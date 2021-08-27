Sumitomo : Cobalt producer Ambatovy makes surprise pick of Stratton as marketing partner

* Ambatovy's contract with Stratton effective from January
* Stratton to sell about two-thirds of Ambatovy's cobalt
LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Madagascan miner Ambatovy has
agreed a deal for Britain-based Stratton Metals to market its
cobalt in the U.S. and Europe, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said, surprising the market which had expected
Sumitomo Corp to keep the contract.
Ambatovy produces nickel and cobalt briquettes, easily
crushed into small particles and dissolved in sulphuric acid to
make sulphates, used to make the lithium-ion batteries that
power electric vehicles.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Ambatovy to
switch to Stratton for the three-year contract from next January
to sell about two-thirds of its cobalt output - between 3,500
and 4,000 tonnes annually - in the two regions.
Japan's Sumitomo Corp, with a 54.17% stake in
Ambatovy, now has the contract to sell the cobalt in the United
States and Europe. State-owned Korea Resources Corporation owns
the rest of Ambatovy.
One trading source said the tender went out in January to
several commodity trading firms.
Sumitomo confirmed to Reuters that Ambatovy had agreed a
deal with Stratton Metals to market the mine's cobalt, but
declined further comment.
Korea Resources Corporation and Stratton Metals declined to
comment. Ambatovy did not respond to requests for comment.
"Sumitomo has a team specifically focused on selling
Ambatovy's cobalt to consumers in the United States and Europe,"
one cobalt trading source said.
"Why would Ambatovy suddenly decide they were going to have
a tender? It's a puzzle."
It was not known what commission Stratton would receive.
Ambatovy resumed operations on March 23 this year after a
shutdown in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has
the capacity to produce 5,600 tonnes of cobalt and 60,000 tonnes
of nickel.
Ambatovy will market the remaining third of its cobalt
output to Asia.
