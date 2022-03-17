Sumitomo : Commencement of Sales of Industrial Park at Greater Dhaka, Bangladesh

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 6 167 B 52 050 M 52 050 M Net income 2022 394 B 3 324 M 3 324 M Net Debt 2022 2 301 B 19 416 M 19 416 M P/E ratio 2022 6,14x Yield 2022 4,84% Capitalization 2 486 B 20 982 M 20 982 M EV / Sales 2022 0,78x EV / Sales 2023 0,83x Nbr of Employees 74 920 Free-Float 95,6% Chart SUMITOMO CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 1 989,00 JPY Average target price 1 943,64 JPY Spread / Average Target -2,28% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masayuki Hyodo Manager-Tanjung Jati B Project Masaru Shiomi Executive Officer & Finance Manager Kuniharu Nakamura Manager-Motor Vehicles Planning, I & III Hideki Yamano Manager-Wind Power & Water Infrastructure Business Takayuki Seishima Chief Financial Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SUMITOMO CORPORATION 15.76% 20 805 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 13.17% 51 594 ITOCHU CORPORATION 10.38% 48 451 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 9.36% 40 439 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 2.86% 24 490 MARUBENI CORPORATION 18.18% 19 348