholders.

【Outline of business plan】

Target sea areas Off the coast of Enoshima Island, Saikai City in Nagasaki Prefecture Power generation facility Bottom-fixed offshore wind power generation Power generation facility output 420MW (15MW x 28 wind turbines, manufactured by Vestas) Commencement of operation (Planned) August 2029

【Scheduled business area】

【Comment from each company in the Consortium】

Yukihito Honda, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Infrastructure Business Unit, Sumitomo Corporation, commented:

"We are humbled to be appointed for the realization of the offshore wind project, which is a major pillar in the spread of renewable energy, with the aim of making it a main source of power. Leveraging the extensive expertise garnered over many years in the electric power sector, both domestically and internationally, Sumitomo Corporation is dedicated to ensuring a stable electricity supply as well as contributing to the establishment of a carbon-neutral society in Japan, together with local stakeholders."



Masashi Nagasawa, President, TEPCO Renewable Power, Incorporated, commented:

"We are pleased to be part of this project, which will play a key role in making renewable energy the main source of power to achieve a carbon-neutral society by 2050. Our main business of hydroelectric power generation began in the Meiji era, and the company has worked together with local communities and stakeholders for a long time. In the same way in this project, we will make a sincere effort in its future business activities so that we can take root in the communities."

【Cooperation Companies】



Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

As one of the main strategies for realizing our Vision for 2030, the Sumitomo Metal Mining Group is actively pursuing climate change countermeasures, including the reduction of emissions and the stable supply of low carbon impact products, with the aim of achieving zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Sumitomo Metal Mining will continue to contribute to the sustainable development of society, and strive to achieve sustainable business growth and increase its corporate value.



SUMCO CORPORATION

With a commitment to being a responsible Corporate Citizen, the SUMCO Group is dedicated to fostering a sustainable society by focusing on research and development, ensuring a stable supply of cutting-edge silicon wafers for semiconductors, and implementing initiatives to minimize environmental impact throughout the production process. This offshore wind power project aligns with our effort aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The SUMCO Group remains steadfast in its mission to actively address environmental and social challenges, foster industrial development, and enhance people's quality of life.