Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8053   JP3404600003

SUMITOMO CORPORATION

(8053)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo : Cobalt producer Ambatovy makes surprise pick of Stratton as marketing partner

08/27/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Ambatovy's contract with Stratton effective from January

* Stratton to sell about two-thirds of Ambatovy's cobalt

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Madagascan miner Ambatovy has agreed a deal for Britain-based Stratton Metals to market its cobalt in the U.S. and Europe, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, surprising the market which had expected Sumitomo Corp to keep the contract.

Ambatovy produces nickel and cobalt briquettes, easily crushed into small particles and dissolved in sulphuric acid to make sulphates, used to make the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Ambatovy to switch to Stratton for the three-year contract from next January to sell about two-thirds of its cobalt output - between 3,500 and 4,000 tonnes annually - in the two regions.

Japan's Sumitomo Corp, with a 54.17% stake in Ambatovy, now has the contract to sell the cobalt in the United States and Europe. State-owned Korea Resources Corporation owns the rest of Ambatovy.

One trading source said the tender went out in January to several commodity trading firms.

Sumitomo confirmed to Reuters that Ambatovy had agreed a deal with Stratton Metals to market the mine's cobalt, but declined further comment.

Korea Resources Corporation and Stratton Metals declined to comment. Ambatovy did not respond to requests for comment.

"Sumitomo has a team specifically focused on selling Ambatovy's cobalt to consumers in the United States and Europe," one cobalt trading source said.

"Why would Ambatovy suddenly decide they were going to have a tender? It's a puzzle."

It was not known what commission Stratton would receive.

Ambatovy resumed operations on March 23 this year after a shutdown in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has the capacity to produce 5,600 tonnes of cobalt and 60,000 tonnes of nickel.

Ambatovy will market the remaining third of its cobalt output to Asia. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SUMITOMO CORPORATION
06:21aSUMITOMO : Cobalt producer Ambatovy makes surprise pick of Stratton as marketing..
RE
08/16SUMITOMO : to sell stake in Rolleston coal mine in Australia to Glencore
RE
08/16SUMITOMO : Sale of Rolleston Coal Mine Interests in Australian Coal Business
PU
08/09SUMITOMO : Investment through an Israeli CVC, IN Venture Ottopia in the field of..
AQ
08/06TOYOTA : Feasibility Study on the Receiving and Distribution Business of Importe..
AQ
08/04Commodities bounce brings bonanza to Japan's trading houses
RE
08/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Audited Financial Statements of group companies
PU
08/04Commodities bounce fuels bonanza earnings for Japan's trading houses
RE
08/04Sumitomo Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
08/03SUMITOMO : Consolidated quarterly results FY2021 (Three-month period ended June ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 476 B 49 718 M 49 718 M
Net income 2022 276 B 2 507 M 2 507 M
Net Debt 2022 2 222 B 20 175 M 20 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,90x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 1 907 B 17 328 M 17 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 74 920
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 525,50 JPY
Average target price 1 624,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayuki Hyodo Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Kuniharu Nakamura Chairman
Hideki Yamano Representative Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Takayuki Seishima Representative Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Nobuyoshi Ehara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO CORPORATION11.72%17 328
ITOCHU CORPORATION9.99%44 005
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION28.81%43 909
MITSUI & CO., LTD.26.89%35 685
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED208.17%21 891
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-4.35%18 603