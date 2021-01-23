Log in
Sumitomo Corp to stop investing in new oil development projects-Nikkei

01/23/2021 | 10:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Sumitomo Corp are seen after the company's initiation ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp will stop investing in new oil development projects as it shifts away from fossil fuels businesses amid a global push to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

The move comes as global miners and Japanese trading companies cut their exposure to coal operations, including mining and power generation to trim harmful carbon dioxide emissions and to slow climate change.

Major Japanese trading houses have said they would stop investing in new projects to develop thermal coal mines or build coal-fired power stations, but this would be the first time that a Japanese trading firm decided not to invest in new oil projects, the Nikkei said.

Sumitomo will no longer participate auctions for new oil projects, though it will continue its existing oil projects including those in North Sea, the paper said, without citing sources.

In energy and natural resources, Sumitomo will focus its management resources on renewable energy such as offshore wind farms and base metals, including copper and nickel used in electric vehicles, the Nikkei said.

Sumitomo was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.79% 1854.8 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.92% 55.07 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NIKKEI 225 -0.44% 28631.45 Real-time Quote.4.33%
SILVER -1.74% 25.4685 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -0.28% 1417 End-of-day quote.3.77%
WTI -1.77% 52.063 Delayed Quote.10.00%
